Data Governance Policy: A Practical Guide

Several categories of requirements shape these policies, including the following:

Privacy and data protection

Regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) establish strict requirements for how personal data is collected, used and protected. They define concepts like lawful basis for processing, data subject rights (such as access, deletion and correction), accountability and privacy by design.

For more on how GDPR impacts governance policy, see GDPR Data Governance.

Governance policy helps organizations align processes and practices toward these legal requirements, including data classification, access controls, data minimization and auditability.

Data sharing and reuse

The EU Data Governance Act (DGA) complements GDPR. It focuses on enabling trusted data sharing and introduces frameworks for the reuse of certain protected public-sector data. It also contains regulations for data intermediaries and data-sharing services within the EU.

These requirements shape governance policy by requiring organizations to define clear rules for when and how data can be shared, under what conditions it can be reused and how trust is maintained across organizational or regional boundaries.

Data sovereignty and data residency

Data sovereignty means data is subject to the laws of the jurisdiction where it is collected, while data residency refers to where it is physically stored. Both concepts directly affect how organizations design their data environments.

Governance policy must account for these constraints, especially in cross-region analytics, partnerships and AI use cases — defining where data can move, who can access it and which laws apply at each stage.

Data ethics and responsible AI use

Data ethics defines how data should be used when legal guidance is incomplete or evolving. This includes considerations such as fairness, bias mitigation, transparency and responsible AI use. Governance policies often formalize these expectations, particularly where data-driven outputs influence decisions, customers or downstream actions.

For more on how governance policy supports compliance, see Data Governance and Compliance.