Analytics: How Modern Organizations Use Data to Make Decisions

Analytics has moved well beyond dashboards and periodic reports. Today, teams have access to predictive models, real-time analytics and conversational interfaces that let people ask questions of data using natural language.

Organizations are already putting these capabilities to work. In 2026 Snowflake-sponsored Omdia research, 59% of data analytics teams said they were using generative AI. At the same time, 96% of respondents said they still faced significant challenges putting generative AI into practice.

The disconnect between those two numbers reveals something important about modern analytics: New ways of working with data can make insights faster and more accessible, but they don’t remove the need for a strong data foundation. Reliable answers still depend on trustworthy data, consistent business definitions, the right level of freshness and an analytical approach suited to the decision being made.

As analytics continues to expand, the challenge is to connect tools to shared data, business context and data governance so that different analytical workloads can produce insight people can actually use.