Snowflake Ventures Invests in Aira Technologies to Power the Future of Telecom with Agentic AI

Telecom service providers around the world want to move toward autonomous operations. Yet many still depend on legacy systems and manual workflows to manage network performance, even as their networks generate massive volumes of data. Engineers spend hours pulling and reconciling information across siloed tools, often reviewing only a fraction of what’s available. As networks grow more complex, this model no longer scales. Humans alone cannot keep up with the volume, velocity and interconnectedness of performance signals.

Today, Snowflake Ventures is announcing an investment in Aira Technologies to support the telecom industry’s shift toward a modern, scalable operations support system (OSS) foundation for agentic operations. Through this investment and new partnership, we are embedding Aira’s AI/ML workflows natively in Snowflake, combining the power of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with Aira’s Naavik platform to accelerate AI-driven radio access network (RAN) automation.

Advancing the shift to agentic network operations

Snowflake provides the secure, scalable AI Data Cloud capable of handling the immense volume and velocity of telecom network data. To turn that data into action, telecom operators also need domain-specific intelligence to detect anomalies, identify root causes and automate corrective actions.

This is where Aira comes in. Aira’s Naavik platform is the autonomous network driver that builds the logic and the calculations directly on Snowflake to:

Extract meaningful intelligence from raw network counters and make them readily available in Snowflake

Operationalize that intelligence into applications that deliver measurable value across network performance and automation

Rapidly build and deploy network automations as agents using Naavik’s low-code/no-code AppGen capabilities

Create an ecosystem of agents that interact via MCP/A2A interfaces to perform autonomous operations within a telecom OSS

Naavik will also use Snowflake’s AIOps and generative AI features, as well as Open Semantic Interchange, to move operators from simple automation toward agentic operations.

Customers benefit from more governed, scalable analytics and ML as more transformations, operational analytics and model execution move directly into Snowflake. This helps improve enterprise controls, increase visibility and reduce operational risk. At the same time, Aira provides a ready-made entry point into RAN and network automation, enabling operators to translate network intent into automation and rApps, the RAN automation apps, on top of Snowflake.

Looking ahead

Aira’s solutions will be available via Snowflake Marketplace, making it easier for telecom operators to adopt a unified data and AI-driven approach to network automation on Snowflake. Together, we’re helping define the next era of telecom operations, where agentic AI turns massive data volumes into intelligent, automated action.

Learn more about the Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Telecom, and stay tuned for Aira’s availability on the Snowflake Marketplace.