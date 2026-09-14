Security. DCP is built for a deny-all-inbound network. The agent never accepts inbound connections, so you don't request a firewall exception and you don't add a new inbound listener. Your firewall sees one class of traffic: outbound TLS on port 443.

Identity is explicit and auditable. You mint a bootstrap JSON web token (JWT) in Snowflake and put it on the agent host. The agent presents that token once to the DCP control plane and receives an mTLS certificate tied to that DCP client. After that, tunnels, heartbeats and routing updates use mTLS. Both sides verify certificates on every connection. The bootstrap token isn't used again until the next certificate rotation.

The agent is a TCP pass-through. It doesn't inspect, parse or store the bytes in the tunnel. Source credentials stay in Snowflake; they never land on the agent. Destinations are allowlisted in Snowflake: A network rule names the private host and port, an external access integration allows that rule, and you bind the integration on the DCP object. Optionally, a network policy on the object can restrict which source IPs may talk to the DCP control plane. Disable or drop the object and the agent's certificate stops working, even if the cert has not expired.

Reach. DCP covers the gaps that same-cloud private endpoints and public SaaS connectors leave open:

On-premises databases behind a corporate firewall, including Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL and MySQL

Private Kafka brokers in a VPC or data center

Cross-cloud sources such as data on AWS while the Snowflake account is on Azure

Hybrid estates with several of these topologies at once

The agent only needs outbound port 443, so the same pattern works whether your data and your Snowflake account sit on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud or on-premises. If you've been stitching third-party tools to cover those gaps, DCP replaces that patchwork with a first-party path that's native to Openflow.

Simplicity. The agent ships as a Docker image and runs on any Linux host with Docker or another OCI-compatible runtime. Kubernetes isn't required. The agent reconnects if the tunnel drops, and Snowflake rotates the agent certificate in the background without tearing down active connections.