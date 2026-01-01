Behind that pace sits a sprawling enterprise that spans wholesale, e-commerce and owned retail around the globe. At its core is a vast data surface — from inventory, supply chain and demand planning to sales and product creation — that feeds an even larger appetite for answers. When a missed insight can mean lost revenue or a market moment gone, visibility into all this data is a critical competitive advantage.

“We work in a business that’s super fast-paced,” says Jenny Moore, Under Armour’s Director of Regional Planning, “especially within our direct-to-consumer business, where things are happening sometimes every hour.”

In athletic retail, every hour delivers a verdict. Timely insights can be the difference between a colorway that converts or sits, store shelves that stay stocked or run thin.

But in 2020 — long before Under Armour employees had access to conversational AI — the company’s data couldn’t keep up with the velocity of the business.

A typical workday looked something like this: An analyst opens a workbook. Then another. Then a third. They’re trying to reconcile numbers that should match but don’t, because every team has built its own way of pulling data. A leader is asking for a read on last week’s business — but the answer requires a half-day of data prep. By the time the report is in hand, the moment has passed.

Teams were hampered by a fragmented landscape and slow, inflexible systems that couldn’t scale, meaning silos stacked up while shadow IT proliferated in the gaps. Different teams arrived at different answers to the same question.

“A lot of the time was spent in data preparation as opposed to reading the information to drive a decision,” says Denny Ward, Director of Enterprise Data Analytics at Under Armour. “An executive needs insights at a specific point in time. If you miss the opportunity to have the right information, you lose the momentum when everyone is engaged to make a decision.”