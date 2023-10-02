Today’s consumer expects a personalized, relevant, end-to-end customer experience. Delivering this level of engagement can drive transformational growth, but it requires a new level of sophistication and a deep understanding of the customer. Data fuels that understanding, and the holy grail for companies is to achieve a holistic view of the customer and their journey.



Historically, gaining that 360-degree view of the customer, known as customer 360, has been out of reach for all but the most advanced businesses. That’s because it requires the investment of considerable time and resources to collect data on every customer touchpoint, then model and unify it into activation-ready profiles. This is an important and challenging technical task for data engineers and data scientists, and it can be costly.

To help customers overcome these challenges, RudderStack and Snowflake recently launched Profiles, a new product that allows every data team to build a customer 360 directly in their Snowflake Data Cloud environment. Gone are the months of complex data wrangling and the constraints of no-code SaaS tools. Now teams can leverage their existing data engineering tools and workflows to build their customer 360. This means reduced costs and accelerated time to value, which delivers a compounding effect on the bottom line and helps data teams position themselves as strategic partners to the rest of the business.

Our shared customers have shipped high-impact customer 360 projects in weeks with RudderStack Profiles. The product is driving 5-10x gains in data engineering productivity and 2x faster machine learning (ML) model development, ultimately allowing marketing teams to deliver 3x more ML-driven campaigns.