In 2026, as agentic AI matures, intelligent systems are transitioning from passive assistants to independent actors. This revolution is transforming both the shopping experience and enterprise operations across the supply chain, store operations and product manufacturing.

On the consumer front, retail is exploring agentic commerce, where AI agents autonomously research, negotiate and execute purchases on consumers' behalf. This fundamentally alters the shopper-to-merchant relationship, as the “shopper” is increasingly an algorithm rather than a person.

For brands, this creates a visibility gap, necessitating a pivot from traditional SEO to generative engine optimization (GEO). Brands must ensure their product data is structured, accurate and machine-readable to remain visible to the AI agents controlling discovery.

With innovations such as the universal commerce protocol (UCP) standardizing how personal agents interact with merchants, retailers' success will depend on intelligent merchant agents. Similar to an attorney who represents a client in a complex legal environment, an intelligent merchant’s agent will represent a merchant, leveraging available data sources to optimize an offer in a highly competitive environment and secure the transaction.

Internally, agentic capabilities are revolutionizing the physical creation and movement of goods.

In manufacturing and supply chains, prescriptive engines powered by AI agents are replacing passive analytics dashboards, autonomously adjusting production schedules, rerouting shipments based on weather data and negotiating replenishment contracts without human intervention.

The warehouse execution system (WES) has emerged as the central nervous system, orchestrating physical AI such as robotic de-palletizers and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to handle complex, modular fulfillment tasks.

For store operations, spatial computing and RFID technologies provide the necessary ground truth for agents. By creating real-time digital twins of store inventory, these systems allow agents to autonomously manage stock levels, optimize workforce allocation and prevent loss with a precision that manual methods can’t match.

Finally, the regulatory landscape is driving a parallel technological shift toward radical transparency. The enforcement of digital product passports (DPP) in the EU will require products to carry a verifiable digital record of their journey, sustainability and composition.

In 2026, technology is no longer just a support function — it’s the central nervous system of modern commerce.

Data implications: From data silos to autonomous agents

Agentic AI raises the strategic stakes for data modernization. Front-end commerce agents and associates’ assistants, back-end supply chain agents, and line-of-business (LOB) assistants cannot operate effectively if customer profiles sit in one system, inventory in another and margin data in spreadsheets. Organizations must unify siloed consumer, product, pricing and supply chain data into a real-time, governed single source of truth. A modern data foundation — cloud-native, interoperable and event-driven — helps agents navigate trusted data sets, understand context and act with speed and accuracy.

Second, data must be AI-ready. As traditional SEO evolves toward GEO, product catalogs need to be structured, enriched and machine-readable. Third-party shopping agents require detailed attributes, sustainability data, usage instructions, pricing logic and availability to interpret, compare and recommend products accurately. Operating agents benefit from a unified semantic layer to retrieve reports and support business decisions.

Ultimately, success in retail and CPG hinges on agent-building muscle. Creating and managing AI agents requires a robust enterprise platform. This foundation provides the governance and scale needed to connect interoperable, real-time data sources to an AI platform, creating a high-impact, trusted self-healing operational infrastructure.

Enabling technology: Enterprise data and agentic AI platform

Moving from the conceptual promise of autonomous commerce to operational reality requires more than just clever algorithms — it demands a fundamental overhaul of the underlying technology stack. If data is the lifeblood of agentic AI, then the enterprise platform is its central nervous system. To successfully transition from passive dashboards to self-healing operations, organizations must move away from brittle, fragmented systems and toward an integrated, industrial-grade architecture. The following core architectural pillars define the modern enterprise platform: a foundation designed to ingest multisource data, translate it into machine-ready intelligence, and deploy governed, autonomous agents that can act on behalf of the business.

Unified data foundation

To act autonomously, agents require a foundation that reduces lag and fragmentation entirely. It is no longer enough to sync data overnight; agents need an architecture that unifies structured and unstructured records — from supply chain to ecommerce — into one source of truth, and delivers it in near real time. By combining a cloud-native data platform with a real-time, event-driven architecture, enterprises can give negotiating agents the sub-second precision they need to close deals in the moment.

Cloud-native data platform: Agentic commerce doesn't work on fragmented data. It starts with a cloud-native platform that unifies consumer, product, pricing and supply chain data, both structured and unstructured, into a single, governed source of truth. No more reconciling spreadsheets across departments. No more conflicting product records between ecommerce and in-store systems. One foundation, one version of reality, ready for any agent or application to build on.





Real-time event-driven architecture: When a shopper agent and a merchant agent are negotiating a personalized offer, latency isn't a minor inconvenience — it's a deal-breaker. Real-time, event-driven architecture enables the kind of fast back-and-forth that agentic commerce demands. Prices adjust. Inventory confirms. Offers close. All in the time it takes a customer to tap "buy."

AI-ready data

An agent cannot act on data it does not understand, meaning organizations must intentionally structure information for machine consumption. This goes far beyond basic SKUs and prices. From defining shared business logic via a unified semantic layer and optimizing for generative engine output, to enriching catalogs with deep attributes, mapping relationships through knowledge graphs and meeting strict DPP regulations, this layer turns raw data into a highly contextualized, readable map the AI can efficiently navigate.

Unified semantic layer: If your marketing team's definition of "margin" differs from your finance team's and both differ from what your supply chain sees, then every agent built on top of that data inherits the confusion. A unified semantic layer standardizes business logic across the enterprise, so that any agent querying "margin," "inventory" or "availability" receives the same answer, regardless of which department it serves.





GEO-ready product catalogs: Product data built for humans doesn't work for machines. Generative engines and shopping agents can't reliably parse marketing copy, lifestyle imagery or inconsistently formatted spec sheets. Restructuring product catalogs into high-fidelity, machine-readable formats — optimized for GEO — enables your products to be discoverable, comparable and accurately represented in AI-mediated interactions.





Attribute enrichment: Price and SKU are table stakes. In an agentic world, product data needs to go deeper: real-time availability, usage instructions, sustainability credentials, complex pricing logic (bundles, volume tiers, regional variations) and more. The richer your attribute layer, the more intelligently agents can match products to intent — and the more accurately and consistently your products surface in AI-generated recommendations.





Unified knowledge graphs: Data in isolation tells you what happened. Data in relationship tells you why it happened, and what's likely to happen next. Unified knowledge graphs map the connections between disparate data sets, giving agents the environmental context they need to reason at scale. How do weather events impact logistics for specific SKUs? Which supplier disruptions cascade into which regional stockouts? Knowledge graphs turn these questions from research projects into real-time agent capabilities.





DPP regulations: In Europe, regulatory transparency is now mandatory for certain industries, with a phased rollout for all industries happening over the next few years. DPPs create verifiable, end-to-end records of a product's journey and composition from raw material sourcing through manufacturing, distribution and point of sale. Beyond compliance, DPPs unlock new value: enabling agents to verify sustainability claims, support circular economy workflows and provide consumers with the provenance data they increasingly demand.

Enterprise agentic platform

With the data unified and translated, you need the operational engine to build, run and govern your digital workforce. This orchestration layer brings your strategy to life: deploying customer-facing merchant's agents to negotiate transactions, scaling decision-making across departments with enterprise data agents and enforcing strict human-on-the-loop (HOL) monitoring. It is the governed framework that allows agents to solve complex problems autonomously, while keeping humans firmly in control at the decision layer.

Merchant's agent: This is the AI brain at the center of agentic commerce. The merchant's agent interacts with shopper agents through standardized protocols (ACP/UCP), drawing on the full depth of your product catalog, customer 360 profiles, real-time inventory and third-party data to construct the optimal offer in the moment. It's not a static recommendation engine, but rather a dynamic negotiator, balancing margin objectives, customer lifetime value and inventory constraints to close the best possible deal for both sides.





Enterprise data agents: Analytics shouldn't be bottlenecked by the number of analysts you can hire. Enterprise data agents democratize access to insights by enabling business users across every function, from merchandising to finance and operations to marketing, to query, explore and act on data through conversational AI. Built on a high-performance platform designed to run thousands of agents simultaneously, this is how you scale decision support across the entire organization.





HOL monitoring: Autonomy without oversight isn't intelligence — it's risk. Human-on-the-loop systems architect a governance layer where agents operate independently within defined boundaries, but escalate when it matters. When an agent detects a disruption, it doesn't just flag it; it simulates alternatives, evaluates trade-offs and presents a recommended solution for human approval. The human stays in the loop at the decision layer, not the execution layer, and the business moves faster without sacrificing control.

Executive takeaway

As AI technology shifts from enabling passive assistants to powering autonomous agents, success depends on strengthening agent-building muscle. Deploy enterprise-grade data and agentic AI infrastructure that provides accessible, AI-ready data and enables both human-in-the-loop and autonomous operations across agentic commerce, manufacturing, stores and supply chains.

Ready to put AI agents to work across your enterprise? Talk to Snowflake's Retail & Consumer Goods team to design your agentic roadmap.