Sales Automation: How AI Agents Are Transforming the Sales Workflow

Modern sales workflows are full of repetitive, time-consuming tasks, from lead research and outreach to follow-up, reporting and forecasting. While each of these tasks is essential to a sales team’s success, they routinely take time away from activities that have a more immediate and direct impact on the bottom line.

It’s a major problem. Salesforce’s 2024 State of Sales survey found that reps spent just 30% of an average workweek selling. Even the Snowflake sales team found it was wasting 10 to 15 minutes searching for the right content every time it needed to answer a question.

Sales automation promises to redress this imbalance, using software to automate those processes. Traditionally, this automation has been based on simple, rule-based workflows. But now, technologies such as generative AI, machine learning (ML) and agentic AI have seen automation enter a new era of sophistication.

Wider access to these technologies presents a significant opportunity for sales teams to remove friction from the revenue cycle, accelerate workflows and supercharge productivity. With the right data and processes, automation may help sales teams spend more time on higher-value work.

However, as with any use of AI, sales automation can only be as good as the data that supports it, which is why many programs underperform. To successfully automate these processes and make good on the promise of AI, organizations need a robust foundation of governed, unified data. With that foundation in place, AI agents are better able to deliver truly contextual intelligence that makes sales teams not just faster, but smarter too.