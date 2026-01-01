Snowflake vc community

The Snowflake team have been fantastic thought partners to Earlybird. Through various events and content collaborations, we've enjoyed the chance to rely on Snowflake's expertise as we navigate the transition to the new AI paradigm and its implications for founders. We continue to be amazed by the quality of thinking and product innovation coming from the Snowflake team. They are a real partner in helping the ecosystem grow."

Akash Bajwa Earlybird Principal