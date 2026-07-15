AI Lead Scoring: Making Sense of Your Buying Signals

Lead scoring is just one of many ways that sales teams can translate data into closed-won deals and improved efficiency. By ranking leads based on their likelihood to buy, sales teams can follow up appropriately, better align with marketing teams and focus resources where they’ll have the greatest impact.

The challenge is in working out how to score leads. What criteria should you use, and how can you get the data you need to score accurately?

AI tools can help automate lead prioritization and reduce manual scoring work. Whether that improves conversion or sales outcomes depends on implementation and should be measured. The tricky bit is finding the right AI tools, and feeding them the right data for greater scoring precision.

As Danielle Kucera, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Snowflake, puts it: “As AI accelerates data creation, sharing and collaboration, organizations cannot afford brittle, loosely connected governance overlays.” Ultimately, effective AI lead scoring relies entirely on a strong, unified data foundation.