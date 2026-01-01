Snowflake vc community
Team up with Snowflake to accelerate your portfolio's growth and amplify their success with joint go-to-market initiatives. Gain exclusive access to breakthrough startups and our team of experts to stay ahead of market trends and co-invest in the future of data & AI.
program benefits
Accelerate Your Portfolio WITH THE AI DATA CLOUD
Gain exclusive access to innovation
Gain an edge with early access to the next wave of high-potential data and AI companies. We offer VC community members a first look at startups building on Snowflake, visibility into our Ventures portfolio and knowledge on market trends directly from our product and industry leaders.
Unlock unmatched value for your portfolio
Grow and innovate your portfolio faster through Snowflake for Startups’ core programs. Plus, eligible portfolio companies of select venture capital firms can unlock free Snowflake usage as a VC community member.
Co-create and collaborate in a thriving ecosystem
Elevate your firm’s brand and influence within the data and AI community. You’ll have opportunities to co-host events at the Silicon Valley AI Hub, share knowledge with Snowflake experts, and explore joint investment opportunities to help position your firm as a leader in the next generation of technology.
FUEL AI INNOVATION. WIN GLOBAL EXPOSURE.
snowflake programs
how snowflakehelps startups
Snowflake for Startups
Snowflake powers the next generation of leading startups with enterprise-grade scalability, powerful native-AI capabilities and direct access to a global network of customers, investors and partners.
Silicon Valley AI Hub
The SVAI Hub is where developers, startups and business leaders come together to build what's next in AI.
Snowflake Ventures
At Snowflake Ventures, our mission is to cultivate a thriving AI Data Cloud ecosystem by investing in visionary companies, helping them turn bold ideas into enterprise-grade AI, data and apps.
Interested in becoming a VC community member? Register your interest today
- Gain exclusive access to innovation
- Unlock unmatched value for your portfolio
- Co-create and collaborate in a thriving ecosystem