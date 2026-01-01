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Use case

dataagents

Use natural language queries to go from data to business insights. Data agents retrieve contextual information across structured and unstructured data, within the Snowflake secure perimeter.

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Overview:

Snowflake CoWork

Intelligent data interaction

Talk to your data and accelerate decisions with AI agents

Understand your business data fully, across tables, documents, and external sources, with the ease of natural language queries in Snowflake CoWork, delivering secure and explainable results you can trust

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Talk to your data in natural language

Empower employees to run analytics on enterprise data at scale and take actions, getting reliable insights they can trust.

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Efficiently retrieve contextual data to get to insights faster

Get accurate answers fast, without waiting on dashboards or custom tools. A unified platform with APIs and industry-leading LLMs streamlines access to information and simplifies application development.

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Enterprise-grade security, governance and observability

Every interaction is processed within Snowflake's secure perimeter and governance model, enabling compliance with your data policies through role-based access and providing explainability for audit purposes.

use case

Snowflake managed Model Context Protocol (MCP) server

Build apps faster by connecting AI agents to your governed Snowflake data with Snowflake's managed MCP server, a secure, standardized interface that simplifies integration and eliminates separate infrastructure.

Blog
Introducing Snowflake Managed MCP Servers for Secure, Governed Data Agents
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SEAMLESS INTEGRATION BETWEEN AI MODELS AND EXTERNAL DATA SOURCES OR TOOLS
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Extend existing data policies to your AI agents

Apply the same trusted, role-based access controls and masking policies to your MCP server that already protect your data.

Easily Onboard

Build once and connect any compatible AI agent

Eliminate redundant development by allowing any compatible agent to connect after a single integration, accelerating AI adoption.

Access

Grant agents access to all your data types

Provide access to both structured and unstructured data with the ability to refine tools to improve how agents interact with information.

Benefits

Relevant answers with state-of-the-artagentic orchestration and best-in-class retrieval

data agents

Agents Evaluation

Fast track agents to production with confidence

  • Easily validate agent accuracy and logical consistency to help ensure every workload is ready for production.
  • Pinpoint performance bottlenecks and resolve errors with full visibility into your agent’s reasoning. 
  • Refine agent logic to strip away redundant steps and tool invocations, lowering latency and compute costs while improving efficiency.

 

Agentic AI

Build sophisticated AI agents grounded in your enterprise data

Get fast, relevant answers to your natural language queries across all enterprise data with Snowflake CoWork's agentic orchestration and best-in-class retrieval.

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Best-in-class retrieval

Query both structured and unstructured data

Expedite gen AI application development using data agents and tools. Streamline agentic application data access and orchestration by using Cortex Agents, which call tools like Cortex Analyst and Cortex Search to retrieve data for more reliable AI-driven decisions.

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Media and Entertainment

“The great thing about building AI agents in Snowflake is the ability to bring structured and unstructured data together in one place.”

Glenn Walker
CDO, Luminate

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  • 334% faster daily processing for over a trillion data points
  • 3.5TB+ data processed daily
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Secure AI-powered decisions

Maintain strict data privacy controls with Snowflake Cortex Agents for trusted AI applications

  • Support the security and governance of your AI applications, especially as AI agents navigate growing data volumes that require privacy and access control.

  • Snowflake’s unified platform offers end-to-end governance, allowing secure scaling of AI solutions.

  • Enable detailed logging of every agent execution step, from prompt to response. This transparency allows for easy debugging and auditing, helping to refine accuracy, latency and cost, ultimately building trust in your AI applications.

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Platform diagram

Collaborate with ease and efficiency

Integrate Cortex Agents with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Copilot

With Cortex Agents for MS Teams and M365 Copilot, organizations can interact with data agents right where they collaborate.

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Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
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Conversational AI in Snowflake

Frequently Asked Questions

Understand how AI agents can turn your enterprise data into fast, governed insights.

Snowflake Intelligence is a conversational AI experience that allows business users to interact with their enterprise data using natural language, providing deep insights from both structured and unstructured sources while maintaining Snowflake's security and governance framework, ultimately bridging the gap between data and actionable business intelligence.

It can query both structured data (tables and records in databases) and unstructured data (documents, conversations, transcripts, emails). It also can access information from third-party applications including Salesforce and Zendesk through Snowflake’s connectivity capabilities.

Snowflake ensures security and governance for AI agents by integrating them within its existing robust security framework. The system automatically honors all role-based access controls, data masking policies, and governance rules that are already established in Snowflake. 

This means AI agents can only access and provide insights based on data that users are authorized to see, eliminating the need to create separate permission systems. Additionally, Snowflake maintains end-to-end unified governance from data ingestion to application deployment, provides complete transparency into how insights are generated, and offers administrative visibility into agent usage and performance, all while keeping everything within Snowflake's secure perimeter.

Yes. This feature introduces an AI generation capability that gives users the ability to generate the semantic model completely automatically. The UI will take semantic context from a number of different possible sources (including external semantic layers), and generate a semantic model with that information. Query history data is used to infer relationships and generate verified queries automatically.

Yes, you can use REST APIs to embed agentic workflows into web apps, internal portals or collaboration channels such as Microsoft Teams. 

Build your agents with Snowsight. You can also reference example apps and templates from the Cortex AI quickstarts.

Snowflake offers unified access to both structured and unstructured data, industry-leading reasoning models, comprehensive explainability, all within Snowflake secure perimeter. 

Where Data Does More

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