How Advertisers Are Using AI to Improve Performance, and Why Results Depend on Data and Governance

Advertising performance depends on how well brands and agencies manage a campaign’s many moving parts. AI gives them a way to evaluate more of those variables together, adapt them while the campaign is active and identify problems before they consume additional spend.

Audience targeting and predictive modeling

Audience development begins with a campaign’s intended outcome: a first purchase, a renewal, a product upgrade or reduction in churn. Propensity models rank customers or prospects according to the likelihood of that outcome, while lookalike modeling extends a known audience — often recent converters or high-value customers — to people who share relevant characteristics. Estimates of customer lifetime value, churn risk and product affinity provide ways to prioritize spend and shape the message.

The most likely buyer isn’t always the most valuable person to target. When a campaign is intended to drive incremental sales, spend shouldn’t concentrate on customers who were already planning to purchase. Uplift and persuasion models estimate whose likelihood of acting changes after exposure.

Creative generation and dynamic creative optimization

Advertising teams often need to produce the same idea in dozens of forms: different aspect ratios, products, audience segments, markets, languages and channels. Generative AI can reduce some of the production burden by drafting copy, developing visual concepts and adapting approved material for new formats.

At a larger scale, AI can also change how teams explore creative options. Advertisers can develop a wider range of initial directions and eliminate weak variants earlier. Dynamic creative optimization (DCO) carries variation into delivery. Headlines, images, offers and calls to action (CTAs) can be assembled according to the audience, placement or surrounding context, with campaign results informing which combinations continue to run.

As production expands, so does the need for control over the source material, however. Prices, product claims, disclosures and brand language should come from approved content, while regional or regulated campaigns require rules governing geography, eligibility and required wording. Generative AI can widen the creative field, but the final decision must rest with people who understand the brand, product and audience.

Advertisers should preserve records of the models, prompts, source assets and approvals used to create material campaign content. Where required — or where consumers could otherwise be misled — AI-generated or materially manipulated media should be clearly labeled. Provenance standards can supplement visible disclosures by helping platforms and reviewers verify how an asset was created or modified.

Programmatic bidding and budget optimization

Programmatic advertising automates decisions that have to be made within fractions of a second. AI can help improve the estimates behind those decisions, with the ability to analyze more signals.

Across the wider campaign, pacing and optimization models help advertisers avoid spending too quickly, leaving budget unused or continuing to fund a channel after its performance has deteriorated. These models also provide a basis for reallocating media among publishers, audiences and placements as new results become available.

The optimization target determines what those adjustments reward. Return on ad spend (ROAS) metrics connect media cost with attributed revenue, but even that result depends on complete conversion data and a defensible method for deciding which sales the campaign should receive credit for.

For a clearer view of contribution, advertisers often combine platform metrics with experiments, incrementality analysis and marketing mix modeling to distinguish campaigns that actually changed behavior.

Personalization and message sequencing

Personalization extends far beyond choosing a product recommendation. It can also determine which message best fits the customer’s current relationship with the brand, what messages the customer has already seen and whether another exposure is likely to change behavior.

A new prospect will need introductory creative, while an existing customer will need onboarding, replenishment or information tied to a product already owned. After a purchase, suppression rules can remove acquisition messages before the same customer sees them repeatedly across other channels.

Coordination is difficult when each system sees only one part of the interaction history. Email, ecommerce, mobile apps, store purchases and media exposure can each produce a different version of the customer, leading to duplicated messages, conflicting offers and poor frequency control. AI helps manage this complexity when the identity, customer state and channel permissions remain consistent across the workflow.

Brand safety and fraud detection

Campaign performance depends partly on what happens around the ad. An otherwise strong campaign can stumble if it appears beside unsuitable content or when impressions and clicks come from invalid traffic.

For brand safety, contextual models examine the subject, tone and surrounding material across webpages, images and video. This context provides a more nuanced assessment than keyword blocking alone, which can exclude appropriate journalism while missing risky content that contains no obvious prohibited term.

Fraud detection models can identify risky device behavior, implausible engagement, unusual traffic timing and discrepancies among systems that may indicate bots or other forms of invalid activity.