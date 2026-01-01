Emirates Insurance Drives Sustainable Profitability with AI-Powered Automation

The insurance industry sits at the intersection of the past and the future. Experienced human underwriters must use their industry knowledge and domain expertise to properly evaluate risks and reassure customers that their assets are protected. But at the same time, data-driven innovation and modern AI technologies now play an essential role in driving efficiency and profitability.

Few insurers understand this critical blend of old and new like Emirates Insurance. Operating across the United Arab Emirates for over 40 years, the insurance provider has a reputation for accurate underwriting and strong broker relations across its commercial lines, retail and international business. But it knew that while human experience is still essential, it needs to work alongside new technologies to ensure profitable growth in an increasingly data-driven world.

“Our aim is to double our revenue while ensuring continued profitability and innovation,” explains Carlos Piedade, Head of Digital Strategy and Transformation at Emirates Insurance. “There’s just no way to achieve this if you don’t have the modern data capabilities needed to automate.”

To reach this level of automation and spearhead a wider digital transformation process, Emirates Insurance deployed Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, running on Azure. Now, it can combine human experience with the latest data technologies to streamline processes, better understand its brokers and customers, and redefine insurance with next-generation AI tools — all while complying with data sovereignty regulations thanks to Snowflake’s locally hosted servers in the UAE.