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Startup Accelerator
Snowflake Ventures
VC Community
Startup Challenge

Snowflake vc community

Team up with Snowflake to accelerate your portfolio's growth and amplify their success with joint go-to-market initiatives. Gain exclusive access to breakthrough startups and our team of experts to stay ahead of market trends and co-invest in the future of data & AI.

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REPORT

Startup 2026: AI Agents Mean Business

Eight investors share how AI growth shapes decisions, where early adopters find value, and how startups can compete in a crowded agentic AI market.

program benefits

Accelerate Your Portfolio WITH THE AI DATA CLOUD

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Gain exclusive access to innovation

Gain an edge with early access to the next wave of high-potential data and AI companies. We offer VC community members a first look at startups building on Snowflake, visibility into our Ventures portfolio and knowledge on market trends directly from our product and industry leaders.

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Unlock unmatched value for your portfolio

Grow and innovate your portfolio faster through Snowflake for Startups’ core programs. Plus, eligible portfolio companies of select venture capital firms can unlock free Snowflake usage as a VC community member.

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Co-create and collaborate in a thriving ecosystem

Elevate your firm’s brand and influence within the data and AI community. You’ll have opportunities to co-host events at the Silicon Valley AI Hub, share knowledge with Snowflake experts, and explore joint investment opportunities to help position your firm as a leader in the next generation of technology.

FUEL AI INNOVATION. WIN GLOBAL EXPOSURE.

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FEATURED STARTUPS

The Fastest Growing Startups Are Powered By Snowflake

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how snowflakehelps startups

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Snowflake for Startups

Snowflake powers the next generation of leading startups with enterprise-grade scalability, powerful native-AI capabilities and direct access to a global network of customers, investors and partners.

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Silicon Valley AI Hub

The SVAI Hub is where developers, startups and business leaders come together to build what's next in AI.

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Snowflake Ventures

At Snowflake Ventures, our mission is to cultivate a thriving AI Data Cloud ecosystem by investing in visionary companies, helping them turn bold ideas into enterprise-grade AI, data and apps.

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Investors Driving Innovation with Snowflake

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The Snowflake team have been fantastic thought partners to Earlybird. Through various events and content collaborations, we've enjoyed the chance to rely on Snowflake's expertise as we navigate the transition to the new AI paradigm and its implications for founders. We continue to be amazed by the quality of thinking and product innovation coming from the Snowflake team. They are a real partner in helping the ecosystem grow."

Akash Bajwa
Earlybird Principal

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Explore VC Community And Startup Resources

Interested in becoming a VC community member? Register your interest today

  • Gain exclusive access to innovation
  • Unlock unmatched value for your portfolio
  • Co-create and collaborate in a thriving ecosystem
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Where Data Does More

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