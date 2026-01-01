PRIVATE PREVIEW SOON
Snowflake Datastream
The Kafka protocol you know. The Snowflake simplicity you trust.
Consolidate your data stack
Work confidently on a single data copy across any engine without vendor lock-in. All Kafka sources flow into Snowflake-native and open Iceberg tables.
Govern the flow
Protect data at rest and in motion to and from a secure perimeter. Natively control topics with role-based access control and govern tables with Snowflake Horizon.
Simplify workflows by design
Develop Kafka streaming faster with built-in AI assistance, Snowflake CoCo and an architecture purpose-built for data teams.
DEMO
How Snowflake Datastream works under the hood
In this Snowflake Summit 26 recording, we deep dive into how Snowflake Datastream fits alongside Snowpipe Streaming and Dynamic Tables to power end-to-end real-time pipelines, and how data teams are using it to build continuous AI and streaming applications with less operational overhead.
SNOWFLAKE DATASTREAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Have questions about Snowflake Datastream? We've got answers. Here are some of the most common questions to help you understand how it works and how you can get started.
What is Snowflake Datastream?
Snowflake Datastream is a Snowflake-native, Apache Kafka-compatible streaming product, built to help teams make actionable decisions with the freshest data. It speaks the full Kafka protocol, so your existing producers and consumers connect with a config change, and topics land as governed Snowflake or Apache Iceberg™ tables inside Snowflake's security and governance perimeter.
Who is Datastream for?
Datastream is designed for teams already running Apache Kafka who want to simplify their streaming infrastructure by bringing it closer to Snowflake. If that sounds like your team, please submit the interest form above.
How do I sign up?
Snowflake Datastream is Private Preview Soon. This means we're working closely with early customers to shape the product. Snowflake Datastream will continue to evolve with helpful customer feedback like yours. Submit an interest form and our team will follow up to learn more about your use case and discuss whether Datastream is a good fit for where you are today.