Skip to content
Airing in: 22D · 02H · 59M · 20S

Snowflake AI Pulse

Latest Features & Releases

AI is unlocking new opportunities faster than ever — and Snowflake AI Pulse is a monthly series designed to bring you the latest breakthroughs as they happen, so you can put them into practice right away.

Agenda Details

What's New (10 min)

Watch a curated walkthrough of this month's top feature updates

Live Demo (15 min)

Discover how new capabilities come together in real workflows

Featured Deep-Dive (15 min)

Learn from a real-world use case featuring a live architecture

Live Q&A (20 min)

Ask questions and get answers directly from the Snowflake team

Not in this timezone? There’s a Europe-friendly session waiting for you on July 23.

Register for the upcoming livestreamTuesday, July 21, 2026

10:00 AM PT 60 minutes

Why Attend

Here's why you won't want to miss it

Be the first to hear about the newest AI features. In this session, Snowflake will demonstrate new releases, what they mean for you and how to implement them in your environment. In an industry where the pace of innovation is accelerating, Snowflake AI Pulse helps you learn and act on new technology the day it is released.

What You'll Learn

  • Stay current on Snowflake AI without digging through release notes

  • Learn how to go from experimentation to production faster

  • See practical patterns you can apply immediately

  • Hear directly from the Snowflake Product team