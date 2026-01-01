Intercom Analyzes Customer Data at Speed and Scale to Save Sales Teams Thousands of Hours

A frustrating customer service experience is something no one wants and almost everyone has encountered, and those negative experiences live long in the memory, damaging reputations and impacting the bottom line. Addressing this issue is integral to the success of any company. Faster resolutions mean happy customers, and happy customers mean happier service agents — all of which can breed brand loyalty, employee satisfaction and genuine competitive advantage.

Intercom is an AI-first customer service platform, combining a powerful AI agent called Fin with a full suite of tools to help clients resolve queries quickly, at higher quality and lower cost. In all, it provides a better support experience for customers, agents and leaders alike.

Data is integral to Intercom’s service offering. Not least, it powers the company’s AI agent, generating answers and handling millions of customer interactions. But there are other uses too, primarily enabling the company’s internal sales teams to monitor clients’ resolution rates, deflections and customer satisfaction to optimize service performance. Previously, however, a range of disparate tools and an outdated data stack meant these vital customer insights were time consuming and complex to come by.

Today, Intercom uses Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), to provide its sales teams with vital insights into customer behaviour through a unified Sales Cockpit. This Cockpit unlocks a number of use cases, from showing reps which customers they should be focusing on, to optimizing the performance of those customers’ service agents. Using it, Intercom’s reps save thousands of hours every week previously spent searching for information, and can rapidly apply actionable insights to improve service delivery. The resulting savings are estimated at $1.4 million.