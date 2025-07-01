Driving Innovation in the AI Data Cloud: Why I Joined Snowflake to Lead Media, Entertainment and Adtech/Martech Industry GTM
I've been in the thick of the advertising technology and media industries, experiencing firsthand their incredible growth and constant reinvention, for over 20 years. It’s been a wild ride. From the early days of digital advertising to the programmatic and AI-powered solutions of today, I have been driven to enable effective, innovative and responsible application of data to benefit businesses and consumers. That's why I'm so excited to join Snowflake as the Global Head of our Media, Entertainment and Adtech/Martech verticals.
This wasn't a decision I made lightly. I've had the privilege of working with some of the most talented people and high-impact organizations in this space, including the IAB Tech Lab, Meta, Yahoo and Microsoft. But the opportunity at Snowflake to accelerate the industry's transformation was simply too compelling to pass up.
Why? Media and advertising are at a critical inflection point. Media is edging ever closer to being entirely digital, and we’re also seeing the convergence of adtech and martech, blurring the lines between brand building and customer acquisition across media channels. The intelligent use of data is not a nice-to-have: It’s the only way to achieve operational efficiency, better understand customer journeys, enable more personalized ads and media experiences, and drive desired business outcomes. Snowflake's foundational position and its unique architecture, with the ability to unify disparate data sources and provide secure data collaboration, positions us well to be the connective tissue for this next chapter. We can break down silos across businesses and power a truly integrated approach to media, marketing and advertising.
Privacy and gen AI
Then there’s the elephant in the room: privacy. The regulatory landscape is shifting rapidly, operating systems and browsers are establishing their own policies, and consumers are rightfully demanding greater control over their data. This isn't a challenge to be feared but an opportunity to build a more trustworthy and sustainable ecosystem. Snowflake's commitment to data governance, security, privacy-enhancing technologies and data clean rooms provides the bedrock for companies to innovate responsibly. We can help our customers build privacy and data protection into their data strategies, fostering consumer trust while deriving valuable insights and results.
And of course, we cannot ignore the seismic shift brought about by generative AI, which has the potential to revolutionize everything from content creation and personalization to campaign measurement and optimization. Imagine the possibilities when AI can seamlessly access and analyze vast data sets to generate hyper-relevant copy, dynamically create video assets or even predict consumer behavior with unprecedented accuracy. Snowflake's scalable platform and robust data capabilities are the ideal foundation for businesses to harness the power of generative AI, allowing them to experiment, iterate and ultimately unlock new levels of creativity and efficiency.
Building from the core
I’ve spent most of my ads/media career building platforms and tools to support publisher/media monetization and scale ad products. Snowflake's position near the "core" of the data stack makes it different: Enhancing this core can rapidly and expansively drive effective and responsible use of data and AI — more so than effecting gradual change within one "outer layer" at a time.
I have also been dedicated to building bridges — between technology and business, between different industry stakeholders, and between today’s challenges and tomorrow’s solutions. At Snowflake, I see an unparalleled opportunity to continue this work on a grand scale. We have the chance to empower media owners, technology providers and marketers and agencies to unlock the full potential of their data, navigate complex industry shifts and build the future of media and advertising together.
I’m incredibly energized by the road ahead and look forward to collaborating with the amazing team at Snowflake and with our customers and partners to define the next chapter of media and advertising innovation. What I have already seen in my first couple of weeks — which included Snowflake Summit and Cannes Lions Festival — has given me even more confidence that we’re going to succeed.