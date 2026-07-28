Deduplication complexity increases costs

One of Thrive's core pipelines, internally called RecordStore, began life as exactly the kind of thing Dynamic Tables are made for: a simple, auto-refreshing, incremental Dynamic Table with no meaningful extra cost.

The trouble started when the team needed to enrich it with additional keys. Certain IDs weren't dependably placed upstream, and so resolving them meant joining across multiple sources (up to five, later optimized down to three). Those joins produced duplicates, which meant adding deduplication, and that combined complexity was enough that Snowflake could no longer refresh the table incrementally. It fell back to full refreshes.

To bring transformation cost back down, the team split the data into two lanes: a "fast lane" of recent data refreshed every six hours, and a "slow lane" of older data refreshed weekly. That did cut transformation cost, but the final UNION of the two lanes pushed auto-clustering cost sharply the other way. The team was now trading one cost for another. At its worst, this pipeline was running at hundreds of credits per day between auto-clustering and transformation costs.

Every mitigation was treating a symptom. The real root cause was the unreliable Content ID upstream, and until that was fixed, the team was stuck.

Adding custom incrementalization to Dynamic Tables

The pattern the team was looking at was Snowflake streams and tasks: process only the rows that actually changed, and apply them with merge logic. A streams-and-tasks pipeline would have handled the complexity spike well, but as Thrive's engineers noted, it would also have made it harder to control overall refresh lag once they wanted to get more ambitious with freshness.

Custom incrementalization for Dynamic Tables ( REFRESH_MODE = CUSTOM_INCREMENTAL ) removed that trade-off entirely. The team wrote explicit REFRESH USING logic with MERGE INTO SELF over CHANGES() , defining precisely what "incremental" means for this pipeline: process only the delta, merge it in, leave everything else untouched. They got the streams-and-tasks execution model they wanted, but with Snowflake still managing scheduling, retries, transactional guarantees and lag.

Two things followed: