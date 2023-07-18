For many businesses, gathering compliance data means manually collecting PDFs and screenshots. That’s a slow and laborious process, but anecdotes AI streamlines compliance and eliminates redundant work with its advanced compliance data infrastructure. Discover how the company built its platform on Snowflake.

Compliance is one of the few business processes that requires input and collaboration from every area of a company. And this means large amounts of data—often involving countless stakeholders at each stage. Until recently, there were very few solutions on the market that had the capability to gather, ingest, store, and analyze compliance data quickly and effectively.

That’s where anecdotes AI comes in. Yair Kuznitsov, the company’s CEO and Co-Founder, explained the magnitude of the challenge to build its Compliance OS: “It’s surprising to think that data wasn’t really part of compliance until recently. This is why anecdotes was created. There was a massive gap in the market to transform static document and screenshot-based compliance reporting to something more scalable and trustworthy. The ability to constantly monitor data is key to a complete compliance ecosystem.”

These traditional compliance reporting processes cause significant frustration among stakeholders regularly tasked with gathering data alongside their other responsibilities, as generating static documents and screenshots proves time-consuming.

And it’s not just internal efficiency where the impact is felt. Most business relationships—from suppliers to investors—now require clearly demonstrable compliance reporting on demand, something that’s difficult to do without real-time data.

Seizing the opportunity to build a data infrastructure that could ease the burden on governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) teams with live data sets, anecdotes AI needed a data platform with several key capabilities. “We wanted an abstract layer for our data that was agnostic of cloud infrastructure and geographical region,” said Kuznitsov. “We were well aware of other vendors’ capabilities at the time. The truth was, only Snowflake could offer an agnostic environment we could spin up easily.”