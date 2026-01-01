Foundational Guide
AI in Action: A Directory of AI Use Cases Across Industries
AI is becoming more specialized, but outcomes depend on a repeatable foundation. This guide examines how industry-specific AI applications are taking shape — and why governed data, semantic context and purpose-built infrastructure determine whether they produce reliable results.
Spending on industry-specific generative AI applications reached an estimated $3.5 billion in 2025, nearly three times the previous year’s total, according to Menlo Ventures. This growth reflects a widening market for AI built around the workflows, data and operating requirements of particular industries.
Across environments, organizations are using predictive machine learning, generative AI and agentic AI — often incorporating computer vision and other multimodal capabilities — to support business processes ranging from detection and forecasting to research, decision support and operational automation.
This directory examines the AI use cases shaping 13 industries, how they fit into specific business processes and what organizations need to turn those capabilities into reliable results. It also identifies foundational considerations that can support successful AI initiatives.
What shapes AI outcomes across industries
An AI model can provide powerful analytical and reasoning capabilities, but the surrounding system strongly influences whether the output is grounded in relevant data, interpreted through the correct business context and delivered within applicable policies and procedures. This foundation shapes how reliably the model’s capabilities can be applied inside the business.
Governed, trusted data
An AI system begins with the data available to it. When records are incomplete, outdated or inconsistently defined, the weakness carries into the result. An equipment-failure prediction, for example, depends on accurate sensor readings, maintenance history and asset identity. Missing service records or signals assigned to the wrong component can undermine the prediction before the model begins its analysis.
Trust also depends on how that information is accessed and used. Sensitive data needs to remain protected as it enters model, retrieval and agent workflows. Teams need enough traceability to determine which records, models and instructions contributed to an output, particularly when the system can retrieve information, call a tool or initiate an action.
Governance doesn’t guarantee that a model will produce a correct result, but it does establish the conditions necessary for teams to inspect the result, identify its source and limit who or what can use the underlying information.
Semantic context
Enterprise data almost always carries meaning that’s not obvious by the label name. For example, a column labeled revenue might refer to bookings, billings or recognized revenue, each of which would produce a different answer to the same question.
People working inside the organization understand these distinctions through experience, policies and established business rules. An AI system needs those things made explicit. Metric definitions, entity relationships, terminology, lineage, metadata and approved calculation logic connect a request with the correct data and help preserve the organization’s intended meaning.
AI infrastructure close to governed data
Enterprise AI applications often need structured records, documents, images, event streams and externally sourced data within the same workflow. Moving those assets into a separate AI environment can create additional copies, fragmented controls and pipelines that have to preserve permissions as data crosses system boundaries.
Keeping model inference, retrieval, feature engineering and agent workflows close to governed data that can reduce unnecessary data movement. Depending on the architecture and configuration, teams can apply access controls, use recently updated source information and monitor data use across supported portions of the AI workflow.
AI use cases built on sensitive, regulated data
Healthcare, life sciences and financial services organizations work with information that is commercially valuable, personally sensitive and closely regulated. AI applications in these industries need fine-grained access controls, traceability to source records, defined human-review thresholds and monitoring across patient populations, customer segments, products and geographies.
Collaboration with providers, research partners, counterparties and regulators adds another requirement: sensitive data must remain governed when analysis crosses organizational boundaries.
Healthcare and life sciences AI use cases
These applications are designed to support — not replace — the judgment of qualified clinical or regulatory professionals. They should also be validated for the specific use case, patient population, and operating environment.
Earlier disease and risk detection
Predictive models can combine laboratory results, diagnoses, medication history, clinical observations and prior utilization to identify patients whose risk is rising before a single result would trigger concern. To produce operational value, the score must connect to a defined response — such as clinician review, additional testing or care management — and be evaluated through measures including avoidable admissions, time to diagnosis and complication rates.
Clinical decision support
AI can retrieve relevant evidence, summarize a patient’s recent history and compare treatment options with contraindications or risk factors. Because incomplete summaries can be as consequential as incorrect ones, clinicians need access to the underlying record, clear indications of uncertainty and authority over the final decision.
Medical imaging and diagnostic assistance
Computer vision can help identify findings in radiology images, pathology slides, retinal scans and other diagnostic media, while multimodal systems combine those images with reports, laboratory results and patient history. Validation needs to account for scanner type, image quality, acquisition protocol and patient population, with results measured through reading time, diagnostic turnaround, screening throughput or detection rates.
Patient flow and capacity planning
Forecasting models can estimate emergency department arrivals, inpatient demand, discharge timing and procedural volume, while optimization methods allocate beds, operating rooms, infusion chairs and staff. The model must represent scheduled procedures, patient acuity, staffing constraints and downstream capacity; useful measures include wait time, canceled procedures, overtime and length of stay.
Revenue cycle and claims operations
AI can extract information from clinical documentation, suggest coding, identify missing records and predict denials. Agents can gather supporting documents, check payer requirements and prepare appeals for specialist review, provided the workflow preserves links among clinical events, authorizations, contracts, codes and claim status. Denial rates, days in accounts receivable and manual touches per claim show whether the application reduces rework.
Patient engagement and care navigation
AI-assisted navigation can answer preparation or coverage questions, direct patients to appropriate resources and tailor reminders to a care plan. Predictive models can also identify patients at risk of missing appointments or discontinuing treatment, with personalization shaped by consent, channel preference, language and health literacy. Appointment completion, care-gap closure and contact-center volume provide practical measures.
Drug discovery and clinical development
Machine learning can help prioritize therapeutic targets, predict molecular properties and narrow candidate compounds before laboratory validation. During clinical development, AI can support protocol design, site selection, patient matching, safety-signal review and trial forecasting using scientific literature, assay data, molecular structures, trial records and real-world evidence. Because these outputs inform experimental and regulatory judgment, reproducibility and version control remain essential.
Pharmacovigilance and regulatory intelligence
Document intelligence can extract adverse events from case reports, medical literature and call notes, while classification models route cases by seriousness, expectedness and reporting deadline. Generative AI can summarize cases or compare new guidance with existing obligations, provided the system preserves reliable entity resolution and links every conclusion to the source evidence.
Customer story: Sydney Local Health District
Sydney Local Health District uses the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to give its Women and Babies Service near real-time visibility into maternity data, helping clinicians act faster on births involving medical intervention, trauma, mortality and morbidity. With Snowflake, the team reduced data query times from more than one hour to 55 seconds, expanded maternity data retrieval from three months to several years, and can provision new reporting requests in hours instead of months.
Financial services AI use cases
Fraud detection and transaction monitoring
Fraud models evaluate device, location, merchant, account history, payment pattern and network relationships to identify suspicious activity. Graph techniques can reveal coordinated behavior across accounts that appear legitimate individually, while detection rate, false positives, investigation time and disruption to legitimate customers indicate operational performance.
Anti-money laundering investigations
AI can prioritize alerts, connect related entities and summarize evidence across know-your-customer records, transaction history, prior cases and external risk sources. Investigators need to reconstruct how the system identified each relationship, particularly when the output contributes to a regulatory filing.
Credit risk and underwriting
Predictive models can estimate default risk, loss severity and affordability from application data, account behavior and cash-flow information, while document intelligence extracts financial details from statements, tax records and contracts. Institutions need clear reasons for decisions, manual-review paths and monitoring across borrower segments, products and economic conditions.
Use in credit decisions must also comply with applicable fair-lending, adverse-action, explainability and consumer-protection requirements.
Personalized financial experiences
A customer 360 can connect account activity, product holdings, transactions and interaction history so institutions can recommend a relevant next action. Eligibility, suitability and consent must shape the result alongside predicted interest, with product adoption, retention and service demand providing a fuller measure than engagement alone.
Market, liquidity and portfolio risk
In investment banking, machine learning can help monitor changing exposures, flag unusual correlations, and enhance scenario analysis across positions and counterparties. Natural-language interfaces help analysts explore risk drivers, while generative AI summarizes changes across portfolios or reporting periods. These applications depend on consistent identifiers, pricing data, position history and approved calculations.
Regulatory compliance and reporting
Document intelligence can compare new regulatory text with existing policies, controls and reporting obligations, while agents gather evidence and prepare portions of recurring submissions. The knowledge base must preserve jurisdiction, effective date and exceptions, with legal or compliance review retained for novel interpretations.
Operations automation
AI can classify requests, extract information from forms, reconcile records and route exceptions. Agents may gather documents for an account change, validate them against policy and prepare the update for approval. Straight-through processing, rework and exception backlog show whether automation is improving the process rather than hiding its complexity.
Insurance pricing, claims and loss prevention
Insurers can use AI for risk estimation, claims triage, damage assessment and fraud detection. Computer vision evaluates images of damaged property or vehicles, while generative AI summarizes adjuster notes and policy language. Accurate relationships among policyholders, covered assets, incidents and prior claims support measures such as claims cycle time, leakage, fraud losses and underwriting consistency.
AI use cases built on machine and operational data
Manufacturing, automotive, logistics, energy and construction organizations generate continuous records of how physical assets behave. AI applications in these environments depend on reliable telemetry ingestion, synchronized time stamps, asset hierarchies, and maintenance or failure history that gives each signal meaning. Some decisions also require edge processing, although inspection results and operating events still need to return to a governed environment for broader analysis.
For safety-critical or high-consequence applications, AI outputs require use-case-specific validation, defined operating limits, appropriate human oversight and compliance with applicable industry requirements.
Manufacturing AI use cases
Predictive maintenance
Predictive maintenance models combine vibration, temperature, pressure, acoustic signals and service history to estimate failure risk or remaining useful life. Alerts must arrive early enough to affect labor, parts and production planning without creating excessive false alarms, so manufacturers typically evaluate downtime, emergency work orders, maintenance cost and asset availability.
Visual quality inspection
Computer vision can identify scratches, contamination, dimensional defects, missing components and assembly errors at production speed. Reliable inspection depends on consistent lighting, camera placement and image capture, along with human review for uncertain cases and a process for adding newly discovered defect types.
Process optimization
AI can model the relationship among machine settings, material properties, environmental conditions and finished-product quality, then recommend adjustments that reduce scrap, cycle time or energy use. Many manufacturers begin with decision support and automate only adjustments that remain reliable within defined operating ranges.
Production planning and demand alignment
Demand forecasts can feed production plans that account for inventory, supplier lead times, changeover costs and available capacity. Product hierarchies, substitution rules and shared components determine whether the plan is feasible, with shortages, excess inventory and schedule disruption providing useful outcome measures.
Digital twins and simulation
A digital twin — a virtual model of a physical asset — combines design information, asset configuration, sensor readings and operating history in a continuously updated representation. Teams can simulate process changes, maintenance strategies or production schedules without disrupting live operations, provided the twin remains aligned with equipment modifications and current operating conditions.
Supply chain risk and inventory optimization
AI can estimate supplier delays, forecast component demand and identify dependencies that create production risk. Agents can monitor purchase orders, inventory, supplier communications and external disruptions, then present planners with affected products and response options. Broader visibility across supplier tiers improves the analysis when collaboration agreements permit it.
Engineering and maintenance knowledge retrieval
A generative AI assistant can search manuals, engineering drawings, standard operating procedures and maintenance records, then surface the relevant procedure, recent repairs and compatible parts. Accurate asset identity and document versioning are essential, particularly when safety or warranty requirements apply.
Learn more about AI in manufacturing >
Automotive AI use cases
Advanced driver-assistance systems
Advanced driver-assistance systems combine computer vision, radar, lidar and vehicle telemetry to support lane keeping, object detection and emergency braking. Development requires diverse driving data and validation across road design, weather, geography, lighting, vehicle configuration and rare scenarios, with traceability from each model version to its test data.
Connected-vehicle diagnostics
AI can analyze vehicle telemetry to detect developing faults and identify recurring issues across a fleet when connected with repair and warranty records. Because the same reading may mean different things across model years, component suppliers or software versions, reliable diagnostics depend on precise vehicle configuration and service history.
Battery health and range prediction
For electric vehicles, machine learning can estimate battery state of health and remaining range from charge cycles, temperature, driving behavior and cell condition. Models need to remain reliable during temperature extremes, rapid charging and atypical driving patterns, where inaccurate estimates carry the greatest operational cost.
Manufacturing quality and warranty analytics
AI can connect factory measurements, supplier batches, vehicle configurations and warranty claims to identify recurring defects. Language models extract patterns from technician narratives, while computer vision supports production inspection. Detailed bill-of-materials and software histories help narrow corrective action to the affected vehicles.
Software-defined vehicle development
AI can analyze test results, logs and defect reports across many hardware and software combinations. Coding agents assist with bounded development tasks, while anomaly detection surfaces regressions across test fleets. Strong configuration control is necessary because a defect may appear only in one hardware revision, model year or software build.
Personalized in-vehicle experiences
Recommendation systems can tailor navigation, entertainment, climate and charging suggestions to the current driver and context, while natural-language interfaces simplify access to vehicle functions. Privacy controls must distinguish vehicle-level data from individual driver data, and recommendations must account for distraction and safety.
Dealer, service and parts operations
Demand forecasting can help dealers anticipate service volume and parts requirements, while agents coordinate scheduling, repair authorization and customer updates. Current inventory, technician capacity and vehicle history support measures such as first-time fix rate, appointment lead time and parts availability.
Logistics AI use cases
Route and network optimization
Route optimization models balance delivery windows, vehicle capacity, traffic, fuel cost, driver schedules and depot constraints across a network. Plans can update as conditions change, with on-time delivery, empty miles, emissions and cost per stop providing practical measures.
Warehouse and fulfillment optimization
AI can forecast labor demand, select storage locations, optimize picking paths and detect inventory discrepancies. In highly automated facilities, models may coordinate equipment or surface bottlenecks. Each site needs local operating context because warehouse topology, service requirements and order profiles differ.
Fleet maintenance and utilization
Telematics, inspections and repair history can support predictive maintenance and reveal idle or poorly positioned assets across trucks, trailers, aircraft, ships and material-handling equipment. Reliable asset identity is critical when tractors, trailers and components move independently.
Shipment risk and exception management
Agents can monitor weather, location events, customs status and carrier communications to identify shipments at risk, then assemble alternative routes, inventory options and customer commitments for review. Approval boundaries should reflect the consequence of each action, from recommending a route to changing a delivery promise or carrier.
Document and customs automation
Document intelligence can extract and compare fields across bills of lading, packing lists, invoices and customs forms, then route missing or inconsistent information to specialists. Agents may also assemble documentation packages and track completion, with clearance time, storage charges and manual touches showing whether the workflow improves.
Demand and capacity forecasting
Forecasting models can estimate shipment volume by lane, customer and service level, helping carriers position equipment and negotiate capacity. Because greater demand in one lane can create shortages elsewhere, the model must support networkwide planning rather than local optimization alone.
Construction AI use cases
Project schedule and delay prediction
AI can combine project plans, daily logs, procurement status, workforce data and historical performance to identify activities likely to affect the critical path. A consistent project hierarchy across schedules, contracts and field systems supports measures such as schedule variance, recovery time and risks identified before milestone impact.
Cost forecasting and change-order risk
Models can forecast cost at completion, identify unusual spending and surface scope changes likely to produce overruns or disputes. Document intelligence connects change requests with contract terms, drawings, approvals and correspondence, while version control ensures the system uses the language currently governing the work.
Site safety monitoring
Computer vision can identify missing protective equipment, unsafe proximity to machinery and entry into restricted areas, while predictive models combine incident history, weather, schedule pressure and workforce patterns to identify elevated risk. Calibration, alert severity and clear ownership determine whether the system improves response.
Progress verification
Images from cameras, drones and mobile devices can be compared with building information models and project schedules to estimate installed quantities or construction progress. Consistent capture protocols help the model distinguish completed work from staged materials or partially installed components.
Equipment and fleet optimization
Telematics can support maintenance, utilization analysis and allocation of cranes, excavators and other equipment across sites. Idle time, rental expense, unplanned downtime and transport between locations indicate whether the application is improving asset use.
Contract and document intelligence
Generative AI can search contracts, specifications, requests for information, submittals and meeting records to answer project questions or identify conflicting requirements. The system must retrieve the current approved version while retaining superseded records for audit and dispute resolution.
Bid and resource planning
AI can estimate cost, labor demand and material requirements using design documents, location, historical bids and market conditions. Because cost codes, delivery methods and regional assumptions vary, historical data needs normalization before it can support reliable comparisons.
Customer story: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy uses Snowflake and Cortex AI to transform paper-based technical information into searchable, actionable data for employees across the business. With Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, Cortex AI and a Streamlit-powered interface, Siemens Energy made more than 800,000 pages accessible through AI chatbots, helping teams find relevant information for design optimization, cost changes, training and future use cases such as sales documents and factory procedures — while keeping data secure inside Snowflake.
AI use cases built on documents and language
Legal services and education store much of their operational knowledge in contracts, policies, research, instructional materials and other unstructured data. AI applications in these environments need reliable parsing across scans, PDFs, tables and forms; permission-aware retrieval; document versioning; citations; and clear separation between source-grounded output and model inference.
Legal AI use cases
Contract analysis and review
Document intelligence can extract parties, dates, obligations, renewal terms and liability provisions, while generative AI compares language with an approved playbook and summarizes deviations. The system must recognize meaning across varied wording, with cycle time, review consistency and material issues surfaced before signature providing useful measures.
Contract portfolio intelligence
AI can identify agreements affected by a regulatory change, pricing event, acquisition or supplier disruption across an existing portfolio. Accurate entity resolution, amendment chains and effective dates determine which counterparty and obligation currently apply.
Legal research and precedent retrieval
Generative AI can retrieve cases, statutes, regulations, internal memoranda and prior work product, then organize the authorities associated with a question. Professional use requires verifiable citations, recognition of superseded material and distinction between controlling and persuasive authority.
Litigation and investigation support
AI can classify documents, identify entities, reconstruct timelines and surface conceptually related communications across large review sets. Legal teams need reproducibility, chain of custody and preserved records of search criteria, model versions and review decisions.
Regulatory change management
Document intelligence can compare new regulatory text with policies and controls, while agents prepare an initial impact assessment and route follow-up work. Jurisdiction, effective date and exceptions must remain attached to the analysis, with legal review retained for interpretation.
Matter management and legal operations
AI can classify incoming requests, route work by expertise and capacity, forecast matter cost and identify billing anomalies. Consistent matter coding and billing data support measures such as intake time, budget variance, outside-counsel spend and workload visibility.
Knowledge management and drafting support
A permission-aware assistant can retrieve approved templates, clauses, guidance and prior work product before preparing a first draft. Clear ownership and lifecycle controls keep outdated templates or superseded guidance from entering current work.
AI-generated legal analysis should be reviewed by a qualified professional before it’s used for legal advice, filings or other important decisions.
Education AI use cases
Intelligent tutoring and learner support
Intelligent tutoring systems can adapt explanations, practice questions and feedback to a learner’s progress using curriculum content and prior performance. Institutions need alignment with approved learning objectives and should evaluate mastery and progression rather than engagement alone.
Student success and retention analytics
Predictive models can combine attendance, course activity, assessment performance and advising history to identify students who may need support. A useful score connects to a defined intervention, includes understandable contributing factors and is monitored across student groups, with retention, completion and response to outreach providing practical measures.
Automated grading and feedback
AI can score objective work, compare responses with a rubric and prepare formative feedback for instructor review. Open-ended work requires representative examples, rubric alignment and escalation for ambiguous cases, particularly when the output affects final grades or progression. Organizations should retain appropriate educator oversight for consequential grading, placement, progression and student-support decisions.
Institutional knowledge and policy assistance
A natural-language assistant can answer questions using handbooks, policies and program requirements. Because the correct answer may depend on location, enrollment year, program or employee type, the system needs version control, audience-specific access and citations to the applicable policy.
Research administration and grant operations
Agents can classify funding opportunities, compare requirements, assemble compliance documents and track reporting deadlines, while document intelligence extracts terms from award materials. Proposal preparation time, missed deadlines and administrative workload provide practical measures.
AI use cases built on behavioral and event data
Retail, advertising, media and cybersecurity organizations rely on high-volume records of what customers, audiences, systems and devices do over time. These applications require identity resolution across devices and channels, event processing matched to the decision window, consent and purpose controls, and feedback loops that distinguish a click, alert or anomaly from the outcome the organization actually cares about.
Retail and ecommerce AI use cases
Demand forecasting
Demand forecasting models combine transaction history, pricing, promotions, seasonality, inventory and external signals to estimate demand by product, location and channel. Product and location hierarchies must reflect substitutions, assortment changes and new products, with availability, markdowns, spoilage and inventory turns providing practical measures.
Assortment and inventory optimization
Optimization models translate demand forecasts into stocking and allocation decisions under shelf, supplier, margin and capacity constraints. They also need to represent interactions across the assortment, since adding one product or promotion may shift demand elsewhere.
Personalization and recommendation engines
Recommendation engines rank products or content using browsing, purchase, search and product data, while a customer 360 supports consistency across ecommerce, stores, service and marketing. Availability, margin, consent, merchandising priorities and customer fatigue should shape the result alongside predicted interest.
Pricing and promotion optimization
AI can estimate demand response, promotion cannibalization and markdown timing, allowing merchants to compare revenue, margin and inventory scenarios. Recommendations require ongoing recalibration because competitor behavior, supply constraints and customer sentiment can change historical elasticity.
Retail media optimization
Retail media networks can use first-party shopping behavior to build audiences, forecast performance and connect ad exposure with sales, while data clean rooms support collaboration with brands without exposing raw customer records. Agreed definitions for exposure, conversion and incrementality are necessary for reliable measurement.
Store operations and cashier-less checkout
Retail applications of computer vision and sensor fusion can support cashier-less checkout, shelf monitoring, queue detection and loss prevention, while forecasting aligns labor with traffic and fulfillment demand. Store layout, lighting and customer behavior require local calibration and clear exception handling.
Supply chain and fulfillment orchestration
AI can predict supplier delays, select fulfillment locations and recommend delivery options based on inventory, promised date and cost. Current inventory is critical, since stale data can create split shipments, cancellations or missed promises elsewhere in the network.
Product content and commerce automation
Generative AI can extract attributes from supplier files, create descriptions, translate content and identify incomplete catalog records, while multimodal models compare product images with listed attributes. Human review should focus on regulated claims, brand language and high-value products.
Learn more about AI in retail >
Advertising AI use cases
Audience creation and expansion
AI can identify audience segments from behavioral data, purchase signals, content interaction and campaign response, then extend them with lookalike models. The outcome chosen to define value — clicks, qualified leads, purchases or long-term customer value — shapes the resulting audience.
Media planning and budget allocation
Predictive models can forecast reach, conversion and marginal return across channels, helping advertisers compare additional spend. Because channel data uses different identifiers, attribution windows and reporting methods, consistent measurement is required before performance can be compared meaningfully.
Bidding and campaign optimization
AI can adjust bids, placements and pacing according to predicted response and campaign goals. Spend limits, inventory quality and prohibited placements remain explicit controls, while incremental conversion and profit provide stronger measures than inexpensive impressions alone.
Creative intelligence and generation
Multimodal AI can classify creative attributes, connect them with performance and generate variations for different audiences or formats. Brand, legal and rights controls remain necessary, and experimentation should isolate the effect of the creative from other campaign changes.
Measurement and attribution
AI can estimate campaign contribution across fragmented customer journeys, while data clean rooms allow advertisers, publishers and retailers to compare exposure and outcome data under governed conditions. Holdouts, incrementality tests and clearly stated assumptions help executives interpret attribution without overstating precision.
Fraud and inventory quality
Anomaly detection can identify invalid traffic, bot activity, domain spoofing and suspicious conversion patterns, while graph analysis surfaces related sites, devices or accounts. Current event data and analyst feedback are necessary because fraud behavior changes in response to detection.
Privacy-aware collaboration
Data clean rooms can enable organizations to match and analyze data while limiting direct exposure of raw customer records. Identity rules, aggregation thresholds and permitted uses must be defined before analysis; the technical environment can help enforce configured rules, but organizations remain responsible for defining and governing permitted uses.
Media and entertainment AI use cases
Content recommendation and discovery
Recommendation engines rank programs, articles, music or games using audience behavior, session context and catalog metadata. Accurate information about genre, cast, topic, rights and format helps balance immediate relevance with discovery, diversity and long-term engagement.
Audience analytics and churn prediction
Predictive models can identify engagement patterns associated with cancellation, upgrades or reduced use, allowing media companies to tailor retention offers or content recommendations. The intervention should be tested to determine whether it changes behavior rather than assuming every at-risk subscriber can be retained.
Content demand and commissioning
AI can analyze audience trends, catalog performance, search behavior and market signals to inform acquisition, programming and commissioning. Historical performance may favor familiar concepts, so the output should support portfolio analysis while leaving editorial and strategic judgment intact.
Advertising yield and inventory optimization
Models can forecast available inventory, audience composition and demand, then help allocate impressions among direct commitments, programmatic demand and internal promotion. Rights, frequency and campaign constraints must remain current, with revenue per impression, fill rate and delivery against commitments providing useful measures.
Content metadata and archive intelligence
Multimodal AI can transcribe, classify and tag video, audio and images, making archives searchable by topic, person, scene or spoken phrase. Rights information must remain connected to each asset so improved discovery doesn’t lead to unauthorized use.
Localization and accessibility
AI can assist with transcription, translation, captioning, dubbing and audio description, while specialists focus on cultural adaptation, timing and quality. Evaluation should account for language, dialect, genre, background audio, accessibility and audience experience.
Production and postproduction workflows
AI can organize footage, search transcripts, identify continuity issues and generate rough edits or visual effects assets, while agents coordinate review status and versions. Unreleased content requires strict access and rights controls, with early value often coming from faster logging, retrieval and coordination.
Rights, royalties and content protection
AI can match content usage with ownership records, identify unlicensed distribution and detect anomalies in royalty reporting. Because rights vary by territory, platform and time period, accurate relationships among assets, contracts and owners are necessary before the system can support payment or enforcement decisions.
Customer story: Luminate
Luminate uses Snowflake as the core of its entertainment data platform to unify more than 3.5 TB of daily data across music, film and television, powering products such as the Billboard music charts and Variety’s streaming originals rankings. With Snowflake’s scalable data lake architecture, secure data sharing, Snowpark and Snowpark ML, Luminate increased daily data processing by 334%, runs market reports overnight instead of over a full month, and can build richer cross-industry insights for labels, studios, networks and partners.
Sports analytics AI use cases
Player performance and workload management
Used alongside professional medical guidance and coaching judgment, machine learning models can support decisions about training intensity, rotation and return to play. The data needs to remain connected to the correct athlete, session and competitive context. Performance measures can vary substantially by position, opponent and game state, so comparisons require more than a single aggregate score.
Game strategy and opponent analysis
AI can analyze play-by-play records, tracking data and video to identify tactical patterns, matchup tendencies and changes in opponent behavior. Coaches and analysts can use those findings to prepare game plans, evaluate lineups or understand how a strategy performs under particular conditions.
Scouting and talent evaluation
Teams can use AI to compare player performance across leagues, competition levels and playing styles. Computer vision and event data can help surface movement, decision-making and role-specific traits that may not appear in traditional statistics. Reliable evaluation requires normalization across environments. Competition quality, team role, playing time and data availability can otherwise make players appear more comparable than they are.
Fan engagement and personalization
A customer 360 can connect ticketing, digital engagement, merchandise, venue activity and content consumption to support more relevant fan experiences. Recommendation systems may personalize content, offers or communications according to the fan’s relationship with the team or event. Consent and channel preference should shape how this information is used.
Ticketing and attendance forecasting
Forecasting models can estimate demand by event, section and sales channel using schedule, opponent, timing, pricing and historical attendance. This information can support inventory allocation, staffing and promotional planning. External events, weather and schedule changes may also affect demand quickly.
Venue and event operations
AI can forecast entry volume, concession demand, staffing requirements and crowd movement across a venue. Computer vision and sensor data may also help identify congestion or operational issues during an event. Because venue layouts and event profiles differ, models need site-specific context and clearly defined escalation procedures. Wait times, staffing variance, inventory waste and incident response provide practical measures.
Content production and media operations
Generative and multimodal AI can help tag highlights, search video archives, prepare clips and create localized or personalized content. Rights, sponsorship obligations and distribution windows need to remain attached to each asset so faster production doesn’t create unauthorized use.
Cybersecurity AI use cases
AI-assisted security tools can support a range of use cases, from detecting threats and analyzing vulnerabilities to prioritizing alerts and assisting with incident response. Because these tools can produce false positives and false negatives, they should operate within clearly defined permissions, validation procedures and human-review requirements.
Threat and anomaly detection
Machine learning can identify unusual activity across identity, endpoint, network, application and cloud events, including combinations that don’t match a known signature. Because normal behavior changes, models need ongoing recalibration and should be measured through detection coverage, false positives and time to triage.
Identity and access risk
AI can identify improbable travel, abnormal privilege use, unusual service-account activity and access patterns inconsistent with a user’s role, while graph analysis exposes paths to sensitive systems. Employment status, entitlements, device and authentication history help distinguish legitimate but uncommon activity from misuse.
Alert triage and investigation
Security agents can gather evidence from logs, threat intelligence and prior cases, summarize the event sequence and recommend investigative steps. Tool permissions should reflect the consequence of the action, with different approval thresholds for retrieving evidence, deactivating an account or isolating a host.
Phishing and social engineering detection
Language and multimodal models can evaluate email content, sender behavior, links, attachments and impersonation signals, and identify campaigns that vary wording while sharing infrastructure. Feedback from confirmed incidents improves detection as attackers adapt.
Vulnerability prioritization
AI can combine severity, exploit activity, asset exposure, business criticality and existing controls to rank remediation work. Accurate asset inventory and ownership are prerequisites, since teams cannot remediate a finding without knowing whether the component is deployed and who owns it.
Data loss and insider-risk detection
Behavioral models can identify unusual downloads, sharing activity, repository access or movement of sensitive information, while classification and lineage show what type of data is involved. Anomaly alone shouldn’t be treated as evidence of malicious intent; privacy controls, investigation procedures and business context remain necessary.
Malware and threat intelligence analysis
AI can classify malware, extract indicators, summarize technical reports and connect campaigns with infrastructure or tactics. Because threat intelligence may be incomplete, contradictory or deceptive, outputs should preserve source attribution, confidence and time sensitivity.
Security posture and control validation
Agents can gather configuration evidence, compare it with policy, and identify control gaps across cloud and software-as-a-service environments, then prepare remediation guidance or a reviewable change request. Findings are most useful when they map to a specific owner, configuration and policy exception with an expiry.
Why industry AI runs on Snowflake
The applications in this directory use different data, models and operating processes, but they share several foundational implementation needs: governed access to current enterprise data, enough context to interpret it correctly and a controlled path from analysis to action.
Snowflake brings structured, semi-structured and unstructured data together with AI capabilities in an environment that supports security and governance controls. Cortex AI includes capabilities for building agents that can use enterprise data, analyzing supported document and multimodal content, and providing natural-language access to governed information. Snowflake ML provides capabilities that support stages of predictive machine-learning workflows, including feature engineering, model development, deployment and monitoring.
Through Horizon Catalog and related Snowflake capabilities, organizations can apply controls such as role-based access, masking policies, lineage and data-quality monitoring within supported workflows. Semantic models and contextual metadata can help AI systems use business definitions and relationships more consistently, rather than relying only on isolated tables or documents.
Secure Data Sharing and Snowflake Data Clean Rooms can support governed collaboration while reducing the need to exchange separate copies of sensitive data.
With governed data, semantic context and AI infrastructure in place, teams may be able to reuse common capabilities across industry-specific applications while adapting them to each use case.
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