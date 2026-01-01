REPORT
The Future of AI + Interoperability in Healthcare
Insights from healthcare decision-makers on the rapid evolution of AI and interoperability in healthcare organizations and public health agencies.
Learn the latest trends from our industry survey, including:
How quickly AI agents are being adopted
The top three reasons healthcare and public health decision-makers are prioritizing interoperability
What the key AI agent use cases are across providers, payers, public health and government agencies, and more
AGENTIC ADOPTION ISRAPIDLY ADVANCING
The research reveals that the majority of healthcare and public health agencies are advancing quickly in agentic adoption.
of healthcare organizations and public health agencies surveyed have either:
- Already adopted agentic AI
- Are experimenting with it
- Or have plans to implement it in the next 6–12 months
INTEROPERABILITY IS ESSENTIALTO AI SUCCESS
“The organizations that modernize interoperability now, standardizing and linking data across settings, will be the ones that turn agentic AI from isolated pilots into system‑level gains in care coordination, access and value-based outcomes."
Murali Gandhirajan
PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCIESPRIORITIZE INTEROPERABILITY
“These findings reflect a growing recognition across public healthcare systems that interoperability is essential to delivering value-based care, improving patient experience, and meeting accountability expectations in a constrained fiscal environment. It’s also becoming critical infrastructure for AI adoption, regulatory compliance and reducing administrative friction at scale."
Cathy Reese
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