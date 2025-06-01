Diskover, Backed by Snowflake Ventures, Empowers Enterprises with Full Visibility into Their Legacy Data Estates

A successful AI strategy requires a solid data foundation, yet a striking number of data and AI leaders are feeling unprepared. According to a survey of executives, a quarter described their data foundations as “somewhat unready” to “very unready” to support generative AI applications, and more than half admit they are only “somewhat ready.”

Compounding this challenge, enterprises are grappling with petabytes of data trapped on legacy storage devices. The lack of visibility into these systems makes it impossible to search for or identify critical information and can cost companies with 100 employees dealing with data around $2.7 million dollars annually. Diskover is at the forefront of tackling this challenge by helping customers find, analyze and enrich data for smart decision-making and quick action — from everyday tasks to advanced AI and data lake applications.

The ability to unlock the value of scattered, unstructured data through global visibility is a key reason we are supporting Diskover through an investment from Snowflake Ventures. Our investment enables a seamless process for our joint customers to identify the most valuable data and enable developers to ingest that data into Snowflake using Snowflake Openflow without rearchitecting or setup.

Customers will be able to access Diskover via Snowflake Marketplace to get better visibility of their data across disparate storage systems such as NetApp, Dell EMC, Vast and DDN, all within their Snowflake environment. Looking ahead, once customers identify critical data using Diskover, they’ll be able to seamlessly replicate it to Snowflake using Openflow, and Diskover is developing the direct connectors to enable customers to do all this from the Diskover interface.

Diskover helps companies pinpoint their most valuable data across legacy storage appliances by delivering a unified view of all of an organization's data, offering global visibility and searchability and providing features to enhance overall data efficiency. Combined with the power of Snowflake’s easy, trusted and connected platform, our integration will help customers effortlessly ingest their most essential data, bringing clarity and real operational value to build a robust data foundation ready for AI.

Stay tuned to try Diskover Data’s Snowflake connected app, available soon in Snowflake Marketplace.