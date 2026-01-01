The healthcare and life sciences industry is rapidly accelerating its adoption of AI to tackle tough challenges, from shrinking budgets to continued staffing shortages. For decision-makers in this highly regulated industry, evolving their data strategy is critical to addressing these challenges head-on and delivering value-based care.

Read on to learn about the three data trends that will transform the industry in the coming year.

Download this ebook to discover:

Why trusted AI depends on an open semantic layer

Why deploying AI agents requires healthcare and life sciences organizations to break down simple and complex data silos

How data governance is now the anchor layer for all data and AI systems

Get the ebook now.