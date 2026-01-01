Matillion Transforms Complex Data Work With The Industry’s First AI-Powered Data Engineer

As organizations expand AI production use cases, being able to move, transform and make data AI-ready at speed and scale is crucial. Matillion has created a transformative new tool to meet this need.

Maia is an AI agent that allows users to load, transform and move data to Snowflake using natural language requests. It doesn’t just interpret those requests; it turns them into production-ready pipelines to accelerate the delivery of trusted data.

By automating ingestion, transformation, orchestration, testing and deployment, it allows non-experts to build the pipelines they need — and enables data teams to save weeks of effort.

Maia ensures pipelines stay current and healthy, flags anomalies and errors, and even plays the role of a data architect to scale governance and structures to meet growing demand. The result: smaller teams can do far more, redirecting data engineers from repetitive work to high-value innovation.

Matillion calls it “a data engineer in your pocket.” The result is a true transformation in data engineering work that could see companies restrategize their approaches.

“With Maia you can ask questions of your data, and it will produce results on the spot,” says Jean Mandarin, Senior Manager of Data Insights at Matillion. “Through handling ingestion, transformation, orchestration and testing, it allows non-experts to build the pipelines they need and makes data teams more productive — especially smaller teams.”

As a long-term Snowflake partner, using the AI Data Cloud to bring Maia to life was the obvious choice for Mandarin and his team. Matillion was able to use Snowflake’s governance, security and compute power in its proprietary product, along with out-of-the-box Cortex AI functionality.

“Snowflake provides a whole suite of AI features that Maia uses, such as Cortex Sentiment,” says Mandarin. “The AI Data Cloud is AI-ready, which means that any AI tool you want to build will work really nicely within the platform.”