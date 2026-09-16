Today, we're announcing the general availability of Elastic Channels for Snowpipe Streaming, making it simpler to stream data directly from applications, devices and services into Snowflake tables or Snowflake-managed Apache Iceberg™ tables. Teams can remove ingestion systems that exist only to land data, simplifying operations, reducing latency and potentially lowering total cost of ownership.

For organizations running connected products, industrial systems and digital applications, that simplicity matters. Devices continuously send telemetry, applications generate user events, and services scale independently. Making those signals available for analytics and AI can require an ingestion system nearly as complex as the applications producing them.

Elastic Channels simplify that work: choose a target table, append rows or batches of rows, and receive a durable acknowledgment when Snowflake has durably persisted the data but prior to the data being available to query in the table. The SDK automatically batches appends and retries transient failures, while Snowflake manages ingestion scaling and channel lifecycle. This reduces the need for a separate message bus or staging pipeline solely to land data in Snowflake.

That simpler experience also supports demanding workloads. At GA, Elastic Channels support up to 20 GB/s per table. Data can become available to query in as little as 5 seconds, depending on the workload. In internal testing, we pushed throughput further, reaching up to 40 GB/s into a single table. Our next post will unpack those benchmark results and how we measured them; a third, engineering-focused post will explore the architecture and design behind Elastic Channels.

To learn more or get started with Elastic Channels, visit our Elastic Channels documentation.