Luminate Amps Entertainment Analytics with 300% Faster Data Processing and Richer Insights

When was the last time you streamed a movie, show or song? Was it yesterday at the gym when you played your favorite pump-up playlist? Or while relaxing with an episode (or three) of your favorite bingeable series? Whenever it was, whatever you were doing, that play mattered. For musicians, storytellers and the companies that produce their work, that data helps identify market share and powers chart rankings — all of which can impact artist royalties, industry awards and pop culture trends. Luminate tracks all of it.

The company provides essential information across music, film and television from hundreds of verified sources. This includes powering the longstanding Billboard music charts but also providing streaming viewership data for TV and movie rankings on Variety’s streaming originals charts. Major record labels, production companies, tech leaders, studios, networks, talent agencies, financial institutions and more rely on Luminate for independent data about the industry so their own customers can make data-driven decisions.

Chief Data Officer Glenn Walker oversees all the activity that goes into tracking and modeling data across all of Luminate’s products. This includes the data science team responsible for data modeling and spearheading AI/ML initiatives to enhance Luminate’s offerings and extract deeper insights; the music data operations team responsible for ensuring data accuracy and the creation of the Billboard charts; the film and TV data team that collects and maintains industry-leading intelligence metadata; and the data partnerships team responsible for building and maintaining data relationships that power Luminate’s products.

As its data landscape became more complex, Luminate was in search of solutions to make its data more accessible to customers and partners, while also expanding data sets for more robust analysis. With an on-premises legacy technology that was “woefully outdated,” Walker and his team turned to Snowflake.