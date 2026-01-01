Bupa Creates a Healthier and More Innovative Data Ecosystem With Snowflake

Since 1947, Bupa has supported the general public with the very best healthcare available. Nearly eight decades on, the company continues to focus on people-centric care and remains a mutual organization that reinvests all profits back into the business to keep delivering the best services to patients.

One thing has changed though: The role of data is more important than ever before. To successfully deliver connected care and accomplish its ambition to become the most customer-centric healthcare company in the world, Bupa needed a new data platform to gain essential customer and care insights.

It turned to Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to transform analytics throughout all its operations including, actuarial work, clinical processes, customer experience and contact center — and make the most of innovative AI use cases to create a happier, healthier population.