AI Agent Use Cases: 10 Real-World Examples for Business

AI agents are showing up in places where traditional automation has struggled: workflows that involve several systems, inputs that vary with the user and decisions that depend heavily on context. Instead of following a fixed sequence of rules, an agent can gather information, choose among available tools and determine what to do next as the task unfolds.

These capabilities make the range of potential AI agent use cases unusually broad, extending well beyond any single business function. An agent might investigate a customer support issue, analyze a revenue forecast, identify an equipment problem or help an employee find information buried across enterprise systems. In each case, the value comes from connecting reasoning with the data and tools required to complete the work.

The 10 examples below show how organizations are applying AI agents across business areas — and what separates a promising agent use case from a workflow that is better handled another way.