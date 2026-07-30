Security teams live inside environments that produce massive amounts of data: endpoint events, identity logs, SaaS access records, cloud control-plane activity, network flows, code and pipeline signals, data access history, third-party alerts and more — all arriving with different schemas, retention policies and levels of reliability.

In a smaller environment, a senior analyst can often compensate for tool fragmentation with experience. In an enterprise environment, however, where the same identity may move across a SaaS app, a warehouse, an endpoint and a cloud workload within the same hour, correlation has to happen faster and more consistently than manual review allows.

At the same time, attackers are using AI to improve the quality and speed of their own work. McKinsey’s 2025 RSA recap points to AI accelerating cyberattacks, clocking breakout times at under an hour. Hackers are using AI tools to create realistic phishing emails, fake websites and malicious prompts that bypass traditional detection mechanisms — on an exponential scale.

There is also a staffing reality behind the urgency. Security programs continue to operate under skill and coverage constraints, often struggling to fill open roles for analysts, engineers and responders. AI is attractive because it frees highly skilled security teams from repetitive work, such as deduplicating alerts, enriching cases, ranking risk, summarizing evidence and routing incidents into the right workflow.

Cost adds to the pressure. IBM’s 2025 Cost of a Data Breach findings put the global average breach cost at $4.4 million USD, while the use of security AI and automation is associated with $1.9 million cost savings compared to organizations that don’t use AI security solutions.