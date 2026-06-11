EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

New Agentic AI Blueprint for Biopharma: Sanofi moves to a unified, AI-ready foundation that powers faster decisions across research and development, manufacturing and commercial, including an agent that gives sales reps in-depth, AI-generated pre-call insights and plans in seconds.

Snowflake CoWork’s (formerly Snowflake Intelligence) new capabilities deliver personalized, proactive intelligence and agentic workflows across the organization.

Enterprise agentic workflows have four key components, including governed enterprise data and context, AI models, applications and an agentic control plane.

The AI conversation has shifted from pilots to what is ready to scale for leaders in the healthcare and life sciences industry.

Leading organizations have long had the essential components for transformation: vast volumes of data, deep scientific and clinical expertise, and a clear mandate to improve outcomes, efficiency and accelerate innovation. But this year’s Snowflake Summit made one thing clear: The next era of AI will be defined not by isolated use cases, but by thoughtful, governed execution across the enterprise.

Throughout Snowflake Summit, leaders emphasized the evolution of the AI Data Cloud and its AI capabilities as a foundation for enterprise AI, applications, agents and governed collaboration.

For healthcare providers, payers, pharmaceutical companies, medtech organizations and research institutions, the message was direct: AI innovations have advanced rapidly, enabling secure reasoning across enterprise data, supporting better decisions, and scaling across highly regulated processes.

Here are three key takeaways for healthcare and life sciences executives and line-of-business leaders.

1. The industry’s future is agentic

Agentic AI is quickly becoming more than a future-state vision for healthcare and life sciences. It is emerging as a practical path to solving some of the industry’s most persistent challenges, such as administrative complexity, fragmented workflows, rising costs and the need to deliver more personalized, timely and efficient care.

“Nobody gets into medicine because they love paperwork. Agentic AI is one of the first technology waves that allows clinicians to get closer to operating at the top of their license,” says Jesse Cugliotta, Global Head, Healthcare & Life Sciences at Snowflake.

Snowflake’s own "The Future of AI + Interoperability in Healthcare Report" spotlighted this trend earlier this year, finding that 64.5% of healthcare organizations and public health agencies surveyed have either adopted agentic AI, are experimenting with it, or plan to implement it in the next six to 12 months. Their top use cases range from improving the member and provider experience and reducing costs to optimizing operations and advancing population health.

That shift was already visible at Snowflake Summit, where customers showed how agentic workflows can move from concept to operational impact.