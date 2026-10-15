For years, a pipeline failure at Snowflake followed the same script: Someone got paged. They dug through logs, traced the root cause, wrote a fix, tested it and opened a pull request (PR). Then they did it all again the next night.

Today, an agent runs that script for us. It investigates every monitored pipeline failure we have and goes from incident detection to a ready-to-review PR in under 16 minutes on average. Here's how we built it and what it changed for our team.

The problem that kept getting worse

I'm a data scientist on Snowflake's internal data team, and I've watched our pipeline count grow from something one person could reason about to something genuinely overwhelming.

More pipelines sounds like a good problem: more data, more value. But every new pipeline is a new place to fail, and every new dependency is one more thing that can break at 2 a.m. Our failure volume wasn't rising because our pipelines got worse. It was rising because we had more of them, and our team wasn't growing at the same rate.

What we actually wanted to build

Most tooling stops at the alert: Something broke. Go look. We wanted an agent that could explain the problem and help solve it. That meant it had to own the full cycle:

Scan pipelines continuously for code smells and performance issues.

Catch failures proactively, before they escalate.

Dig into logs and the codebase to identify the likely actual root cause.

Test proposed fixes before anything touches production.

Open a clean PR with full context so the human can quickly review and merge.

That last requirement matters most. The agent proposes the repair. A person still decides what ships.

How we built it