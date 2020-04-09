Beyond “Modern” Data Architecture

But what’s so modern about this systems-based architecture? It’s been around for almost 10 years and hasn’t changed much. This architecture is composed of three major components:

The data warehouse The data lake The data marts (or serving layer)

First there was the data warehouse. The need to have separate data marts and data lakes arose because those traditional data warehouses couldn’t scale to meet the different, competing workloads placed on them. Data marts came about because the central data warehouse couldn’t scale to meet the different workloads and high concurrency demands of end users. Then came data lakes because the enterprise data warehouse wasn’t able to store and process big data (in terms of volume, variety, and velocity).

Data lakes and data marts were created to address a real need in the data engineering space at the time. And even today, data warehouses continue to be unable to support all the varied workloads found in the enterprise. This is true even for the newer cloud data warehouses. The result of these disparate data systems is siloed data, which is very challenging to derive business value from and to govern securely.

But Snowflake Cloud Data Platform has dramatically changed the data landscape and eliminated the need to have separate systems for each of your workloads. Snowflake can be your data warehouse, data marts, and data lake. And that requires us in the data engineering space to think differently about what we’ve been doing. It requires us to understand why we’ve been doing things a certain way and to challenge our assumptions.