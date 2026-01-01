O3sigma Leverages AI to Optimize Factories and Accelerate New Client Revenue

Over seven million factories around the world work hard to produce the goods that help power the global economy and society as we know it. Yet all of them suffer from different degrees of loss and inefficiency due to downtime, process waste or poorly-calibrated machinery. The associated costs and environmental impact of this can be huge.

O3sigma is implemented in more than 40 factories across the globe, leveraging extensive data and the latest AI models to improve efficiency and reduce waste. Its parent company, Obeikan, is one of the largest manufacturers in the Middle East and initially developed the solution to reduce its own losses and optimize processes.

Inspired by its own success, Obeikan began to offer its AI-powered, lean factory software to other countries in the region. And after helping those factories centralize and leverage their data with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, it decided to scale O3sigma to other regions around the world.

The company is now a fully-fledged AI startup, combining the latest in AI model development, extensive manufacturing expertise and institutional knowledge to help factories reduce waste, improve manufacturing floor efficiency and boost revenue.

“There’s no such thing as ChatGPT for manufacturing just yet,” says Tarik Taman, General Manager at O3sigma. “Our aim is to change that and deliver the first commercially available industrial foundation model.” But breaking new ground and getting to market quickly demands extensive AI expertise and a powerful data foundation.

That’s why O3sigma chose to collaborate with Snowflake, running on Azure, to build a native app on the AI Data Cloud and reach the broadest possible global manufacturing audience.