Snowflake Ventures

Partnership: We look to invest in existing partners that are driving value for joint customers. If you are not already a Snowflake partner, you can learn more about the Snowflake Partner Program here.

Value-add: Your solution must align with, and add value to, the Data Cloud through proven customer traction and dedicated product integration and alignment.

Growth stage: Must be raising a round of financing (Series A to pre-IPO) with a reputable lead investor.