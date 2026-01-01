Retail AI: Use Cases and What Retailers Need to Scale AI Effectively
Retail AI isn’t just about better shopping experiences. AI is also being used in forecasting, fulfillment, store operations and supply chains. Explore the use cases retailers are implementing today — and the data foundation needed to scale them.
Retailers make thousands of connected decisions every day: what to stock, where to place inventory, how to price it, which customers to target and how to fulfill each order. Artificial intelligence is shaping more of the work behind those decisions and, increasingly, the workflows that follow. It can help teams read signals across the business, identify what needs attention and move routine tasks forward.
Adoption is already underway: Adobe’s 2025 retail research found that 45% of retailers were using generative AI for customer experience management, with another 27% running pilots. Yet customer-facing use cases represent only part of the opportunity. The larger prize is applying AI to the connected decisions that shape how a retail business plans, operates and responds.
As AI becomes part of everyday retail workflows, the surrounding system becomes more important. Customer, product and operational data must be connected, current and governed. Business definitions need to be consistent. And systems that can act require clear permissions, approval thresholds and oversight.
How retailers use AI to improve customer experience
Customer experience is shaped by more than the moment of purchase. Search, recommendations, product content, and customer service all influence whether someone can find the right item, understand the options and complete the journey with confidence.
As Sem Sergunin, Snowflake Global Industry Marketing Lead, Retail & Travel, notes, “You need to perceive, process and act on customer data in real time. You won’t get in front of the competition by looking in the rearview mirror — you should look ahead and keep your eyes on the horizon.”
AI can help connect customer interactions, provided the underlying product, customer and policy data is accurate enough to support them.
Product discovery and search
Customers don’t always describe products using the terminology found in a retailer’s catalog. Semantic search helps interpret intent, attributes and context, so a request such as “a lightweight jacket for rainy spring hikes” can be matched against product features rather than exact keywords.
Multimodal search adds images to the process. A customer might upload a photo, combine it with a written request and refine the results through conversation. For retailers with large or complex assortments, these capabilities can make product discovery less dependent on rigid filters.
Personalization and recommendations
Recommendation engines rank products, offers and content using signals such as browsing history, purchases, loyalty activity, location and current session behavior. When interactions are connected across web, mobile, stores and service channels, retailers can see the relationship between the various touchpoints.
The practical challenge is deciding which signals are appropriate to use. Consent, regional privacy requirements and customer preferences should shape how personalization works in each channel, particularly when first-party customer data is combined with behavioral or contextual information.
Shopping assistants and customer service
Virtual shopping assistants can compare products, summarize reviews, explain features and help customers narrow an assortment. Their usefulness depends on access to current product, inventory and policy information — without that grounding, even a fluent answer may be incomplete or wrong.
In customer service, AI can summarize a case, retrieve the relevant policy and prepare a response. An AI agent can carry the workflow further by checking order status, inspecting carrier data, locating replacement inventory and presenting the remedies permitted under the retailer’s rules. Low-risk actions may be completed directly, while refunds, exceptions or higher-value decisions can remain subject to approval.
Product content and catalog intelligence
Retail catalogs often combine information from brands, distributors, marketplaces and internal teams. Attributes may be incomplete, duplicated or expressed differently across sources.
AI can extract specifications from documents and images, classify products, normalize attributes and generate descriptions from approved source material. It can also flag contradictions, such as different dimensions or materials listed for the same item.
Better catalog data supports several downstream uses at once. Search, recommendations, comparison tools and shopping assistants all perform better when product attributes are complete and consistent.
Customer story: Rakuten
Rakuten uses Snowflake to power personalized rewards campaigns, including targeted cash back notifications for customers and merchants across more than 4,200 stores. According to a Rakuten customer video published in November 2024, Rakuten reported deploying a cash back notification product in two weeks instead of eight, reducing infrastructure costs by 60%, and enabling analysts with SQL skills to contribute to AI/ML use cases without adding pressure on its data science and engineering teams.
How retailers use AI in merchandising and marketing
Merchandising and marketing sit upstream of many customer-facing outcomes. Decisions about assortment, demand, pricing and promotion determine what customers see, what retailers hold in inventory and where margin is gained or lost. AI can help teams evaluate those variables at greater scale and granularity, while keeping commercial judgment and business constraints in the loop.
Assortment planning
Assortment planning determines which products a retailer carries by store, region and channel. AI can help merchants evaluate local demand, product attributes, seasonality, customer preferences, store format and space constraints at a more granular level.
For new products with little sales history, models can compare characteristics with similar items and estimate where demand is most likely to emerge. Merchants still apply category knowledge and commercial judgment, but the analysis can surface patterns that are difficult to see in aggregate reporting.
Demand forecasting
For demand forecasting — estimating future sales by product, location and time period — AI can combine transaction history with promotions, pricing, weather, events and channel behavior to improve accuracy.
Control over the level of detail is important. A national category forecast may conceal store-level differences, while an extremely granular forecast may become unreliable when data is sparse. The forecast should match the operational decision it supports, whether that’s purchasing, staffing, allocation or replenishment.
Pricing, promotions and markdowns
Pricing models evaluate demand, inventory, product lifecycle and competitive signals to recommend prices or promotions. These recommendations typically operate within business constraints such as price floors, promotion calendars, brand agreements and regulated categories.
Dynamic pricing uses AI to recommend price changes based on relevant signals. The goal is to help retailers respond faster to market conditions while keeping recommendations within business rules, margin targets and pricing constraints.
Markdown optimization applies similar logic as a product approaches the end of its selling window. By balancing expected demand, remaining inventory and margin, retailers can determine when to reduce price and how deeply to discount.
Generative AI can also make the analysis easier to use. A merchant might ask which categories are missing margin targets and receive an explanation tied to promotion performance, inventory position and demand trends rather than reviewing several dashboards separately.
Retail media
Retailers can use first-party purchase and loyalty data to build audiences, plan campaigns and measure performance for brand partners. Because that work may involve sensitive customer information, collaboration requires clear controls over which data can be used and what each participant can see.
Data clean rooms support joint analysis without requiring retailers and brands to exchange raw personally identifiable information. Within those controls, AI can assist with audience analysis, campaign planning, measurement and optimization.
How retailers use AI in inventory and fulfillment
Once demand is created, retailers must place inventory, move it through the network and fulfill each order profitably. That work is challenging when supply, customer demand and logistics conditions change faster than static plans can absorb. AI can help retailers adjust those decisions as new information becomes available and coordinate the exceptions that fall outside the original plan.
Allocation and replenishment
Demand forecasts aren’t the only information retailers rely on for inventory planning. Allocation and replenishment models also account for supplier lead times, safety stock, service-level targets, storage capacity and the cost of moving products between locations.
When conditions change, an AI agent can gather purchase-order status, available inventory and expected demand, then recommend a transfer, substitution or supplier follow-up. Higher-impact decisions can remain with the buyer or planner, while the agent handles the investigation and preparation.
Order orchestration
An ecommerce order might be fulfilled from a distribution center, store, supplier or combination of locations. AI can help select the best route by considering inventory availability, delivery promise, labor capacity, transportation cost and expected margin.
A decision may need adjustment as the situation changes. A store might sell the last item in stock, or a carrier might miss a pickup. For workloads with short decision windows, current order, inventory and logistics data is more useful than a daily snapshot.
Returns and reverse logistics
AI can estimate return likelihood, identify products with recurring fit or quality issues, and analyze why customers send items back. Once a return begins, a model can help determine whether the product should be restocked, transferred, refurbished, liquidated or discarded.
For the customer, an agent might retrieve the order, apply the relevant policy, check replacement inventory and offer an exchange or store-credit option. Fraud models can separately identify patterns associated with return abuse, although consequential decisions should be monitored and reviewed to reduce false positives.
Supplier and logistics exceptions
Retail supply chains generate data across purchase orders, suppliers, carriers, warehouses and external markets. AI can help predict lead-time variability, flag shipments at risk and identify purchase orders that require intervention.
Generative AI can extract information from supplier emails, invoices, shipping notices and other documents. An agent can then combine that material with structured operational data, prepare a summary and recommend a next step. Instead of searching several systems manually, a planner receives the relevant context in one workflow.
How retailers use AI in store operations
Stores generate a constant stream of operational decisions, from shelf availability and staffing to checkout and loss prevention. Many of those decisions are local, time-sensitive and spread across several systems. AI can help surface what needs attention, give employees faster access to the right context and support more consistent execution across locations.
Shelf availability and store execution
A product might appear available in an inventory system while the shelf is empty — the item may be misplaced or the stock may still be in boxes in the back room. Retail applications of computer vision can detect shelf gaps, planogram deviations and inventory discrepancies from images or video. These observations can then trigger a restocking request or prompt an employee to investigate. An agent may also prioritize the work based on expected demand, promotion status and store workload.
Checkout, loss prevention and fraud
Computer vision can also support product recognition, self-checkout and scan verification. Machine learning models help retailers detect payment fraud, account takeover, promotion abuse, loyalty fraud and suspicious point-of-sale activity.
Because false positives can create serious customer and employee friction, retailers need clear thresholds and review processes around these systems. The model may identify an anomaly, but the response should reflect the confidence of the signal and the consequences of acting on it.
Employee assistants
Store and contact-center employees often move between product catalogs, inventory systems, customer accounts, policies and operating procedures. An AI assistant can give them one conversational entry point into that information.
With controlled tool access, the assistant can also help complete bounded tasks. An associate might check another location’s inventory, begin a transfer request or confirm whether a return qualifies under the applicable policy. The system should account for the employee’s role, location and permissions, particularly where rules differ across regions or programs.
Labor planning and physical AI
Machine learning can forecast store traffic and workload using historical activity, promotions, local events, weather and seasonal patterns. Retailers can use those forecasts to plan coverage and prioritize tasks.
In warehouses and some store environments, AI also interacts with physical systems. Vision-guided robots may scan inventory, pick and sort products or inspect operating conditions. Because the output affects equipment and physical processes, these applications require additional testing, safety controls and operational oversight.
Benefits and challenges of AI in retail
The promise of AI in retail isn’t just better automation, but better decisions: more relevant customer interactions, more responsive planning and faster resolution when exceptions occur. As AI moves closer to operational workflows, the upside grows — but so does the need for accuracy, context and control.
This is where many AI efforts stall. A model or agent may be able to generate an answer or recommend an action, but the result is only useful if it reflects current business context, follows policy and can be trusted by the team using it. For retailers, the challenge is turning AI from an isolated tool into a dependable part of day-to-day decision-making.
What retailers need to scale AI effectively
Individual use cases can be launched with narrow data sets and manual controls. Scaling them across functions is another matter. Retailers need a foundation that connects customer and operational data, preserves shared business definitions and applies governance not only to what AI can access, but also to what it can recommend or do.
Connected customer and operational data
Customer 360 remains important for personalization, service and retail media, but it doesn’t cover the full retail AI landscape. Merchandising, inventory and fulfillment workloads also require product, transaction, order, supplier, logistics and store data.
Which sources need to be connected depends on the decision. A recommendation engine may use customer and product signals, while an order-routing system needs current inventory, labor, carrier and margin information.
Current signals
Some workloads can operate on daily or weekly data. Others can’t — inventory allocation, fulfillment, fraud detection or customer service may depend on events that change throughout the day.
For this reason, retailers need to distinguish between workloads that can tolerate batch processing and those that require near real-time transaction, clickstream, order or inventory signals.
Consistent business definitions
AI systems need semantic context that explains what the data means. Revenue may refer to gross sales, net sales or sales after returns. Available inventory may or may not include units already committed to online orders. Unless those definitions are consistent, an AI application might retrieve the right field but produce the wrong result because it interpreted its meaning incorrectly.
Governance, consent and agent controls
Retailers need policies governing how customer data may be used, which employees can access sensitive information and how brands or other partners can collaborate on shared analysis.
For AI agents, those controls must extend to tools and actions. Each agent should have access only to the systems required for its role, with approval thresholds for consequential decisions and records of the steps it takes. Evaluation and monitoring help teams identify when outputs are inaccurate, workflows fail or behavior changes over time.
QUICK TIP
Don’t scale AI by adding more pilots. Instead, scale it by standardizing the data, definitions, permissions and evaluation processes that every AI workflow depends on.
How Snowflake supports AI in retail
Snowflake helps retailers connect customer and operational data across ecommerce, point-of-sale, loyalty, product, inventory and supply-chain systems. Within Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for Retail, teams can apply analytics and AI while maintaining governance across the underlying data.
With Cortex AI and Horizon Catalog, retailers can enrich product catalogs, summarize reviews and documents, build search experiences grounded in enterprise data and provide conversational access to governed metrics.
For workflows that require several steps, Cortex Agents can work across data, models and approved tools. A retailer might use an agent to investigate an order exception, prepare a replenishment recommendation or help an employee resolve a customer request within defined permissions.
Snowflake Intelligence gives business users a natural-language interface for working with governed data and agents. Merchants, planners, marketers and operations teams can ask questions in familiar business language and trace the answers back to the underlying data and semantic definitions.
Through Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, retailers and brands can collaborate on audience and campaign analysis without exchanging raw customer data. Snowflake Horizon provides governance across data and AI, including access controls, lineage and oversight for sensitive information.
Across these use cases, the value comes from connecting decisions that retail teams already make. Search depends on product and inventory data. Replenishment depends on forecasts, suppliers and store demand. Customer service depends on orders, policies and fulfillment status. With that context available in a governed environment, retailers can apply AI across both the customer experience and the operations behind it.
KEY TAKEAWAY
Retailers can create value with AI across customer experience, merchandising, fulfillment and store operations — but scaling it requires more than isolated pilots. Success depends on connected, current and governed data; consistent business definitions; and clear controls over what AI systems can access, recommend and do.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about AI in retail, answered by Snowflake experts.
What are examples of AI in retail?
Examples of AI in retail include a shopping assistant that helps customers compare products, a demand forecasting model that predicts sales by store and SKU, a fulfillment system that selects the best location to ship an order, a computer vision system that detects empty shelves, and an employee assistant that retrieves product, policy or inventory information through a conversational interface.
How does AI improve customer experience in retail?
AI can improve customer experience by making it easier for shoppers to find products, compare options, receive relevant recommendations and get faster service. For example, semantic search can interpret shopper intent even when customers don’t use exact product keywords, while AI assistants can answer questions using current product, inventory and policy data.
How does AI help with retail inventory management?
AI helps retailers forecast demand, identify inventory risks, recommend replenishment quantities and determine where inventory should be placed. It can also help teams respond to changing conditions, such as supplier delays, store-level demand shifts or fulfillment exceptions, by gathering relevant information and recommending next steps.
How is generative AI used in retail?
Generative AI is commonly used in retail to create or summarize content, support conversational experiences and make complex information easier to use. Retailers may use generative AI to write product descriptions, summarize reviews, prepare customer service responses, explain sales trends or help employees ask questions of governed business data in natural language.
What are AI agents in retail?
AI agents are systems that can reason through a task, gather information from approved sources and take defined actions through connected tools. In retail, an agent might investigate an order exception, check inventory, review policy rules, recommend a customer remedy or prepare a replenishment recommendation. Higher-risk actions should remain subject to approval, permissions and oversight.
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