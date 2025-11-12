From Startup Accelerator to Series A: Snowflake Ventures Backs Agency to Build a Superintelligent Customer Success Agent

The world of customer success is facing a significant challenge. While nearly 60% of software companies are increasing their spending on customer success, 75% are seeing their net revenue retention decline. This trend suggests a fundamental issue: The traditional model of scaling customer service by adding more people is not working. The result is frustrated customers, underutilized features and stalled growth.

At Snowflake, our mission is to empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI. We believe in the vision of Agency, a company redefining how businesses serve their customers. As an alumnus of the Snowflake Startup Accelerator program, Agency was able to validate its go-to-market with early design partners and rapidly develop on top of Snowflake with dedicated technical guidance. The result is what Agency calls a “superintelligent AI co-worker for customer success,” built to scale customer value without scaling headcount — so every customer receives the same level of attention as the very first.

That's why Snowflake Ventures is excited to announce our participation in Agency's Series A funding. Our investment reflects our belief in the transformative potential of Agency's technology and its vision for the future of customer success.

Unlocking customer data for AI-powered success

Agency's platform offers Snowflake customers a powerful way to unlock the full potential of their customer data. Many enterprises already centralize critical customer information in Snowflake, including data from sources such as Salesforce and other customer relationship management, enterprise relationship planning and IT service management platforms. Agency is built to operate on top of this single source of truth, leveraging customers’ existing data foundations and bringing new value to their Snowflake data.

This approach significantly reduces the operational complexity of stitching together disparate data sources by connecting Agency's platform to the place where the data already resides. Agency's platform can seamlessly leverage Snowflake's robust security features and unified governance controls, so data access is secure and compliant with existing policies.

Agency’s superintelligent platform

A key part of Agency’s platform is Kai, its fully autonomous agent that learns and acts across an entire customer base. By ingesting customer data from calls, emails, calendars, the web and more, Kai can provide a complete account history on demand, eliminating the need for customer success workers to dig through notes or fields. It can also analyze entire portfolios in seconds, answering complex questions instantly. This empowers them to proactively flag risks and opportunities with recommended next steps and even draft personalized communications using full context, moving beyond simple templates. Kai is also capable of generating account summaries, onboarding documents and pipeline reviews in seconds.

Further, this investment will enable Agency to expand its capabilities into broader go-to-market orchestration, deeper enterprise integrations and new use cases across sales, marketing and product.

We are confident that our partnership with Agency will empower organizations to unlock deeper insights and ultimately make better, data-driven decisions. Having had a front-row seat to Agency’s journey through the Snowflake Startup Accelerator, we're excited to see how they will continue to evolve and make an even greater impact on the future of data and AI.

Learn more about the Snowflake Startup Accelerator program and the startups like Agency shaping the future of data and AI.