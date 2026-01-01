Snowflake AI Pulse
Latest Features & Releases
AI is unlocking new opportunities faster than ever — and Snowflake AI Pulse is a monthly series designed to bring you the latest breakthroughs as they happen, so you can put them into practice right away.
Agenda Details
Watch a curated walkthrough of this month's top feature updates
Discover how new capabilities come together in real workflows
Learn from a real-world use case featuring a live architecture
Ask questions and get answers directly from the Snowflake team
Not in this timezone? There’s a Europe-friendly session waiting for you on July 23.
Register for the upcoming livestreamTuesday, July 21, 2026
Why Attend
Here's why you won't want to miss it
Be the first to hear about the newest AI features. In this session, Snowflake will demonstrate new releases, what they mean for you and how to implement them in your environment. In an industry where the pace of innovation is accelerating, Snowflake AI Pulse helps you learn and act on new technology the day it is released.
What You'll Learn
Stay current on Snowflake AI without digging through release notes
Learn how to go from experimentation to production faster
See practical patterns you can apply immediately
Hear directly from the Snowflake Product team