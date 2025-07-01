I've been in the thick of the advertising technology and media industries, experiencing firsthand their incredible growth and constant reinvention, for over 20 years. It’s been a wild ride. From the early days of digital advertising to the programmatic and AI-powered solutions of today, I have been driven to enable effective, innovative and responsible application of data to benefit businesses and consumers. That's why I'm so excited to join Snowflake as the Global Head of our Media, Entertainment and Adtech/Martech verticals.

This wasn't a decision I made lightly. I've had the privilege of working with some of the most talented people and high-impact organizations in this space, including the IAB Tech Lab, Meta, Yahoo and Microsoft. But the opportunity at Snowflake to accelerate the industry's transformation was simply too compelling to pass up.

Why? Media and advertising are at a critical inflection point. Media is edging ever closer to being entirely digital, and we’re also seeing the convergence of adtech and martech, blurring the lines between brand building and customer acquisition across media channels. The intelligent use of data is not a nice-to-have: It’s the only way to achieve operational efficiency, better understand customer journeys, enable more personalized ads and media experiences, and drive desired business outcomes. Snowflake's foundational position and its unique architecture, with the ability to unify disparate data sources and provide secure data collaboration, positions us well to be the connective tissue for this next chapter. We can break down silos across businesses and power a truly integrated approach to media, marketing and advertising.