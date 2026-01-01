Snyk Uses Cortex AI to Provide Natural Language Access to Vital Insights

When generative AI capabilities became more advanced and opened up a whole new world of opportunity for tech-based organizations, Snyk saw an opportunity to improve its internal processes. The idea was to help go-to-market teams access the most useful information buried within the vast amounts of data the company holds.

“Snyk, as a product, is very technical. The customer questions that teams are fielding are very complicated,” says Degges. “We have extensive internal documentation, so our idea was to feed that into a chatbot that would allow teams to get quicker answers to their queries, benefiting us and our customers.”

Using Cortex AI, Snyk built an AI chatbot that allows users to query data in natural language through Slack, the company’s primary internal communications platform. The chatbot uses Cortex Search to retrieve data from Snowflake and an inference layer to interpret the questions users ask. The result is instant answers to complex queries, without any coding required from users.

“We’ve built a daily ingestion process using an application that runs across all of the unstructured data in Snyk,” says Oliver Armstrong, AI Systems Engineer at Snyk. “That includes Slack threads, documentation, blogs, articles, Snyk Learn lessons, and more. We’d already chosen Snowflake to help us centralize and store all our data in one place, so using it for this allowed us to keep all of our data within the same boundaries and ensure security.”

Originally, Snyk had planned to build this functionality in-house, but using Snowlake and Cortex proved an easier, cheaper, and faster solution.

“Snowflake’s vector store structure makes it very easy to do filtering. The search service is easy to configure, and the API call is easy to use,” says Armstrong. “Cortex was also very robust and easy to use. It would have taken weeks to build this ourselves, which didn’t make sense when the capability we needed already existed.”

Snyk’s AI chatbot now provides answers to approximately 2,500 questions a month, including those related to products, sales information and customer queries.