Scaling AI in Healthcare: Use Cases, Data Foundations and Governance

Extending AI across clinical, operational and administrative work requires a broader foundation: interoperable patient and business data; support for predictive, generative and multimodal models; scalable compute; shared clinical context; continuous evaluation; and governance across data, models, tools and actions.

Longitudinal patient and member context

Patient information is distributed across EHRs, claims, laboratories, pharmacies, imaging systems, medical devices and other sources. A longitudinal record connects those events over time, giving AI systems a clearer view of diagnoses, treatment, utilization and outcomes.

Identity resolution is central to that work. Names, addresses, member identifiers and medical record numbers may vary across systems, while duplicate or incorrectly linked records can create significant clinical risk. The foundation must connect records accurately without weakening the privacy controls applied to them.

Timing and provenance add further context. A preliminary laboratory result differs from a final result, and a historical medication differs from one the patient is actively taking. AI needs to know where information came from, when it was recorded and how it should be interpreted within the current use.

Healthcare interoperability

Interoperability allows clinical, administrative and financial information to move between systems in a form that the receiving organization can use. Standards such as HL7 and Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) provide structures for exchanging health data, while common models such as OMOP support consistent analysis of observational data.

Technical exchange solves only part of the problem, however. Organizations also need consistent terminology for diagnoses, procedures, medications, laboratory results, providers and facilities. Without that semantic alignment, two systems may exchange a record successfully while assigning different meanings to the same field.

For AI, interoperability broadens the context available to a model or agent. It can connect a clinical event with prior care, coverage information and later outcomes, rather than treating each system as a separate view of the patient. This is why interoperability is now central to healthcare AI strategy. Cugliotta explains, “Interoperability is no longer a compliance checkbox — it’s the engine that makes scalable AI possible.”

Multimodal clinical data

Healthcare AI works across structured records, clinical notes, images, audio, waveforms, genomic data and documents. Each format captures a different part of the patient or operational story.

A medical imaging application may need the scan, radiology report and relevant history. Ambient documentation begins with audio and produces text that must align with structured encounter data. A research model may combine laboratory values, genomic features and longitudinal outcomes.

Supporting these combinations requires more than storing several file types. The foundation must preserve the relationships among them — which image belongs to which study, which note describes which encounter and which observation was current when a recommendation was generated.

Clinical and semantic context

A field name rarely captures the full clinical meaning of a value. A diagnosis may be suspected, confirmed, historical or entered for billing. A medication may have been prescribed, dispensed, administered or discontinued. An encounter may represent inpatient admission, observation, emergency care or an outpatient visit.

Semantic context supplies those distinctions through approved definitions, terminology mappings, clinical logic and relationships. It also supports governed metrics such as readmission, length of stay, care gaps and quality measures, whose calculation may depend on detailed inclusion and exclusion rules.

For generative AI and agents, semantic context helps translate questions expressed in familiar healthcare language into the correct data and logic. The system can retrieve the right records while preserving the meaning attached to them.

AI services, compute and evaluation

Healthcare applications place different demands on the AI environment. Predictive models may train on large longitudinal data sets, computer vision requires image processing and GPU compute, and generative AI applications need document parsing, retrieval and inference. Agents add orchestration, tool access and records of multistep activity.

Evaluation should match the use case. A clinical risk model should be assessed for sensitivity, specificity, calibration and performance across patient subgroups. A documentation assistant should be checked for omissions, unsupported additions and coding implications. An agent must be evaluated on whether it selects the right tools, observes permissions and completes the workflow accurately.

Monitoring continues after deployment. Evaluation, lineage and versioning help teams identify those changes and determine whether an update is needed.

Governance across data, models and agents

Healthcare governance begins with access to PHI, but it doesn’t end there. Policies should reflect the user’s role, the purpose of the work and the minimum information required. Consent, contractual restrictions and research approvals may further limit how data can be used.

Models require oversight of training data, intended use, subgroup performance and changes over time. Generative AI applications need source grounding and a way to distinguish retrieved evidence from generated content. For agents, governance extends to tool permissions and actions: reading a claim, drafting an appeal and issuing an adverse determination represent different levels of authority.

Auditability connects those controls. Healthcare organizations should be able to determine which data an AI application accessed, which model and version produced an output, which tools an agent called and where a person reviewed or approved the result.

Governed healthcare collaboration

Care delivery and research span providers, payers, pharmacies, laboratories, public health agencies and life sciences organizations. Many AI use cases therefore depend on data held outside the organization building the application.

Governed data sharing and data clean rooms can support joint analysis while limiting what each participant can view. A payer and provider might evaluate care outcomes, for example, or researchers might analyze a cohort across institutions without exchanging unrestricted raw PHI.