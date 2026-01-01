Webinar
Build Your AI Agent
Watch the demo to see how to build AI agents and Cortex Agents in action.
Use case
Use natural language queries to go from data to business insights. Data agents retrieve contextual information across structured and unstructured data, within the Snowflake secure perimeter.
Intelligent data interaction
Understand your business data fully, across tables, documents, and external sources, with the ease of natural language queries in Snowflake CoWork, delivering secure and explainable results you can trust
Empower employees to run analytics on enterprise data at scale and take actions, getting reliable insights they can trust.
Get accurate answers fast, without waiting on dashboards or custom tools. A unified platform with APIs and industry-leading LLMs streamlines access to information and simplifies application development.
Every interaction is processed within Snowflake's secure perimeter and governance model, enabling compliance with your data policies through role-based access and providing explainability for audit purposes.
use case
Build apps faster by connecting AI agents to your governed Snowflake data with Snowflake's managed MCP server, a secure, standardized interface that simplifies integration and eliminates separate infrastructure.
Apply the same trusted, role-based access controls and masking policies to your MCP server that already protect your data.
Eliminate redundant development by allowing any compatible agent to connect after a single integration, accelerating AI adoption.
Provide access to both structured and unstructured data with the ability to refine tools to improve how agents interact with information.
Benefits
Agents Evaluation
Agentic AI
Get fast, relevant answers to your natural language queries across all enterprise data with Snowflake CoWork's agentic orchestration and best-in-class retrieval.
Best-in-class retrieval
Expedite gen AI application development using data agents and tools. Streamline agentic application data access and orchestration by using Cortex Agents, which call tools like Cortex Analyst and Cortex Search to retrieve data for more reliable AI-driven decisions.
“The great thing about building AI agents in Snowflake is the ability to bring structured and unstructured data together in one place.”
Glenn Walker
CDO, Luminate
Secure AI-powered decisions
Support the security and governance of your AI applications, especially as AI agents navigate growing data volumes that require privacy and access control.
Snowflake’s unified platform offers end-to-end governance, allowing secure scaling of AI solutions.
Enable detailed logging of every agent execution step, from prompt to response. This transparency allows for easy debugging and auditing, helping to refine accuracy, latency and cost, ultimately building trust in your AI applications.
Collaborate with ease and efficiency
With Cortex Agents for MS Teams and M365 Copilot, organizations can interact with data agents right where they collaborate.
Resources
Hands-on Lab
Learn how to build retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and agent-based AI applications within Snowflake Cortex AI’s secure environment.
Conversational AI in Snowflake
Understand how AI agents can turn your enterprise data into fast, governed insights.
Snowflake Intelligence is a conversational AI experience that allows business users to interact with their enterprise data using natural language, providing deep insights from both structured and unstructured sources while maintaining Snowflake's security and governance framework, ultimately bridging the gap between data and actionable business intelligence.
It can query both structured data (tables and records in databases) and unstructured data (documents, conversations, transcripts, emails). It also can access information from third-party applications including Salesforce and Zendesk through Snowflake’s connectivity capabilities.
Snowflake ensures security and governance for AI agents by integrating them within its existing robust security framework. The system automatically honors all role-based access controls, data masking policies, and governance rules that are already established in Snowflake.
This means AI agents can only access and provide insights based on data that users are authorized to see, eliminating the need to create separate permission systems. Additionally, Snowflake maintains end-to-end unified governance from data ingestion to application deployment, provides complete transparency into how insights are generated, and offers administrative visibility into agent usage and performance, all while keeping everything within Snowflake's secure perimeter.
Yes. This feature introduces an AI generation capability that gives users the ability to generate the semantic model completely automatically. The UI will take semantic context from a number of different possible sources (including external semantic layers), and generate a semantic model with that information. Query history data is used to infer relationships and generate verified queries automatically.
Yes, you can use REST APIs to embed agentic workflows into web apps, internal portals or collaboration channels such as Microsoft Teams.
Build your agents with Snowsight. You can also reference example apps and templates from the Cortex AI quickstarts.
Snowflake offers unified access to both structured and unstructured data, industry-leading reasoning models, comprehensive explainability, all within Snowflake secure perimeter.