In the rest of this blog, we provide an overview of the data-eng-bench benchmark, report how frontier agents perform on it in terms of quality, token and cost efficiency, and what it means for teams adopting coding agents for data engineering tasks.

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The data-eng-bench benchmark

We designed data-eng-bench to mirror how enterprise data engineering teams actually operate: many source systems, layered staging-to-mart development and a shared project that must be maintained by many users. Here is a breakdown:

One shared data warehouse: Every task runs against a single, persistent retail data warehouse — 579 source tables across 19 schemas, roughly 8,000 columns in total — spanning orders, finance, procurement, marketing, inventory and more. That's broader than prior data engineering benchmarks, and each task requires navigating the same schema with different requirements.

103 tasks of two variants: Each task gives the agent an instruction in natural language, a starting dbt project, and the data warehouse, then asks it to produce or correct models that materialize the right tables. The two variants are as follows:

Build (84 tasks): Author new models and keep the existing pipeline running. Build tasks can be further divided into (a) Greenfield: Scaffold a brand new dbt project from an empty state; and (b) Brownfield: Add new models into an existing multi-layer project while reusing and preserving dozens of production models.

Author new models and keep the existing pipeline running. Build tasks can be further divided into (a) from an empty state; and (b) while reusing and preserving dozens of production models. Fix (19 tasks): Diagnose and repair a subtly broken production model.

Real dbt mechanics, not free-form SQL: Agents work through dbt primitives: source declarations (45 tasks), reusable macros (13 tasks) and per-model materializations across staging, intermediate and mart layers. And 82% of gold solutions wire models together through explicit ref dependencies, averaging roughly nine ref calls each, which the agent must resolve into a coherent, compilable DAG. Those DAGs are meaningfully large: a median of four models per solution, and up to 42 for the biggest pipelines.

Diverse, high-difficulty business rules: The tasks live in domains where data engineering is proven difficult — finance (ledger reconciliation, revenue recognition, multi-currency settlement), inventory (LIFO/FIFO costing, turnover, stockout risk), marketing (multi-touch attribution, campaign ROI) and customer analytics (RFM segmentation, churn, lifetime value). The business rules depend on the order and timing of events, accumulated or allocated values across many interdependent tables, and edge cases that should be handled exactly as defined.

Graded by what the pipeline does, not what it looks like: Each task ships with a hidden verifier suite of 10–50 assertions that materializes the agent's models and interrogates the resulting tables directly. Those assertions encode the invariants a correct solution must satisfy (for example, output grain and column contracts, formula-level correctness, edge-case handling, idempotency across re-runs) and for the hardest tasks, independently recompute the expected result in Python.

Scoring is two-fold: At the test level, assertions provide partial credit (the fraction that pass). At the task level, a task counts as resolved only if every assertion passes — so a pipeline that's directionally right but wrong at the edges earns no task-level credit. This lets us separate "can generate a plausible model" from "got the whole pipeline correct" and pinpoint exactly where solutions fail.

Measuring agent quality and cost

We evaluate a combination of harnesses and models on data-eng-bench, isolating how much of an agent's performance comes from the scaffold versus the underlying model.

We test three models spanning proprietary families — Opus 5 (Anthropic), Sonnet 5 (Anthropic) and GPT 5.6 Sol (OpenAI), run with several harnesses that differ in context management, planning and tool interfaces: Snowflake CoCo, Claude Code and Codex. We recommend Code mode (cortex --mode code via CLI) while using CoCo on dbt tasks for quality/cost balance. For every combination, we report two quality metrics: Pass@1 and Pass^3 rates. Pass@1 and Pass^3 capture complementary dimensions of quality, measuring the capability ceiling and consistency across runs respectively. We also report the average cost per trial (in $) and the average number of total tokens (across input, cache and output) per trial.