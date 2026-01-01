AI in Manufacturing: Use Cases and the Foundation Needed to Scale
Manufacturers are using AI to improve quality, anticipate equipment problems, optimize production and respond to supply-chain change. Explore the applications taking shape today — and the AI foundation needed to extend them across the enterprise.
Predictive maintenance, automated inspection and demand forecasting have become some of the most visible applications of AI in manufacturing. New capabilities are now widening the range of work it can address, building on the connected equipment and automated production systems associated with Industry 4.0.
AI and machine learning already augment an estimated 34% of manufacturing operations, according to Rockwell Automation’s 2026 State of Smart Manufacturing Report. Industry leaders expect the number to reach 54% by 2030.
The technologies involved are broadening as well. Machine learning and computer vision remain central, while generative AI gives employees new ways to work with technical and operational knowledge. AI agents can carry that work across several systems, gathering context and completing approved actions.
As manufacturers apply these technologies more widely, the performance of the model is only one part of the equation. The larger AI system has to preserve the context around each output, connect it to the work that follows and maintain control as data and decisions move across the operation.
How manufacturers use AI to improve production and quality
Production teams work within a network of interdependent variables: machine settings, material variation, throughput, energy use and equipment wear. AI gives manufacturers a way to analyze relationships across more signals and production runs than teams could examine manually.
Quality prediction and defect detection
Computer vision systems inspect products or components using images captured during production. Depending on the process, a model might identify surface defects, missing components, incorrect assembly, welding problems or packaging errors.
Some quality problems are easier to anticipate from process conditions than to identify in a finished product image. Predictive quality models analyze variables such as temperature, pressure, tool condition, material properties and production speed to estimate whether a part or batch will meet specification, helping teams investigate before more material and production time are lost.
To understand why a defect occurred, quality teams may also need the product configuration, material lot, supplier, machine, tooling state and operating conditions associated with the unit. Preserving those relationships supports root-cause analysis alongside inspection.
Yield and process optimization
Small changes in input materials, equipment settings or environmental conditions may affect yield, cycle time and energy use in ways aggregate reports can obscure. Machine learning can surface patterns across those variables, identify stronger or weaker outcome combinations and help engineers determine where variation first appeared in a multistage process.
Optimization models add production constraints to the analysis. A recommendation might account for throughput targets, material availability, energy prices, equipment capacity and delivery commitments at the same time.
Production teams generally need to understand trade-offs among several acceptable outcomes as conditions change. A constrained order may temporarily take priority over energy efficiency, while a material shortage may require a different schedule or process setting. Current operational data helps teams evaluate those options using present conditions.
Digital twins and simulation
A digital twin represents an asset, production process or factory environment using data from the corresponding physical system. Manufacturers use it to monitor conditions, compare current behavior with expected performance and evaluate what-if scenarios.
For an individual machine, a digital twin might combine IoT sensor data, specifications, service history and a model of expected behavior. At the process level, it may represent the flow of materials through several production stages. Network-level twins can model capacity and dependencies across factories, warehouses or suppliers.
AI can improve these simulations by learning from historical operations and updating estimates as new data arrives, helping engineers test process changes and planners evaluate capacity constraints before applying them.
Connected product intelligence
For manufacturers of connected products, data continues to accumulate after an item leaves the factory. Vehicle telemetry, equipment performance, software events, service records and customer feedback can reveal how products behave under real operating conditions — including patterns that may not appear during design validation or production testing.
Nandith Nandakumar, Snowflake Global Head of Automotive GTM, says that collecting these signals gives manufacturers crucial visibility into product performance: “Manufacturing leaders are moving beyond simply asking what happened with their products to why it happened.” AI can help product planners and engineers analyze those signals alongside manufacturing, quality and warranty data.
Generative AI and enterprise agents make these findings accessible to employees who may not have a data analytics background. A product planner could ask why satisfaction declined for a particular model and receive an answer grounded in vehicle data, sales records, customer feedback and established business definitions, with traceability to the underlying sources.
Connected product data can also inform service strategies, future specifications and new data-driven offerings when product telemetry is combined with customer, contract, parts, service, manufacturing and supply-chain records.
Customer story: Honeywell
Honeywell uses Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to unify data across its global manufacturing, supply chain and business operations, creating a governed single source of truth from systems such as ERP and Salesforce. By consolidating 33 enterprise data warehouses into Snowflake, Honeywell can analyze near real-time, certified data across millions of SKUs and 55,000 suppliers, helping teams better match supply with demand, optimize inventory and uncover actionable insights across the business.
How manufacturers use AI to improve maintenance and asset performance
The impact of an equipment problem can be wide-ranging. A worn component may reduce output, introduce quality variation or interrupt a production sequence. Maintenance teams need to understand both equipment condition and its role in the current production plan.
Predictive maintenance
Predictive maintenance models analyze IoT sensor and telemetry data for signs that equipment is degrading. Vibration, temperature, pressure, motor current, sound and lubricant measurements can each reveal changes in asset condition, depending on the machine and failure mode.
Some models detect behavior that differs from an established baseline. Others estimate failure probability or remaining useful life. The prediction alone doesn’t determine the response: A maintenance planner may also need to know which orders depend on the asset, whether another machine can absorb the work, when a technician is available and whether the required part is in inventory. An early alert that helps coordinate those resources can be more valuable than a highly accurate warning delivered shortly before failure.
AI can also help maintenance teams compare asset performance across a fleet. Similar machines may operate under different loads, environmental conditions or service practices; with that context, teams can see whether an issue is isolated, tied to an operating pattern or appearing across multiple plants.
Technician and engineering assistants
Maintenance information is often distributed across manuals, standard operating procedures, service bulletins, work orders and technician notes. Even when the answer exists, finding the right document or prior repair can consume much of the investigation.
A generative AI assistant can give technicians a conversational entry point into that material. After an alarm, the assistant might retrieve the approved troubleshooting procedure, summarize recent maintenance history and identify similar work orders. An engineer investigating a recurring fault could search prior incidents by symptoms, even when earlier technicians used different terminology.
For dependable responses, the assistant needs operational context: model number, component, alarm code and current machine state. Permissions should determine access to sensitive engineering information, supplier documents or records from other facilities.
AI agents for maintenance workflows
An AI agent can coordinate several parts of a maintenance investigation. Given an equipment alert, it might retrieve recent telemetry, review service history, locate the relevant procedure, check replacement-component availability and prepare a work order or maintenance window for approval. This reduces manual searching and reconciliation, but it also requires different controls from a conversational assistant.
Manufacturers need to define which tools an agent can use, which actions require approval and how activity will be recorded. The boundary will vary by workflow: Retrieving a manual, preparing a work order and changing a machine setting carry very different consequences if something goes wrong.
How manufacturers use AI in planning and supply chains
Manufacturing plans are built from estimates related to demand, material availability, capacity and lead times. Those assumptions rarely hold perfectly: Customer orders change, suppliers miss commitments, transportation is delayed and equipment capacity shifts as maintenance needs emerge. AI can help planners evaluate those changes faster, provided the data extends across commercial, production and supply-chain systems.
Demand forecasting
Demand forecasting models estimate future requirements by product, location and time period. Historical orders may be combined with pricing, seasonality, promotions, market signals and customer activity to identify patterns a simpler projection would miss.
The appropriate level of detail depends on the decision. A broad product-family forecast may be sufficient for long-term capacity planning, while material purchasing or plant scheduling may require SKU, region or customer-segment estimates. Excessive granularity can also create unreliable forecasts where historical data is limited.
As actual orders arrive, AI can help planners compare demand with the current forecast and identify effects on inventory or production. The value lies in the connection to downstream decisions: what materials to purchase, where capacity is available and which orders should receive priority when supply is constrained.
Production planning and scheduling
Production scheduling is complex, coordinating orders with equipment, labor, materials, changeover requirements and maintenance windows across multiple lines or facilities.
Optimization models can evaluate those constraints together and recommend schedules aligned to current priorities — for example, meeting delivery dates while limiting changeovers or shifting production when an asset is unavailable.
Because operating conditions change, the schedule may need revision after work has begun. A supplier delay, equipment alert or urgent order can alter the options. AI can gather the relevant information and show how each adjustment affects capacity, inventory and customer commitments.
Agents can also support bounded planning tasks, such as identifying affected orders, checking inventory elsewhere and preparing alternative production scenarios when a component is delayed.
Supplier and logistics risk
Machine learning can evaluate supply-chain data — purchase orders, supplier confirmations, shipping notices, carrier updates and external market information — to identify lead-time patterns, predict late shipments and highlight elevated supplier or component risk. Generative AI can extract relevant information from contracts, emails, invoices and logistics documents, connecting unstructured communications with structured order and inventory records.
Planners can use these insights to understand exceptions faster. Instead of manually reviewing the relevant purchase order, supplier email, shipment record and production schedule, they can receive a summary of what changed and which orders are exposed.
Sustainability analysis relies on many of the same connections. Calculating energy use, material impact or supply-chain emissions may require data from plants, suppliers, logistics partners and product records. AI can support classification, estimation and anomaly detection, while the data foundation preserves the source and methodology behind the result.
Benefits and challenges of AI in manufacturing
AI can help manufacturers reduce unplanned downtime, improve first-pass quality, lower scrap and rework, use materials and inventory more efficiently, and respond faster to changes in demand or supply. Across engineering and operations, it can also make technical knowledge easier to find and help teams analyze production conditions beyond the level of conventional reporting.
Several constraints must be addressed. Operational and business data is often spread across equipment, plant systems and enterprise applications, with different identifiers and definitions across facilities. Legacy machines may produce limited telemetry, while high-volume sensor or image data strains processing. As AI reaches further into production workflows, manufacturers must also govern model performance, access, agent permissions and human oversight.
What manufacturers need to scale AI
Across smart manufacturing environments, AI applications depend on shared operational context, scalable AI services and governance across data, models and tools.
Connected operational and business context
Manufacturing data is commonly divided between operational technology and information technology. OT systems capture the physical state of equipment and production, while MES, ERP, quality and maintenance platforms record the business processes around it. OT/IT convergence brings these systems together; for AI, the important step is preserving relationships so a signal connects to the asset, product or production event it describes.
Identity is central to those relationships. A unified manufacturing namespace provides a consistent way to identify assets, lines, products, materials and production events across systems. An asset model represents equipment and components, while the plant hierarchy shows how they relate to lines, areas, sites and the wider manufacturing network.
Time provides another layer of context: A temperature reading during startup doesn’t carry the same meaning as the same reading during a stable production run. AI needs to know what was being produced, which stage was underway and whether the equipment had recently been serviced or recalibrated.
Industrial data across formats
Manufacturing AI reaches far beyond structured rows and columns. Predictive models may use time-series telemetry and machine logs. Computer vision relies on images or video, while maintenance assistants work with manuals, diagrams, work orders and technician notes.
An AI foundation should support these formats alongside ERP, MES, quality and supply-chain data, allowing a model or application to draw from several forms of evidence. A quality investigation, for instance, may combine an inspection image with sensor readings, production settings and the supplier batch associated with the component. Multimodal AI extends that analysis across documents, images, audio and video, so an engineer can compare a visual defect with written records or retrieve a diagram with the asset’s current operating context.
This breadth affects AI governance. Images may expose proprietary designs, technician notes may contain sensitive operational information and supplier documents may carry contractual restrictions. Access policies need to follow the content regardless of format.
Current signals and scalable AI compute
Manufacturers need to align data freshness with the decision window. Long-term capacity planning may use weekly or monthly updates, while equipment monitoring, defect detection and production scheduling may depend on signals that change within seconds or minutes.
Sending every signal through the fastest pipeline adds cost and complexity without improving every outcome. For time-sensitive workloads, stale inventory, machine-state or quality information can lead AI systems to analyze conditions that have already changed.
Compute requirements vary just as widely. Training a computer vision model over a large image collection differs from analyzing streaming telemetry or retrieving passages from maintenance manuals. Generative AI, predictive machine learning and optimization workloads may also need to run alongside conventional analytics used by plant and business teams.
A shared AI foundation can support those patterns while keeping source data and policies consistent. Teams can select the processing and compute required for each workload without creating another isolated environment — and another governed copy of manufacturing data — for every new capability.
Consistent operational and semantic definitions
Data values don’t explain their business meaning. The definition of downtime may include planned maintenance in one plant but exclude it in another. Available capacity might refer to theoretical output, scheduled output or output adjusted for expected yield. Even scrap can be recorded at different production stages.
AI systems need those definitions, especially when they compare plants, answer questions in natural language or recommend actions across functions. A model may locate the correct field and still produce a misleading conclusion if it applies the wrong operational definition.
Semantic context supplies the approved meaning of metrics, assets, products and relationships, along with calculation logic, units of measure and distinctions among similar terms. For a maintenance agent, that context may explain which asset hierarchy to use. For a production assistant, it can distinguish scheduled throughput from actual good output.
Shared definitions allow manufacturers to reuse AI across more of the enterprise without forcing every team to reinterpret the same data. Local variation can still be represented, but it needs to be explicit.
Governance across data, models and agents
Manufacturing AI may draw on commercially sensitive product data, supplier information, proprietary process settings and operational records. Organizations must determine who can access those sources and how they may be used.
The scope expands with the AI system. Models need lineage back to training and input data, plus evaluation that shows how performance varies across products, assets or plants. Generative AI applications require controls over source retrieval and output quality. Agents introduce permissions for tools and actions, plus approval thresholds for consequential steps. When a workflow crosses systems, policy needs to remain consistent.
Traceability supports oversight after the interaction as well. Teams should be able to determine what information an AI application used, which tools an agent called and what action followed, especially when an output affects equipment availability, quality disposition or production commitments.
Collaboration across the manufacturing ecosystem
Suppliers, contract manufacturers, logistics providers and service organizations contribute data used throughout manufacturing operations. Quality analysis may depend on supplier lots and inspection results, forecasting may incorporate partner capacity, and maintenance teams may need documentation or service records held by an equipment provider.
Traditional file transfers create copied data that can fall out of date and become difficult to govern. A shared AI foundation should support controlled collaboration, allowing participants to work with current information while limiting access.
The same capability can support AI across organizational boundaries. A manufacturer and supplier might analyze quality trends without exposing unrelated production data, or a logistics provider could contribute shipment events to a production-planning model. Policies, lineage and agreed definitions help keep the combined analysis interpretable.
QUICK TIP
Scaling manufacturing AI depends on what applications can reuse. Shared operational context, semantic definitions, governance and AI services give each new use case a stronger starting point than another isolated pipeline and control model.
How Snowflake supports AI in manufacturing
Snowflake helps manufacturers connect operational and business data across equipment, MES, ERP, quality, maintenance and supply-chain systems. Within Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing, teams can apply analytics and AI while maintaining a consistent governance layer across the underlying information.
For predictive maintenance, quality and production optimization, manufacturers can prepare data and develop machine learning workflows close to governed operational records. Snowflake Notebooks provide an environment for data and AI development, while Snowpark Container Services and Container Runtime support advanced machine learning and GPU-based workloads such as computer vision.
Cortex AI extends the environment to generative and multimodal applications. Cortex AI Functions can analyze text and images using SQL-accessible AI functions, allowing teams to extract information from maintenance documents, classify content and combine unstructured analysis with structured manufacturing data. Cortex Search can retrieve relevant information from manuals, work orders, quality reports and other unstructured sources, while Cortex Analyst provides natural-language access to structured data through governed semantic models.
Snowflake CoWork gives manufacturing employees a natural-language interface for working with governed enterprise data and AI agents. Product planners, engineers and operations teams can ask questions across structured and unstructured information, investigate the factors behind a performance trend and trace responses to the underlying data and business definitions.
For workflows that involve several steps, Cortex Agents can reason across structured and unstructured data and use approved tools within Snowflake’s governed environment. The agent’s access can remain aligned with existing policies, while actions with greater operational impact can stay subject to review.
Snowflake Horizon Catalog applies governance policies at the query-engine layer, so they follow the data when it’s accessed by an employee, business intelligence tool or AI agent. This provides a common basis for access control, discovery and lineage across analytics and AI workloads, without requiring manufacturers to define a separate governance model for each AI application. Secure data sharing extends the data foundation beyond the manufacturer. Suppliers, logistics providers, service organizations and other partners can collaborate on governed data without exchanging static copies through repeated file transfers.
With the relevant data, definitions and AI capabilities available in a governed environment, manufacturers can apply AI across connected relationships and carry successful work into more plants, processes and operational teams.
KEY TAKEAWAY
Manufacturers can scale AI beyond isolated use cases by connecting operational and business data with shared context, consistent definitions and enterprise-wide governance. A unified AI foundation helps teams reuse trusted data, models and controls across production, maintenance, quality and supply-chain workflows.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about AI in manufacturing, answered by Snowflake experts.
How is AI used in manufacturing?
Manufacturers can use AI across production, quality, maintenance, planning and supply chains. Common applications include predicting equipment failures, detecting product defects, improving yield, forecasting demand, optimizing production schedules and analyzing supplier risk. Generative AI can help employees search and summarize technical knowledge, while AI agents gather information across approved systems and support multistep workflows.
How is AI used for predictive maintenance?
Predictive maintenance systems can apply machine learning to sensor and telemetry data such as vibration, temperature, pressure and motor current. The model looks for patterns associated with equipment degradation, estimates failure risk or calculates remaining useful life. Maintenance teams can evaluate that information alongside service history, production schedules, technician availability and spare-parts inventory when deciding when to inspect, repair or replace a component.
How is generative AI used in manufacturing?
Generative AI can search, summarize and extract information from maintenance manuals, engineering documents, work orders, quality reports and technician notes. An employee might use an assistant to retrieve an approved procedure, review an asset’s service history or investigate similar quality incidents. When grounded in current enterprise data and governed source material, it can make manufacturing knowledge easier to access across plants and teams.
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