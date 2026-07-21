The key to supercharging Meta's highly AI-enabled ad delivery is to fuel it with the rich consumer business context sitting inside Snowflake. With Snowflake's Meta ads MCP integration and Conversions API skill, you can layer your deepest first-party data (profit margins, offline conversions, customer lifetime value) directly onto Meta’s delivery and optimization systems, so Meta optimizes not just on-platform engagement, but your complete, real-world business reality.
The enterprise is becoming agentic. Across every function, AI is moving from tools that assist to agents that act. At Snowflake Summit, leaders laid out the vision and architecture for that shift: Snowflake as the control plane for the agentic enterprise, where agents operate on trusted, governed data with the right permissions, the right context and the right human oversight. Governance is critical in this fast-paced environment. Marketing is where that promise gets tested first, and advertising is one of the sharpest proving grounds.
When you're running enterprise advertising — eight-figure budgets, complex customer data, multiple business units, strict governance requirements — the quality of your campaigns depends on the quality of your signals. And your richest signals aren't in Meta or the foundational models. They're in Snowflake: purchase history, customer lifetime value, product margins, lead quality, return rates and more.
Meta's delivery and optimization systems are only as good as the data they receive. Meta's Conversions API (CAPI for short) is designed to close this gap, sending server-side conversion events directly from your systems to Meta, improving attribution accuracy and ad delivery optimization. Because better signals mean better outcomes.
But getting that data from your enterprise environment into the advertising workflow is still harder than it should be. In many organizations, the path from Snowflake to Meta can look like a procurement project: middleware vendors, reverse-ETL pipelines, a month of schema mapping, a security review and a scheduled task that will silently break six weeks after launch because someone renamed a column.
And even when the pipeline is running, the marketer who needs answers is still working somewhere else. Campaign performance lives in Meta. Customer and transaction data live in Snowflake. Inventory is managed by another team. Signal diagnostics are in yet another view. When something goes wrong — a ROAS drop, a catalog warning, a signal quality issue — getting to the answer means a round of tool switching, tickets and waiting.
Solving today's workflow fragmentation is only part of the opportunity. The value of that history also builds over time. Every campaign you run generates a record of what worked and what didn't: which audiences, which budgets, which creative, under which conditions. Over time, your models trained on that historical performance can learn to predict which optimizations will pay off before you commit spend. Built on your own governed data in Snowflake, it becomes your company's protected IP, an asset that compounds with every campaign and stays under your control.
A truly high-performing marketing agent needs to reason across your entire business ecosystem before deploying or altering a campaign on Meta. That's the difference between an agent that runs a channel and one that reasons across your business — and it only works when the agent operates where your data, your models and your governance controls already live: in Snowflake CoWork.
That’s why we’re publishing a blueprint to close that gap. Conversion signals flow out through the CAPI skill — governed, PII-hashed and approved by the data team. Campaign performance and diagnostics flow back through the Meta ads MCP (Model Context Protocol).
A governed integration for the enterprise
The data engineer should be able to configure the conversion pipeline without becoming the daily campaign operator. The marketer should be able to diagnose performance and prepare campaign actions without getting access to Snowflake infrastructure, API tokens, PII handling or pipeline deployment controls. This is why the blueprint is structured the way it is.
The solution has two parts that work together.
The Meta Conversions API skill runs in Snowflake CoCo, the coding agent for enterprise AI development (formerly known as Cortex Code). It gives data teams a governed, repeatable workflow for sending conversion signals from Snowflake to Meta. For example, instead of hand-building a pipeline, a data engineer describes the goal and CoCo executes the governed steps: table discovery, field mapping, PII hashing before egress, deduplication configuration and deployment approval. It incorporates Meta's use case recommendations, so the signal strategy starts with guidance on what will actually move the needle rather than a blank mapping exercise. The data team can review the recommendation in context and stays in control of what gets approved and sent to the pipeline.
Snowflake CoWork is where this comes together for the marketer. Working in Snowflake CoWork, a marketer can ask questions, investigate performance and prepare approved campaign actions — reasoning over both Meta data and the first-party Snowflake context that Meta doesn't have. The agent's authenticated access to Meta ads — campaign performance, signal diagnostics, inventory health, reporting — comes through the Meta ads MCP. That Meta data becomes one input into a larger reasoning layer that also draws on governed Snowflake context. The agent operates within the permissions the organization has already configured — it works with the conversion signals but doesn't modify the CAPI pipeline or handle PII.
Together, these close the loop for a marketing organization: The Meta Conversions API skill is the governed foundation that sends signals out, and Snowflake CoWork is where the marketer analyzes Meta performance and Snowflake context to take action.
What it looks like in practice
Consider a retail marketer managing a seasonal campaign on Meta.
The campaign has been live for a few days. Spend is pacing normally and click-through rate looks fine, but the reported ROAS is down. That could be a media problem, but it could also be a signal issue, a catalog issue or an inventory issue.
In a traditional workflow, the marketer has to chase the answer across systems. They check Meta for campaign performance, ask the data team whether the Conversions API pipeline is healthy, look for catalog warnings and try to reconcile Meta-reported results with transaction data in Snowflake.
With Snowflake CoWork, the marketer can ask:
Marketer: Why did ROAS drop on the summer collection campaign this week?
The agent can use the Meta ads MCP to inspect campaign performance and potential issues. It can also use Snowflake context to reason over transaction data, inventory and even assess the health of the CAPI pipeline configured by the data team.
A useful answer might look like this:
Agent: Reported ROAS is down this week, primarily from two ad sets promoting the summer collection. The CAPI pipeline is still processing events successfully, but Meta-side diagnostics show a decline in purchase event quality after a recent checkout payload change. Several promoted SKUs also have catalog warnings, and one high-spend product group has constrained inventory.
That is more useful than another dashboard. It helps the marketer understand where the issue sits.
The next step is still controlled, and the marketer might ask the CoWork to prepare an action:
Marketer: Recommend what we should do next.
Agent: Reduce the budget on the affected prospecting ad set by 20% until the checkout payload issue is resolved. Do not fully pause it, because the converting cohort has a strong lifetime value. Review catalog warnings for the affected SKUs and notify the data team that purchase event quality declined after the latest checkout change.
The agent is not changing the conversion pipeline or changing PII handling. Those controls stay with the data team. However, it enables the marketer to work closer to the campaign decision, obtaining a much better operating view and ability to take action while the campaign is still live.
That is the practical value of the loop: fewer blind spots, fewer handoffs and a clearer path from performance change to diagnosis to approved action.
Closing the loop, without blurring the lines
Enterprise advertisers don't have a data problem. They have a connection problem — their best data is governed and secured in Snowflake, and the advertising workflow hasn't been able to reach it without friction. Middleware vendors, pipeline maintenance, tool switching and tickets have been the tax on every insight.
Snowflake closes that connection without turning the marketer into a data engineer. The signal flows out governed. The performance data flows back in context. The marketer acts on both — from one place, within the permissions that already exist.
This is also where Snowflake differs from a general-purpose AI agent. A capable model from any provider can reason and write — but it can't see your governed customer data, enforce your row-level permissions or keep PII inside your perimeter. Snowflake CoWork runs where your data already lives. Nothing is copied to a third-party model to get an answer, and the same role-based access, masking and audit controls that govern your data govern the agent automatically. Because Snowflake is model-agnostic, you can use the best model for the task — without rebuilding your governance framework each time.
Getting started
Closing the loop starts with a single governed workflow: The conversion pipeline sends signals out, and the Meta ads MCP brings Meta performance into Snowflake CoWork for the marketer.
Download the Meta Conversions API skill and run it in Snowflake CoCo. Test it on your own data, in your own account, governed by the controls you already have.
Contact our team to inquire about Meta ads MCP access in your account.
Want to see it in action? Experience Snowflake CoWork or ask for a demo.