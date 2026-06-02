AI is becoming the new operating model for the enterprise. Organizations are looking to transform how work gets done, from sales planning and finance reviews to customer operations, forecasting and decision-making at scale.

But production AI is fundamentally harder than a demo. Enterprise AI systems must understand business context, choose the right tools, reason across structured and unstructured data, follow enterprise policies and continuously improve while operating efficiently at scale. At enterprise scale, the hardest problem is no longer model intelligence alone; it's context. The next generation of enterprise AI will be defined by systems that can combine governed enterprise data, operational knowledge, and intelligent orchestration directly within business workflows.

With Snowflake's fully integrated platform for data and AI, more than 13,900 customers are bringing context-aware AI applications and operational workflows on governed enterprise data.

Today, Snowflake is introducing new innovations that help organizations bring intelligent agents where work happens: across workflows, business operations and enterprise applications, all governed by the same security, compliance, and operational controls organizations already trust.

From systems of insight to systems of action

For years, enterprise platforms helped organizations understand what happened. The next generation of AI platforms must help organizations decide what to do next, and increasingly, execute those decisions across enterprise workflows and applications.

This shifts AI from reactive question answering to proactive operational execution.

Instead of manually assembling dashboards, coordinating analyses and stitching together workflows across disconnected systems, teams can now describe business outcomes in natural language and have AI systems coordinate analysis, generate outputs and initiate workflows across the enterprise.

Rather than functioning as a chatbot layered on top of dashboards, enterprise AI becomes a governed execution layer for enterprise work.

Knowledge workers reap the benefits of AI with Snowflake CoWork

Snowflake CoWork (formerly Snowflake Intelligence) is a personal work agent that helps knowledge workers reason across enterprise data, automate workflows and take governed actions across the tools their teams already use.