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Data Trends 2026:

Healthcare and Life Sciences

The healthcare and life sciences industry is rapidly accelerating its adoption of AI to tackle tough challenges, from shrinking budgets to continued staffing shortages. For decision-makers in this highly regulated industry, evolving their data strategy is critical to addressing these challenges head-on and delivering value-based care.

Read on to learn about the three data trends that will transform the industry in the coming year.

Download this ebook to discover:

  • Why trusted AI depends on an open semantic layer

  • Why deploying AI agents requires healthcare and life sciences organizations to break down simple and complex data silos 

  • How data governance is now the anchor layer for all data and AI systems

Get the ebook now.

 

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