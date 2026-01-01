Skip to content
Download Report
REPORT

The Future of AI + Interoperability in Healthcare

Insights from healthcare decision-makers on the rapid evolution of AI and interoperability in healthcare organizations and public health agencies.

Snowflake and Hakkoda (an IBM Company) logos
cover image of the future of AI + interoperability in healthcare report
Learn the latest trends from our industry survey, including:

  • How quickly AI agents are being adopted

  • The top three reasons healthcare and public health decision-makers are prioritizing interoperability

  • What the key AI agent use cases are across providers, payers, public health and government agencies, and more

Arrow illustration

AGENTIC ADOPTION ISRAPIDLY ADVANCING

The research reveals that the majority of healthcare and public health agencies are advancing quickly in agentic adoption.

65% of healthcare orgs are or have adopted agentic AI

of healthcare organizations and public health agencies surveyed have either:
 

  • Already adopted agentic AI
  • Are experimenting with it
  • Or have plans to implement it in the next 6–12 months

INTEROPERABILITY IS ESSENTIALTO AI SUCCESS

Picture of Murali Gandhirajan, Director of Regulated Industries CTO at Snowflake

“The organizations that modernize interoperability now, standardizing and linking data across settings, will be the ones that turn agentic AI from isolated pilots into system‑level gains in care coordination, access and value-based outcomes."

Murali Gandhirajan
Global Regulated Industries CTO, Snowflake

PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCIESPRIORITIZE INTEROPERABILITY

Picture of Cathy Reese, Senior Partner and Data & AI Leader at IBM Consulting

“These findings reflect a growing recognition across public healthcare systems that interoperability is essential to delivering value-based care, improving patient experience, and meeting accountability expectations in a constrained fiscal environment. It’s also becoming critical infrastructure for AI adoption, regulatory compliance and reducing administrative friction at scale."

Cathy Reese
Senior Partner - Data & AI Leader for Healthcare, Life Sciences, State & Local Gov, Education, IBM Consulting

Download the Report