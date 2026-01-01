How Data Bias Enters AI Systems and How to Reduce It

Bias can appear in many forms, but several types are especially important for data governance and data risk management because they map to controls that organizations can actually apply.

Sampling bias

Sampling bias occurs when training data doesn’t represent the full population the model will serve. A fraud detection model trained mostly on transactions from large urban markets, for example, may underperform for rural or lower-income users if their transaction patterns were sparse or excluded from the training data.

Historical bias

Historical bias occurs when a data set accurately reflects past decisions, but those decisions encode discrimination or unequal opportunity. A credit model trained on decades of lending decisions may learn patterns created by discriminatory lending practices, even when the current model doesn’t use protected attributes directly.

Representation bias

Representation bias occurs when a subgroup is present in the data but underrepresented relative to its real-world prevalence or importance. Facial recognition research has repeatedly shown the impact of representation bias: a model can include darker-skinned faces in the training data and still perform poorly for those groups if the training distribution is heavily skewed toward lighter-skinned faces.

Measurement bias

Measurement bias occurs when the method used to measure or record a variable introduces systematic error. The Obermeyer healthcare study is a clear example: healthcare cost was used as a proxy for illness severity, but cost reflected unequal access to care as well as medical need, causing the model to underestimate the risk of Black patients with comparable health burdens.

Confirmation bias

Confirmation bias occurs when data collection or analysis is structured to confirm an existing hypothesis while overlooking contradictory evidence. In a product context, an A/B test designed, interpreted and selectively reported by the same team that built the feature can turn ambiguous signals into evidence for a decision the team already wanted to make.

Aggregation bias

Aggregation bias occurs when a single model is applied to heterogeneous groups as if they were the same. A diabetes risk model trained on population-wide data, for instance, may perform worse for certain ethnic groups if the relationship between predictor variables and outcomes differs across those groups.

Reporting bias

Reporting bias occurs when some events are recorded more often because they’re more visible, dramatic or likely to be reported. A sentiment model trained on public social media posts may overrepresent extreme opinions while underrepresenting moderate views, private complaints or people who don’t post publicly at all.