Over its two-decade-long transformation journey, Landkreditt has scaled its products, services and customer base substantially. With this growth has come mountains of data, including sensitive and regulated information crucial to its operations, serving as a backbone for the organization. Adding to the stakes of having a first-class data platform are the group's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, which place a significant emphasis on its regular reporting.

“When we originally scaled our operations, we found that our existing data environment struggled to perform, so we invested in our own on-premises solution,” says Bjørn Anders Gislerud, Project Manager at Landkreditt. “After we pivoted into insurance, we started collecting and processing lots more data and had ever increasing storage and performance demands.”

This increase in data volumes meant that Landkreditt’s data infrastructure struggled to keep up, negatively impacting efficiency and time to insight. In addition, data storage and processing constraints meant that reporting had to be performed in time-consuming batches.

The group also found that its developers were spending a lot of time on optimization, maintenance and analysis, and that its outdated infrastructure risked talent loss from key roles.

Landkreditt needed a data solution that could satisfy its demand for newer, more capable technology without ramping costs.