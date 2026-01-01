Retail AI: Use Cases and What Retailers Need to Scale AI Effectively

Customer experience is shaped by more than the moment of purchase. Search, recommendations, product content, and customer service all influence whether someone can find the right item, understand the options and complete the journey with confidence.

As Sem Sergunin, Snowflake Global Industry Marketing Lead, Retail & Travel, notes, “You need to perceive, process and act on customer data in real time. You won’t get in front of the competition by looking in the rearview mirror — you should look ahead and keep your eyes on the horizon.”

AI can help connect customer interactions, provided the underlying product, customer and policy data is accurate enough to support them.

Product discovery and search

Customers don’t always describe products using the terminology found in a retailer’s catalog. Semantic search helps interpret intent, attributes and context, so a request such as “a lightweight jacket for rainy spring hikes” can be matched against product features rather than exact keywords.

Multimodal search adds images to the process. A customer might upload a photo, combine it with a written request and refine the results through conversation. For retailers with large or complex assortments, these capabilities can make product discovery less dependent on rigid filters.

Personalization and recommendations

Recommendation engines rank products, offers and content using signals such as browsing history, purchases, loyalty activity, location and current session behavior. When interactions are connected across web, mobile, stores and service channels, retailers can see the relationship between the various touchpoints.

The practical challenge is deciding which signals are appropriate to use. Consent, regional privacy requirements and customer preferences should shape how personalization works in each channel, particularly when first-party customer data is combined with behavioral or contextual information.

Shopping assistants and customer service

Virtual shopping assistants can compare products, summarize reviews, explain features and help customers narrow an assortment. Their usefulness depends on access to current product, inventory and policy information — without that grounding, even a fluent answer may be incomplete or wrong.

In customer service, AI can summarize a case, retrieve the relevant policy and prepare a response. An AI agent can carry the workflow further by checking order status, inspecting carrier data, locating replacement inventory and presenting the remedies permitted under the retailer’s rules. Low-risk actions may be completed directly, while refunds, exceptions or higher-value decisions can remain subject to approval.

Product content and catalog intelligence

Retail catalogs often combine information from brands, distributors, marketplaces and internal teams. Attributes may be incomplete, duplicated or expressed differently across sources.

AI can extract specifications from documents and images, classify products, normalize attributes and generate descriptions from approved source material. It can also flag contradictions, such as different dimensions or materials listed for the same item.

Better catalog data supports several downstream uses at once. Search, recommendations, comparison tools and shopping assistants all perform better when product attributes are complete and consistent.