What Is an Agent Harness? The Operating Layer for Agentic AI

An agent harness is made up of a set of operating mechanisms, each responsible for one part of the agent’s behavior.

Control loop

The control loop calls the model, receives an action or answer, observes the result and decides whether to continue. In an agentic workflow, it might plan a task, call a search service, inspect the result, call a SQL tool, ask a clarifying question and then generate a response. The quality of that loop affects whether the agent finishes cleanly, or gets stuck, repeats work or stops too early.

Tool interface

A model can request a tool call in a structured format, but the harness validates the request, checks whether the tool is available, runs it and feeds the result back into the model’s context. That boundary is where tool use becomes governable. The harness can classify tool calls by permission scope, cost, reversibility and operational impact, then apply the right control before the request runs.

Context and memory management

Context and memory management determine what the model sees at each step. In a short run, this may include the user’s current request, tool results and recent conversation history. In a longer workflow, it may include retrieved documentation, semantic definitions, preferences, intermediate outputs and durable state. Because context windows are finite and expensive, a good harness decides what to inject, what to compress and what to leave out.

Execution environment

The execution environment is where work actually runs. For agents that write code, generate SQL or call business systems, the runtime is just as important as the instruction. A sandbox can isolate code execution, restrict file or network access, and keep experimental work away from production systems. Without that boundary, a tool call can easily turn into an uncontrolled action.

Guardrails and policy

Guardrails and policy sit across the harness rather than in one place. They define which tools the agent can use, which data it can access, when approval is required, how much a run can cost and what should happen when the agent reaches a risky step. In enterprise environments, these controls need to map back to existing permissions rather than creating a separate authorization layer for AI.

Tracing and observability

Tracing and observability close the loop. An agent run produces a trajectory: the request, the plan, the tool calls, the intermediate results, the final response and any approvals or denials along the way. Those traces give developers and governance teams a way to debug failures, evaluate behavior and understand whether the harness is improving or just adding friction.