This year may be the most innovative on record. Recent advances in AI are beginning to transform how we live and work. And the potential impacts of artificial intelligence (AI) on the healthcare and life sciences industries are expected to be far-reaching.

It’s essential for organizations to leverage vast amounts of structured and unstructured data for effective generative AI (gen AI) solutions that deliver a clear return on investment. However, the volume and breadth of sensitive, regulated data that healthcare and life sciences organizations collect, create and manage represents a major challenge.

The healthcare industry alone has approximately 30% of the world’s data volume. That vast amount of data comes with both tremendous responsibilities (and regulations) to maintain the highest levels of patient privacy, as well as incredible opportunities to solve tough medical and industry challenges, such as the ongoing staffing crisis.

For a glimpse into how these industries will be using AI in 2024, we sat down with our Snowflake healthcare and life sciences industry experts to discuss their predictions for the year ahead. Below are a few of their top predictions for 2024. For their full insights, read the new report, Healthcare and Life Sciences Data + AI Predictions 2024.