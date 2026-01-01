AI Agent Planning: How AI Agents Break Goals into Executable Steps

Different agent planning patterns organize the relationship between planning, tool use and revision in different ways. The best pattern choice depends on the task, the acceptable level of flexibility and the need for predictability.

Plan-and-execute

In a plan-and-execute pattern, the agent creates the full plan before performing the work. The plan defines the major steps, the likely tools and the expected order of operations.

This pattern is useful for long-horizon tasks that benefit from structure up front. If an agent has to investigate a pipeline issue, reconcile data across systems or answer a complex analytical question, a full plan gives the system a stable path to follow. It also makes the work easier to inspect because the planned sequence exists before the agent starts acting.

The trade-off is flexibility. If the task changes significantly after the first few steps, the agent needs explicit replanning logic. Otherwise, it may continue following a plan that no longer reflects the state of the work.

ReAct

ReAct, short for reasoning and acting, interleaves reasoning steps with actions. Instead of relying only on a full upfront plan, the agent decides what to do next, takes an action, observes the result and uses that result to guide the next step.

This pattern works well for tasks where the agent needs to adapt as information arrives. For example, an agent answering a support or analytics question may not know which source is relevant until it retrieves the first piece of context. ReAct gives the agent a way to move through the task one step at a time while keeping each action tied to the current observation.

Because ReAct is flexible, it also needs guardrails. Without constraints on tool selection, state management and stopping criteria, the agent can spend too many steps exploring paths that do not improve the answer.

Reflection and Reflexion

Reflection patterns ask the agent to critique its own work before returning a final answer or moving to the next step. In Reflexion-style approaches, the agent uses feedback from previous attempts to revise its plan or improve later runs.

This pattern is useful when the first answer is likely to need review. An agent might check whether it answered the user’s actual question, whether it used the right data source or whether it missed a required constraint. In analytical work, reflection can also help the agent compare its conclusion against intermediate evidence before producing a final response.

Reflection doesn’t replace evaluation, however. An agent grading its own work inherits its own blind spots, so production systems pair reflection with external checks: reference answers, policy rules and task-specific rubrics, along with trace inspection to see how the agent actually got there. As Agarwal says, “You want to evaluate whether the goal was met, and whether it was met without unnecessary turns.”

Tree-of-Thoughts

Tree-of-Thoughts expands planning by allowing the agent to explore multiple possible reasoning paths before committing to one. Instead of moving through a single linear path, the agent considers several branches, evaluates them and chooses the most promising direction.

Tree-of-Thoughts is useful for tasks with ambiguous strategies or several plausible solution paths. In data analysis, an agent might compare different hypotheses for a metric change before deciding which one to investigate first. In planning-heavy tasks, branch exploration can improve the chances that the agent selects a useful path.

The cost is higher complexity. Exploring multiple branches can increase latency and tool usage, so this pattern is usually better suited to high-value tasks where better planning justifies the additional work.

Planner-executor split

In a planner-executor architecture, one component creates the plan and another performs the steps. The planner focuses on decomposition, sequencing and tool selection. The executor carries out the actions, observes results and returns state updates.

This split gives engineering teams clearer control points. The planner’s output can be inspected before tools run. The executor can be constrained to approved tools. Evaluation can measure whether failures came from the plan, the execution step or the final synthesis.

For enterprise AI agents, this separation is often helpful because the agent is working near governed data and business systems. The system needs to know not only whether the final answer was useful, but how the agent decided what to do.