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Snowflake Ventures
At Snowflake Ventures, our mission is to cultivate a thriving AI Data Cloud ecosystem by investing in visionary companies, helping them turn bold ideas into enterprise-grade AI, data and apps. Through these investments, we foster innovation that empowers startups and their customers to achieve their full potential with data and AI and expand what's possible in the AI Data Cloud.
Snowflake Startup Accelerator
For early stage startups, the Snowflake Startup Accelerator, in partnership with AWS, is a primary pathway for building data and AI applications on Snowflake. The strongest builders become leading candidates for investment from Snowflake Ventures and our VC Community to help accelerate their growth.
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Snowflake’s Startup Challenge is an annual global spotlight on emerging AI and data startups run with the New York Stock Exchange.
Snowflake Ventures helps select the three finalists, giving them exclusive consideration for investment and inclusion in its portfolio.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Partnership: We look to invest in existing partners that are driving value for joint customers. If you are not already a Snowflake partner, you can learn more about the Snowflake Partner Program here.
Value-add: Your solution must align with, and add value to, the Data Cloud through proven customer traction and dedicated product integration and alignment.
Growth stage: Must be raising a round of financing (Series A to pre-IPO) with a reputable lead investor.
Product roadmap and go-to-market alignment: Portfolio companies collaborate directly with Snowflake's technical teams to create deep product integrations that unlock powerful go-to-market support and co-selling opportunities.
Access to Snowflake leaders and experts: Companies gain direct access to Snowflake leaders and product experts for invaluable insights and network development.
The AI Data Cloud Ecosystem: Enhanced exposure within the Snowflake ecosystem, which includes 12,000+ Snowflake customers and Snowflake’s VC partner network.
SVAI Hub Access: Invitation to apply for coworking access to the SVAI Hub, the nearly 30,000 square foot space in Menlo Park, CA, where startups can learn, focus and collaborate as they explore the potential of AI.
All companies that are built on or extend the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.
Typical investments range between $500K AND $1M.
For pre-product or seed stage companies, we encourage you to take a look at the Snowflake Accelerator program.
Yes.
If you meet all of the criteria defined above: Reach out through your Snowflake Partner team contacts to request an introduction or contact us at [email protected].