Fuel Every Agent and App with Data That Keeps Pace

Start by abstracting away hardware decisions. Adaptive Compute (generally available) right-sizes your compute automatically, matching resources to each workload without manual warehouse or cluster tuning. You describe the work, and Snowflake optimizes how to run it.

Spark workloads run on Adaptive Compute too, reducing the level of effort for these types of workloads. Getting started is also easy. Bring existing code and skills to Snowflake and run them on the same governed platform as the rest of their pipelines. Snowpark Connect for Apache Spark™ (generally available) runs existing PySpark, Java and Scala code directly on Snowflake, with no external clusters to manage. The Next-Gen File Reader for Apache Spark (private preview) runs Spark's own read semantics on JSON, CSV, XML and Parquet effortlessly to allow working with messy bronze layer files.

Snowpark Connect supports full interoperability to access Apache Iceberg™ tables managed by Horizon, AWS Glue and Unity Catalog for any operation, and deploy agents by activating a data quality check before production with Spark write-audit-publish. It works by creating an isolated branch to help prevent bad data from reaching production. Branches can be queried like any other table from Snowflake or any engine to check downstream impact. Then you publish or discard, making it easier to implement a quality check before data moves to production.

Incremental reads (generally available) make Spark jobs more efficient. Process only the changes between Iceberg snapshots rather than the full scan. Iceberg Time Travel and tags (generally available) enable safe rollback and stable shareable checkpoints for teams to easily work with for Spark or other workloads. Snowpark Connect also extended its Iceberg support to Iceberg v3 with Spark 4.0 (private preview), adding key capabilities such as VARIANT data type for semi-structured data and row lineage to simplify change data capture (CDC), auditing and compliance workflows.

Spark Monitoring UI (public preview) offers unified debugging across sessions and batch jobs, down to individual query profiles. Code Bundles for Apache Spark (public preview) let you submit Spark jobs through a REST API or SQL so they fit into the schedulers you already run, from Airflow to Snowflake tasks. And to get started, the Spark migration skill on Snowflake CoCo (generally available) converts your existing PySpark, Spark Scala and Spark Java notebooks and jobs to run on Snowflake.

For declarative SQL pipelines, custom incrementalization in Dynamic Tables (generally available) gives you full control over the incremental logic and lets you schedule when you need it. Dynamic Tables in dbt (generally available) bring incrementalization logic natively into the dbt framework, so dbt teams get Dynamic Table performance without leaving their toolchain. Customers can also use Dynamic Iceberg Tables to keep open-format data products such as clinical data sets fresh without custom pipelines, and now, in private preview, Snowflake can refresh them directly into your own external Iceberg catalog.