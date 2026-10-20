Build a Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Detection Platform with Snowflake Cortex AI

Overview

Duration: 5

Author: Ravi Kumar, Partner Solutions Architect

Public sector agencies rely on "pay and chase" — send the payment, then try to recover fraudulent dollars after the fact. A modern FWA platform needs to do many things at once: ingest and unify claims from disparate systems, profile provider behavior against peers in real time, run ML models for anomaly detection and predictive scoring, classify fraud types with LLM explainability, detect collusion rings through graph analysis, parse clinical documents and transcribe audio for evidence, and give investigators a natural-language interface to query it all — without moving sensitive PHI/PII outside the platform boundary.

Snowflake is uniquely suited for this because every one of these capabilities runs natively inside a single platform — no data egress, no external ML infrastructure, no separate graph database, no third-party LLM APIs. Dynamic Tables replace batch ETL with continuous refresh. Snowflake ML trains and scores anomaly detection and classification models in pure SQL. Cortex AI functions (AI_CLASSIFY, AI_COMPLETE, AI_PARSE_DOCUMENT, AI_TRANSCRIBE, AI_SUMMARIZE) bring LLM intelligence directly to your data. Cortex Search indexes unstructured evidence for retrieval. Cortex Agents orchestrate structured and unstructured queries behind a single natural-language interface. And Streamlit in Snowflake delivers the investigator UI — all governed by Snowflake's native RBAC, masking policies, and encryption.

This guide builds a complete, end-to-end FWA detection platform for healthcare claims. Every SQL block is copy-pastable and validated. Nothing leaves Snowflake.

Why Now?

ML infrastructure now processes massive claim volumes in near real time at falling cost.

LLMs unlock explainability — AI returns reasoning behind a flag, giving investigators probable cause.

Fraudsters use AI too (fake records, synthetic identities). Agencies must match these tools for defense.

What You'll Need

Snowflake account with ACCOUNTADMIN (or roles with ML, Cortex AI, Cortex Search, Cortex Agent, and Streamlit privileges)

A warehouse (MEDIUM) and familiarity with SQL and basic Python

Cortex AI LLM functions require supported regions — check Snowflake docs for availability

What You'll Learn

How to build continuously refreshing provider behavior profiles with Dynamic Tables

How to classify fraud types with LLM explainability using Cortex AI

How to train anomaly detection and predictive models with Snowflake ML in pure SQL

How to detect fraud rings with SQL-based graph analysis

How to parse documents and transcribe audio with Cortex AI functions

How to build a Cortex Agent for natural-language investigation

How to deploy a Streamlit investigator application

What You'll Build

Unified data foundation with synthetic sample data

Continuously refreshing provider behavior profiles (Dynamic Tables)

LLM-driven fraud classification with plain-English explanations (Cortex AI)

Anomaly detection and predictive fraud scoring (Snowflake ML)

Fraud ring detection via SQL-based graph analysis

Document and audio analysis pipelines (Cortex AI)

Cortex Agent for natural-language investigation queries

Streamlit in Snowflake investigator application

Architecture

The platform follows four phases:

Phase What Happens Guide Steps 1. Ingest & Contextualize Bring in claims, enrich into risk-scored profiles Steps 2-3 2. Detect & Score LLM classification, anomaly detection, fraud rings Steps 4-6 3. Analyze & Evidence Document/audio parsing, Cortex Agent Steps 7-8 4. Decide & Act Streamlit UI, security, case management Steps 9-11

Setup and Data Foundation

Duration: 10

Create Infrastructure

-- Create the database and schema that hold all FWA objects CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS FWA_QS; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS FWA_QS.DETECTION; USE DATABASE FWA_QS; USE SCHEMA DETECTION; -- Warehouse for all compute (Dynamic Tables, ML training, Cortex AI calls) CREATE WAREHOUSE IF NOT EXISTS FWA_WH WAREHOUSE_SIZE = 'MEDIUM' AUTO_SUSPEND = 60 -- suspend after 60s idle to save credits AUTO_RESUME = TRUE; -- auto-resume when a query arrives USE WAREHOUSE FWA_WH; -- Internal stages for unstructured files (PDFs, invoices, audio recordings) -- Snowflake-managed encryption keeps data secure at rest CREATE STAGE IF NOT EXISTS FWA_QS.DETECTION.DOCUMENTS ENCRYPTION = (TYPE = 'SNOWFLAKE_SSE'); CREATE STAGE IF NOT EXISTS FWA_QS.DETECTION.AUDIO_FILES ENCRYPTION = (TYPE = 'SNOWFLAKE_SSE'); -- Stage for the Cortex Analyst semantic model YAML (used in the Investigation Agent step) CREATE STAGE IF NOT EXISTS FWA_QS.DETECTION.SEMANTIC_MODELS ENCRYPTION = (TYPE = 'SNOWFLAKE_SSE');

Load Sample Files from GitHub

The synthetic claim documents (PDFs), audio recordings (MP3s), and semantic model YAML live in the companion repository. Snowflake's Git integration clones the public repo and copies the files straight into your stages, so there is nothing to download or upload by hand.

-- API integration that lets Snowflake read the public companion repo (no credentials needed) CREATE OR REPLACE API INTEGRATION FWA_GIT_API_INTEGRATION API_PROVIDER = git_https_api API_ALLOWED_PREFIXES = ('https://github.com/sfc-gh-rkumar') ENABLED = TRUE; -- Clone the companion repo into Snowflake as a Git repository object CREATE OR REPLACE GIT REPOSITORY FWA_QS.DETECTION.FWA_SAMPLE_FILES API_INTEGRATION = FWA_GIT_API_INTEGRATION ORIGIN = 'https://github.com/sfc-gh-rkumar/sfguide-fwa-detection-platform-cortex-ai.git'; -- Copy the sample files from the repo into the stages COPY FILES INTO @FWA_QS.DETECTION.DOCUMENTS FROM @FWA_QS.DETECTION.FWA_SAMPLE_FILES/branches/main/data/documents/; COPY FILES INTO @FWA_QS.DETECTION.AUDIO_FILES FROM @FWA_QS.DETECTION.FWA_SAMPLE_FILES/branches/main/data/audio/; COPY FILES INTO @FWA_QS.DETECTION.SEMANTIC_MODELS FROM @FWA_QS.DETECTION.FWA_SAMPLE_FILES/branches/main/semantic_model/;

Verify: LIST @FWA_QS.DETECTION.DOCUMENTS; shows 3 PDFs and LIST @FWA_QS.DETECTION.AUDIO_FILES; shows 2 MP3s. Prefer a manual upload? Download the files from the companion repository and upload them to the same stages in Snowsight (Catalog » Database Explorer » FWA_QS » DETECTION » Stages).

Create Base Tables

-- Providers: ADDRESS, PHONE, BANK_ACCOUNT columns enable fraud ring detection (Step 6) CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDERS ( PROVIDER_ID VARCHAR(10) PRIMARY KEY, PROVIDER_NAME VARCHAR(100), SPECIALTY VARCHAR(50), ADDRESS VARCHAR(200), PHONE VARCHAR(20), BANK_ACCOUNT VARCHAR(30), LICENSE_STATUS VARCHAR(20) DEFAULT 'ACTIVE', STATE VARCHAR(2) ); -- Medicaid/Medicare beneficiaries (patients) CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.BENEFICIARIES ( BENEFICIARY_ID VARCHAR(10) PRIMARY KEY, FIRST_NAME VARCHAR(50), LAST_NAME VARCHAR(50), DOB DATE, STATE VARCHAR(2), ENROLLMENT_DATE DATE ); -- Claims: the central fact table. IS_FRAUD is NULL until an investigator confirms/rejects. CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.CLAIMS ( CLAIM_ID VARCHAR(10) PRIMARY KEY, PROVIDER_ID VARCHAR(10) REFERENCES FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDERS(PROVIDER_ID), BENEFICIARY_ID VARCHAR(10) REFERENCES FWA_QS.DETECTION.BENEFICIARIES(BENEFICIARY_ID), PROCEDURE_CODE VARCHAR(10), DIAGNOSIS_CODE VARCHAR(10), CLAIM_AMOUNT NUMBER(12,2), CLAIM_DATE DATE, PRIOR_AUTH_FLAG BOOLEAN, PLACE_OF_SERVICE VARCHAR(50), IS_FRAUD BOOLEAN DEFAULT NULL ); -- OIG/state exclusion and watch list entries — drives 45-point risk score component CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.WATCH_LIST ( PROVIDER_ID VARCHAR(10), REASON VARCHAR(200), ADDED_DATE DATE, SOURCE VARCHAR(50) ); -- Tracks clinical documents (PDFs, invoices) uploaded to the DOCUMENTS stage CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.DOCUMENT_METADATA ( DOC_ID VARCHAR(10) PRIMARY KEY, CLAIM_ID VARCHAR(10), FILE_NAME VARCHAR(200), DOC_TYPE VARCHAR(50), UPLOAD_DATE DATE ); -- Tracks audio files (hotline calls, whistleblower recordings) uploaded to AUDIO_FILES stage CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.AUDIO_METADATA ( AUDIO_ID VARCHAR(10) PRIMARY KEY, FILE_NAME VARCHAR(200), SOURCE_TYPE VARCHAR(50), RELATED_PROVIDER VARCHAR(10), RECEIVED_DATE DATE );

Load Sample Data

Duration: 5

-- Providers: P-1001 and P-1002 share an address (fraud ring signal) -- P-1002 and P-1003 share a bank account (fraud ring signal) -- P-1008, P-1009, P-1010 are legitimate low-billing cardiology providers -- that establish a realistic peer baseline for the billing ratio calculation INSERT INTO FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDERS VALUES ('P-1001','Dr. Alpha Medical','Cardiology','100 Main St, Austin TX','512-555-0101','ACCT-9999','ACTIVE','TX'), ('P-1002','Beta Health Corp','Cardiology','100 Main St, Austin TX','512-555-0102','ACCT-8888','ACTIVE','TX'), ('P-1003','Gamma Clinic','Orthopedics','200 Oak Ave, Dallas TX','214-555-0201','ACCT-8888','ACTIVE','TX'), ('P-1004','Delta Wellness','Cardiology','300 Elm St, Houston TX','713-555-0301','ACCT-7777','ACTIVE','TX'), ('P-1005','Epsilon Care','Orthopedics','400 Pine St, Austin TX','512-555-0401','ACCT-6666','ACTIVE','TX'), ('P-1006','Zeta Medical Group','General Practice','500 Cedar Ln, Dallas TX','214-555-0501','ACCT-5555','ACTIVE','TX'), ('P-1008','Theta Cardiology','Cardiology','600 Birch St, Houston TX','713-555-0601','ACCT-3333','ACTIVE','TX'), ('P-1009','Iota Heart Center','Cardiology','700 Maple Dr, Dallas TX','214-555-0701','ACCT-2222','ACTIVE','TX'), ('P-1010','Kappa Cardiac Care','Cardiology','800 Walnut Blvd, Austin TX','512-555-0801','ACCT-1111','ACTIVE','TX'); -- Beneficiaries INSERT INTO FWA_QS.DETECTION.BENEFICIARIES VALUES ('B-2001','John','Smith','1955-03-15','TX','2020-01-01'), ('B-2002','Jane','Doe','1962-07-22','TX','2019-06-15'), ('B-2003','Robert','Johnson','1948-11-30','TX','2021-03-01'), ('B-2004','Maria','Garcia','1970-05-10','TX','2018-09-01'), ('B-2005','James','Wilson','1958-01-20','TX','2022-01-15'); -- Claims: P-1001 and P-1002 have suspiciously high amounts ($7K-$9.5K) and missing prior auth -- P-1008, P-1009, P-1010 bill normal amounts ($150-$210) — legitimate cardiology baseline -- C-3015 has IS_FRAUD = NULL — unconfirmed, used to demo the predictive model INSERT INTO FWA_QS.DETECTION.CLAIMS VALUES ('C-3001','P-1001','B-2001','99214','I10',250.00,'2024-01-15',TRUE,'Office',FALSE), ('C-3002','P-1001','B-2002','99215','I25',8500.00,'2024-01-16',FALSE,'Office',TRUE), ('C-3003','P-1001','B-2003','99215','I10',9200.00,'2024-01-17',FALSE,'Office',TRUE), ('C-3004','P-1002','B-2001','99214','M54',7800.00,'2024-01-18',FALSE,'Office',TRUE), ('C-3005','P-1002','B-2004','99213','I10',350.00,'2024-01-19',TRUE,'Office',FALSE), ('C-3006','P-1003','B-2003','27447','M17',4500.00,'2024-02-01',TRUE,'Hospital',FALSE), ('C-3007','P-1003','B-2005','27447','M17',4700.00,'2024-02-05',TRUE,'Hospital',FALSE), ('C-3008','P-1004','B-2002','99213','I10',180.00,'2024-02-10',TRUE,'Office',FALSE), ('C-3009','P-1004','B-2004','99214','I25',220.00,'2024-02-12',TRUE,'Office',FALSE), ('C-3010','P-1005','B-2005','29881','M23',3800.00,'2024-02-15',TRUE,'Ambulatory',FALSE), ('C-3011','P-1006','B-2001','99213','J06',150.00,'2024-02-20',TRUE,'Office',FALSE), ('C-3012','P-1006','B-2003','99214','J20',200.00,'2024-02-22',TRUE,'Office',FALSE), ('C-3013','P-1001','B-2004','99215','I10',9500.00,'2024-03-01',FALSE,'Office',TRUE), ('C-3014','P-1002','B-2005','99215','I25',8100.00,'2024-03-05',FALSE,'Office',TRUE), ('C-3015','P-1001','B-2005','99215','I10',8800.00,'2024-03-10',FALSE,'Office',NULL), -- Legitimate low-billing cardiology claims (establish peer baseline) ('C-3016','P-1008','B-2001','99213','I10',175.00,'2024-02-18',TRUE,'Office',FALSE), ('C-3017','P-1008','B-2003','99213','I10',200.00,'2024-02-19',TRUE,'Office',FALSE), ('C-3018','P-1008','B-2004','99214','I25',190.00,'2024-02-20',TRUE,'Office',FALSE), ('C-3019','P-1009','B-2002','99213','I10',160.00,'2024-02-21',TRUE,'Office',FALSE), ('C-3020','P-1009','B-2005','99214','I25',210.00,'2024-02-22',TRUE,'Office',FALSE), ('C-3021','P-1009','B-2001','99213','I10',185.00,'2024-02-23',TRUE,'Office',FALSE), ('C-3022','P-1010','B-2003','99213','I10',165.00,'2024-02-24',TRUE,'Office',FALSE), ('C-3023','P-1010','B-2004','99214','I25',195.00,'2024-02-25',TRUE,'Office',FALSE), ('C-3024','P-1010','B-2005','99213','I10',170.00,'2024-02-26',TRUE,'Office',FALSE); -- Watch list INSERT INTO FWA_QS.DETECTION.WATCH_LIST VALUES ('P-1001','Unusually high billing volume flagged by OIG','2023-06-01','OIG'), ('P-1002','Complaints from multiple beneficiaries','2023-09-15','State Medicaid'); -- Document metadata: links uploaded files to claims for document-vs-claim comparison INSERT INTO FWA_QS.DETECTION.DOCUMENT_METADATA VALUES ('D-5001','C-3002','claim_C3002_invoice.pdf','Invoice','2024-01-20'), ('D-5002','C-3003','claim_C3003_clinical_notes.pdf','Clinical Notes','2024-01-21'), ('D-5003','C-3013','claim_C3013_procedure_report.pdf','Procedure Report','2024-03-05'); -- Audio metadata: links uploaded audio files (hotline calls, whistleblower recordings) INSERT INTO FWA_QS.DETECTION.AUDIO_METADATA VALUES ('A-6001','hotline_call_20240201.mp3','Fraud Hotline','P-1001','2024-02-01'), ('A-6002','whistleblower_report_20240315.mp3','Whistleblower','P-1002','2024-03-15');

Verify: SELECT COUNT(*) FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.CLAIMS; — expect 24 rows.

Provider Behavior Profiles

Duration: 5

Dynamic Tables refresh automatically as new claims arrive — no batch jobs, no ETL scheduler. This profile compares each provider against specialty peers and incorporates watch list status into a composite risk score (0-100).

-- Dynamic Table: auto-refreshes within 1 hour as new claims arrive -- Compares each provider's billing against specialty peers and scores risk 0-100 CREATE OR REPLACE DYNAMIC TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDER_PROFILES TARGET_LAG = '1 hour' -- Snowflake refreshes automatically within this lag WAREHOUSE = FWA_WH -- compute used for incremental refreshes AS SELECT p.PROVIDER_ID, p.PROVIDER_NAME, p.SPECIALTY, COUNT(c.CLAIM_ID) AS TOTAL_CLAIMS, ROUND(AVG(c.CLAIM_AMOUNT), 2) AS AVG_CLAIM_AMOUNT, ROUND(AVG(c.CLAIM_AMOUNT) / NULLIF( AVG(AVG(c.CLAIM_AMOUNT)) OVER (PARTITION BY p.SPECIALTY), 0 ), 2) AS PEER_BILLING_RATIO, ROUND(SUM(CASE WHEN c.PRIOR_AUTH_FLAG = FALSE THEN 1 ELSE 0 END)::FLOAT / NULLIF(COUNT(c.CLAIM_ID), 0), 2) AS PRIOR_AUTH_GAP_RATE, MAX(CASE WHEN w.PROVIDER_ID IS NOT NULL THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS ON_WATCH_LIST, -- Composite risk score: peer billing (30) + auth gaps (25) + watch list (45) ( CASE WHEN AVG(c.CLAIM_AMOUNT) / NULLIF( AVG(AVG(c.CLAIM_AMOUNT)) OVER (PARTITION BY p.SPECIALTY), 0 ) > 3 THEN 30 ELSE 0 END + CASE WHEN SUM(CASE WHEN c.PRIOR_AUTH_FLAG = FALSE THEN 1 ELSE 0 END)::FLOAT / NULLIF(COUNT(c.CLAIM_ID), 0) > 0.3 THEN 25 ELSE 0 END + CASE WHEN MAX(CASE WHEN w.PROVIDER_ID IS NOT NULL THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) = 1 THEN 45 ELSE 0 END ) AS RISK_SCORE FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDERS p JOIN FWA_QS.DETECTION.CLAIMS c ON p.PROVIDER_ID = c.PROVIDER_ID LEFT JOIN FWA_QS.DETECTION.WATCH_LIST w ON p.PROVIDER_ID = w.PROVIDER_ID GROUP BY p.PROVIDER_ID, p.PROVIDER_NAME, p.SPECIALTY;

Verify: P-1001 scores 100 (30 peer billing + 25 auth gaps + 45 watch list), P-1002 scores 70 (25 + 45).

SELECT PROVIDER_ID, PROVIDER_NAME, PEER_BILLING_RATIO, RISK_SCORE FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDER_PROFILES ORDER BY RISK_SCORE DESC;

Fraud Classification

Duration: 10

Materialize LLM-driven classification so downstream services can index the results. Each claim is classified into a fraud type with a plain-English explanation.

-- Materialize LLM results into a table so Cortex Search can index them -- AI_CLASSIFY: assigns each claim to a fraud category -- AI_COMPLETE: generates a plain-English explanation for investigators CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.FRAUD_CLASSIFICATIONS AS SELECT c.CLAIM_ID, c.PROVIDER_ID, c.CLAIM_AMOUNT, c.PROCEDURE_CODE, p.SPECIALTY, pp.RISK_SCORE, pp.PEER_BILLING_RATIO, AI_CLASSIFY( 'Healthcare claim — Procedure: ' || c.PROCEDURE_CODE || ', Amount: $' || c.CLAIM_AMOUNT::VARCHAR || ', Specialty: ' || p.SPECIALTY || ', Provider risk score: ' || pp.RISK_SCORE::VARCHAR, ['Upcoding','Phantom Billing','Unbundling','Provider Ring','Identity Theft','Legitimate'] ):"labels"[0]::VARCHAR AS FRAUD_TYPE, AI_COMPLETE('llama3.3-70b', 'You are a healthcare fraud analyst. In 2 sentences, explain why this claim ' || 'may be fraudulent. Procedure: ' || c.PROCEDURE_CODE || ', Amount: $' || c.CLAIM_AMOUNT::VARCHAR || ', Peer billing ratio: ' || pp.PEER_BILLING_RATIO::VARCHAR || 'x' || ', Prior auth gap rate: ' || pp.PRIOR_AUTH_GAP_RATE::VARCHAR || ', On watch list: ' || pp.ON_WATCH_LIST::VARCHAR )::VARCHAR AS EXPLANATION FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.CLAIMS c JOIN FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDERS p ON c.PROVIDER_ID = p.PROVIDER_ID JOIN FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDER_PROFILES pp ON c.PROVIDER_ID = pp.PROVIDER_ID WHERE pp.RISK_SCORE >= 25;

Only claims from providers with RISK_SCORE >= 25 are sent through LLM classification, controlling cost at scale.

Verify:

SELECT CLAIM_ID, FRAUD_TYPE, LEFT(EXPLANATION, 80) AS EXPLANATION_PREVIEW FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.FRAUD_CLASSIFICATIONS;

Anomaly Detection & Scoring

Duration: 10

Pure SQL — no Python, no notebooks, no external tools.

Anomaly Detection

-- Train an unsupervised anomaly model on claims before March 2024 -- The model learns normal billing patterns from this baseline period -- LABEL_COLNAME => '' means unsupervised (no pre-labeled anomalies) CREATE OR REPLACE SNOWFLAKE.ML.ANOMALY_DETECTION FWA_QS.DETECTION.CLAIMS_ANOMALY_MODEL( INPUT_DATA => SYSTEM$QUERY_REFERENCE( 'SELECT CLAIM_DATE, CLAIM_AMOUNT FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.CLAIMS WHERE CLAIM_DATE < ''2024-03-01''' ), TIMESTAMP_COLNAME => 'CLAIM_DATE', TARGET_COLNAME => 'CLAIM_AMOUNT', LABEL_COLNAME => '' ); -- Run inference on newer claims (must be after training period) -- Returns IS_ANOMALY flag, prediction interval, and distance from expected range CALL FWA_QS.DETECTION.CLAIMS_ANOMALY_MODEL!DETECT_ANOMALIES( INPUT_DATA => SYSTEM$QUERY_REFERENCE( 'SELECT CLAIM_DATE, CLAIM_AMOUNT FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.CLAIMS WHERE CLAIM_DATE >= ''2024-03-01''' ), TIMESTAMP_COLNAME => 'CLAIM_DATE', TARGET_COLNAME => 'CLAIM_AMOUNT' );

Predictive Fraud Scoring

-- Feature view: joins claim-level data with provider profile metrics -- Only includes claims where IS_FRAUD has been confirmed (not NULL) CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW FWA_QS.DETECTION.TRAINING_FEATURES_V AS SELECT c.CLAIM_ID, c.CLAIM_AMOUNT, c.PRIOR_AUTH_FLAG, pp.PEER_BILLING_RATIO, pp.PRIOR_AUTH_GAP_RATE, pp.RISK_SCORE, pp.ON_WATCH_LIST, pp.TOTAL_CLAIMS AS PROVIDER_TOTAL_CLAIMS, c.IS_FRAUD FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.CLAIMS c JOIN FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDER_PROFILES pp ON c.PROVIDER_ID = pp.PROVIDER_ID WHERE c.IS_FRAUD IS NOT NULL; -- Train a gradient-boosted classifier to predict fraud probability -- Snowflake ML automatically handles train/test split, hyperparameters, and feature importance CREATE OR REPLACE SNOWFLAKE.ML.CLASSIFICATION FWA_QS.DETECTION.FRAUD_PREDICTION_MODEL( INPUT_DATA => SYSTEM$REFERENCE('VIEW', 'FWA_QS.DETECTION.TRAINING_FEATURES_V'), TARGET_COLNAME => 'IS_FRAUD' );

Fraud Ring Detection

Duration: 5

Build edges from shared provider attributes and cluster them. No separate graph database required.

Build Edges

-- Build an edge list: two providers are "connected" if they share an address, -- bank account, or phone number. Self-joins with ID < ID avoid duplicates. CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDER_EDGES AS SELECT a.PROVIDER_ID AS PROVIDER_A, b.PROVIDER_ID AS PROVIDER_B, 'SHARED_ADDRESS' AS CONNECTION_TYPE FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDERS a JOIN FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDERS b ON a.ADDRESS = b.ADDRESS AND a.PROVIDER_ID < b.PROVIDER_ID UNION ALL SELECT a.PROVIDER_ID, b.PROVIDER_ID, 'SHARED_BANK_ACCOUNT' FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDERS a JOIN FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDERS b ON a.BANK_ACCOUNT = b.BANK_ACCOUNT AND a.PROVIDER_ID < b.PROVIDER_ID UNION ALL SELECT a.PROVIDER_ID, b.PROVIDER_ID, 'SHARED_PHONE' FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDERS a JOIN FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDERS b ON a.PHONE = b.PHONE AND a.PROVIDER_ID < b.PROVIDER_ID;

Cluster Into Rings

-- Find connected components: assign each provider the minimum reachable PROVIDER_ID -- Uses a multi-hop approach that handles chains (A-B via address, B-C via bank account) CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.FRAUD_RINGS AS WITH -- Make edges bidirectional so we can traverse in both directions edges_both_ways AS ( SELECT PROVIDER_A AS P1, PROVIDER_B AS P2 FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDER_EDGES UNION ALL SELECT PROVIDER_B, PROVIDER_A FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDER_EDGES ), -- Hop 1: for each provider, find their minimum direct neighbor hop1 AS ( SELECT P1 AS PROVIDER_ID, MIN(P2) AS MIN_NEIGHBOR FROM edges_both_ways GROUP BY P1 ), -- Hop 2: follow the neighbor's minimum neighbor (handles A→B→C chains) hop2 AS ( SELECT h1.PROVIDER_ID, LEAST(h1.MIN_NEIGHBOR, COALESCE(MIN(h2.MIN_NEIGHBOR), h1.MIN_NEIGHBOR)) AS CLUSTER_ID FROM hop1 h1 LEFT JOIN hop1 h2 ON h1.MIN_NEIGHBOR = h2.PROVIDER_ID GROUP BY h1.PROVIDER_ID, h1.MIN_NEIGHBOR ) SELECT PROVIDER_ID, MIN(CLUSTER_ID) AS CLUSTER_ID FROM hop2 GROUP BY PROVIDER_ID;

Verify: P-1001, P-1002, P-1003 share a cluster (address + bank account links).

SELECT * FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.FRAUD_RINGS;

Document & Audio Analysis

Duration: 5

Document Analysis

Parse each claim document once and store the text. Downstream steps (mismatch analysis, the Cortex Search service, and the Streamlit app) read the stored text instead of re-parsing the PDFs.

-- AI_PARSE_DOCUMENT: extracts text (with OCR) from the PDFs on the stage CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.DOCUMENT_TEXT AS SELECT d.DOC_ID, d.CLAIM_ID, d.FILE_NAME, d.DOC_TYPE, AI_PARSE_DOCUMENT(TO_FILE('@FWA_QS.DETECTION.DOCUMENTS', d.FILE_NAME)):content::VARCHAR AS EXTRACTED_TEXT FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.DOCUMENT_METADATA d; -- AI_COMPLETE: compares each document against its claim and lists mismatches CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.DOCUMENT_FINDINGS AS SELECT t.DOC_ID, t.CLAIM_ID, t.DOC_TYPE, AI_COMPLETE('llama3.3-70b', 'You are a healthcare fraud auditor. Compare this clinical document to the claim details ' || 'and list any mismatches. Document text: ' || t.EXTRACTED_TEXT || ' | Claim: procedure=' || c.PROCEDURE_CODE || ', diagnosis=' || c.DIAGNOSIS_CODE || ', amount=$' || c.CLAIM_AMOUNT::VARCHAR )::VARCHAR AS MISMATCH_ANALYSIS FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.DOCUMENT_TEXT t JOIN FWA_QS.DETECTION.CLAIMS c ON t.CLAIM_ID = c.CLAIM_ID;

Verify: SELECT DOC_ID, MISMATCH_ANALYSIS FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.DOCUMENT_FINDINGS; The sample documents are written to conflict with their claims: C-3002 bills a high-complexity visit (99215) for a 12-minute follow-up, C-3003's own note says the visit was low complexity, and C-3013 documents a different procedure and diagnosis with no patient check-in.

Audio Analysis

Transcribe each hotline call and whistleblower report once and store the transcript, then summarize it.

-- AI_TRANSCRIBE: converts speech to text directly from audio files on the stage -- It returns an object; the :text field holds the transcript CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.AUDIO_TRANSCRIPTS AS SELECT a.AUDIO_ID, a.FILE_NAME, a.SOURCE_TYPE, a.RELATED_PROVIDER, a.RECEIVED_DATE, AI_TRANSCRIBE(TO_FILE('@FWA_QS.DETECTION.AUDIO_FILES', a.FILE_NAME)):text::VARCHAR AS TRANSCRIPTION FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.AUDIO_METADATA a; -- AI_SUMMARIZE: condenses each transcript into key findings SELECT AUDIO_ID, SOURCE_TYPE, RELATED_PROVIDER, AI_SUMMARIZE(TRANSCRIPTION) AS SUMMARY FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.AUDIO_TRANSCRIPTS;

Verify: The hotline call (A-6001) reports that P-1001 bills 10-minute visits as 99215 and shares an address with Beta Health Corp. The whistleblower report (A-6002) reports that P-1002 and Gamma Clinic share bank account 8888.

In production, Snowflake Cortex AI provides a full suite of functions for audio and multilingual workflows: AI_TRANSCRIBE, AI_TRANSLATE, AI_SUMMARIZE, AI_CLASSIFY, AI_EXTRACT, AI_COMPLETE, AI_SENTIMENT, AI_PARSE_DOCUMENT. These run inside Snowflake — no external API calls, no data movement. Combine them to build end-to-end pipelines, e.g. AI_TRANSCRIBE → AI_TRANSLATE → AI_SUMMARIZE for multilingual hotline calls.

Investigation Agent

Duration: 15

Cortex Search Services

Create search indexes over fraud explanations, documents, audio, and fraud ring clusters:

-- Search service over LLM-generated fraud explanations -- Investigators can search by fraud type, provider, or free text CREATE OR REPLACE CORTEX SEARCH SERVICE FWA_QS.DETECTION.FRAUD_EXPLANATIONS_SEARCH ON EXPLANATION WAREHOUSE = FWA_WH TARGET_LAG = '1 hour' AS ( SELECT CLAIM_ID, PROVIDER_ID, FRAUD_TYPE, EXPLANATION, CLAIM_AMOUNT, RISK_SCORE FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.FRAUD_CLASSIFICATIONS ); -- Search service over the parsed document text stored in the previous step -- (Search services index stored text; they cannot call AI_PARSE_DOCUMENT themselves) CREATE OR REPLACE CORTEX SEARCH SERVICE FWA_QS.DETECTION.DOCUMENT_SEARCH ON EXTRACTED_TEXT ATTRIBUTES CLAIM_ID, DOC_TYPE WAREHOUSE = FWA_WH TARGET_LAG = '1 hour' AS ( SELECT DOC_ID, CLAIM_ID, FILE_NAME, DOC_TYPE, EXTRACTED_TEXT FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.DOCUMENT_TEXT ); -- Search service over the stored audio transcripts (hotline calls, whistleblower reports) CREATE OR REPLACE CORTEX SEARCH SERVICE FWA_QS.DETECTION.AUDIO_SEARCH ON TRANSCRIPTION ATTRIBUTES RELATED_PROVIDER, SOURCE_TYPE WAREHOUSE = FWA_WH TARGET_LAG = '1 hour' AS ( SELECT AUDIO_ID, FILE_NAME, SOURCE_TYPE, RELATED_PROVIDER, TRANSCRIPTION FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.AUDIO_TRANSCRIPTS ); -- Search service over fraud ring clusters — find providers by ring membership CREATE OR REPLACE CORTEX SEARCH SERVICE FWA_QS.DETECTION.CLUSTER_SEARCH ON CLUSTER_DETAIL WAREHOUSE = FWA_WH TARGET_LAG = '1 hour' AS ( SELECT fr.CLUSTER_ID, fr.PROVIDER_ID, p.PROVIDER_NAME, pp.RISK_SCORE, 'Cluster ' || fr.CLUSTER_ID || ': ' || p.PROVIDER_NAME || ' (risk=' || pp.RISK_SCORE::VARCHAR || ')' AS CLUSTER_DETAIL FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.FRAUD_RINGS fr JOIN FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDERS p ON fr.PROVIDER_ID = p.PROVIDER_ID JOIN FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDER_PROFILES pp ON fr.PROVIDER_ID = pp.PROVIDER_ID );

Semantic Model

The semantic model was copied to @FWA_QS.DETECTION.SEMANTIC_MODELS in the setup step. It is shown here for reference:

# fwa_semantic_model.yaml # NOTE: base_table must use nested database/schema/table format # All dimensions require data_type; use facts (not measures) for numeric columns name: FWA_Investigation_Model tables: - name: CLAIMS base_table: database: FWA_QS schema: DETECTION table: CLAIMS dimensions: - name: CLAIM_ID expr: CLAIM_ID data_type: TEXT - name: PROVIDER_ID expr: PROVIDER_ID data_type: TEXT - name: BENEFICIARY_ID expr: BENEFICIARY_ID data_type: TEXT - name: PROCEDURE_CODE expr: PROCEDURE_CODE data_type: TEXT time_dimensions: - name: CLAIM_DATE expr: CLAIM_DATE data_type: DATE facts: - name: CLAIM_AMOUNT expr: CLAIM_AMOUNT data_type: NUMBER - name: PROVIDER_PROFILES base_table: database: FWA_QS schema: DETECTION table: PROVIDER_PROFILES dimensions: - name: PROVIDER_ID expr: PROVIDER_ID data_type: TEXT - name: PROVIDER_NAME expr: PROVIDER_NAME data_type: TEXT - name: SPECIALTY expr: SPECIALTY data_type: TEXT facts: - name: RISK_SCORE expr: RISK_SCORE data_type: NUMBER - name: AVG_CLAIM_AMOUNT expr: AVG_CLAIM_AMOUNT data_type: NUMBER - name: TOTAL_CLAIMS expr: TOTAL_CLAIMS data_type: NUMBER - name: FRAUD_CLASSIFICATIONS base_table: database: FWA_QS schema: DETECTION table: FRAUD_CLASSIFICATIONS dimensions: - name: CLAIM_ID expr: CLAIM_ID data_type: TEXT - name: FRAUD_TYPE expr: FRAUD_TYPE data_type: TEXT facts: - name: CLAIM_AMOUNT expr: CLAIM_AMOUNT data_type: NUMBER - name: RISK_SCORE expr: RISK_SCORE data_type: NUMBER

Create Analyst Tool and Agent

-- Create a Cortex Agent using CREATE AGENT with a YAML specification -- The agent orchestrates: an Analyst tool (structured SQL via semantic model) -- and Cortex Search services (unstructured text search) -- execution_environment specifies the warehouse for running analyst SQL queries CREATE OR REPLACE AGENT FWA_QS.DETECTION.INVESTIGATION_AGENT FROM SPECIFICATION $$ tools: - tool_spec: type: "cortex_analyst_text_to_sql" name: "FWA_ANALYST" description: "Answers structured SQL questions about claims, providers, risk scores, and fraud classifications" - tool_spec: type: "cortex_search" name: "FRAUD_EXPLANATIONS" description: "Searches LLM-generated fraud explanations for claims" - tool_spec: type: "cortex_search" name: "CLUSTER_SEARCH" description: "Searches fraud ring cluster details and connected providers" - tool_spec: type: "cortex_search" name: "DOCUMENT_SEARCH" description: "Searches parsed claim documents: invoices, clinical notes, and procedure reports" - tool_spec: type: "cortex_search" name: "AUDIO_SEARCH" description: "Searches transcripts of fraud hotline calls and whistleblower reports" tool_resources: FWA_ANALYST: semantic_model_file: "@FWA_QS.DETECTION.SEMANTIC_MODELS/fwa_semantic_model.yaml" execution_environment: type: "warehouse" warehouse: "FWA_WH" FRAUD_EXPLANATIONS: search_service: "FWA_QS.DETECTION.FRAUD_EXPLANATIONS_SEARCH" CLUSTER_SEARCH: search_service: "FWA_QS.DETECTION.CLUSTER_SEARCH" DOCUMENT_SEARCH: search_service: "FWA_QS.DETECTION.DOCUMENT_SEARCH" AUDIO_SEARCH: search_service: "FWA_QS.DETECTION.AUDIO_SEARCH" $$;

Test the Agent

-- Test 1: routes to analyst tool (structured SQL query against profiles + classifications) -- DATA_AGENT_RUN takes the agent name, a JSON messages payload, and TRUE to wait for completion SELECT SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX.DATA_AGENT_RUN( 'FWA_QS.DETECTION.INVESTIGATION_AGENT', $${"messages": [{"role": "user", "content": [{"type": "text", "text": "Which providers have a risk score above 50 and what fraud types are they flagged for?"}]}]}$$, TRUE ); -- Test 2: routes to cluster search service (unstructured ring data) SELECT SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX.DATA_AGENT_RUN( 'FWA_QS.DETECTION.INVESTIGATION_AGENT', $${"messages": [{"role": "user", "content": [{"type": "text", "text": "Show me fraud ring clusters and explain why cluster P-1001 was flagged."}]}]}$$, TRUE ); -- Test 3: routes to the audio search service (hotline and whistleblower transcripts) SELECT SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX.DATA_AGENT_RUN( 'FWA_QS.DETECTION.INVESTIGATION_AGENT', $${"messages": [{"role": "user", "content": [{"type": "text", "text": "Summarize any whistleblower or hotline reports that mention a shared bank account."}]}]}$$, TRUE );

Streamlit Application

Duration: 10

Create a Streamlit in Snowflake app. Create a new Streamlit app in Snowsight (Projects > Streamlit) and paste the code below.

environment.yml

name: fwa_app channels: - snowflake dependencies: - snowflake-snowpark-python - streamlit

app.py

import streamlit as st from snowflake.snowpark.context import get_active_session session = get_active_session() st.set_page_config(page_title="FWA Investigation Platform", layout="wide") st.title("Fraud, Waste & Abuse Investigation Platform") tab1, tab2, tab3, tab4, tab5, tab6 = st.tabs([ "Provider Profiles", "Fraud Classifications", "Anomaly Detection", "Fraud Rings", "Document & Audio", "Investigation Agent" ]) # --- Tab 1: Provider Profiles --- with tab1: st.header("Provider Behavior Profiles") risk_threshold = st.slider("Minimum Risk Score", 0, 100, 25) profiles = session.sql(f""" SELECT PROVIDER_ID, PROVIDER_NAME, SPECIALTY, TOTAL_CLAIMS, AVG_CLAIM_AMOUNT, PEER_BILLING_RATIO, PRIOR_AUTH_GAP_RATE, ON_WATCH_LIST, RISK_SCORE FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDER_PROFILES WHERE RISK_SCORE >= {risk_threshold} ORDER BY RISK_SCORE DESC """).to_pandas() st.dataframe(profiles, use_container_width=True) # --- Tab 2: Fraud Classifications --- with tab2: st.header("LLM Fraud Classifications") classifications = session.sql(""" SELECT CLAIM_ID, PROVIDER_ID, CLAIM_AMOUNT, FRAUD_TYPE, LEFT(EXPLANATION, 300) AS EXPLANATION, RISK_SCORE FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.FRAUD_CLASSIFICATIONS ORDER BY RISK_SCORE DESC """).to_pandas() fraud_filter = st.multiselect("Filter by Fraud Type", classifications["FRAUD_TYPE"].unique().tolist(), default=classifications["FRAUD_TYPE"].unique().tolist()) st.dataframe( classifications[classifications["FRAUD_TYPE"].isin(fraud_filter)], use_container_width=True ) # --- Tab 3: Anomaly Detection --- with tab3: st.header("Claim Amount Anomalies") st.info("Anomaly detection scores claims from March 2024 onward against the pre-March baseline.") try: anomalies = session.sql(""" SELECT * FROM TABLE(FWA_QS.DETECTION.CLAIMS_ANOMALY_MODEL!DETECT_ANOMALIES( INPUT_DATA => SYSTEM$QUERY_REFERENCE( 'SELECT CLAIM_DATE, CLAIM_AMOUNT FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.CLAIMS WHERE CLAIM_DATE >= ''2024-03-01''' ), TIMESTAMP_COLNAME => 'CLAIM_DATE', TARGET_COLNAME => 'CLAIM_AMOUNT' )) ORDER BY TS DESC """).to_pandas() st.dataframe(anomalies, use_container_width=True) except Exception as e: st.error(f"Anomaly detection error: {e}") # --- Tab 4: Fraud Rings --- with tab4: st.header("Fraud Ring Clusters") rings = session.sql(""" SELECT fr.CLUSTER_ID, fr.PROVIDER_ID, p.PROVIDER_NAME, p.ADDRESS, p.BANK_ACCOUNT, pp.RISK_SCORE FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.FRAUD_RINGS fr JOIN FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDERS p ON fr.PROVIDER_ID = p.PROVIDER_ID JOIN FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDER_PROFILES pp ON fr.PROVIDER_ID = pp.PROVIDER_ID ORDER BY fr.CLUSTER_ID, pp.RISK_SCORE DESC """).to_pandas() st.dataframe(rings, use_container_width=True) edges = session.sql(""" SELECT PROVIDER_A, PROVIDER_B, CONNECTION_TYPE FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDER_EDGES """).to_pandas() st.subheader("Connection Edges") st.dataframe(edges, use_container_width=True) # --- Tab 5: Document & Audio --- with tab5: st.header("Document & Audio Analysis") st.subheader("Document vs. Claim Mismatches") findings = session.sql(""" SELECT DOC_ID, CLAIM_ID, DOC_TYPE, MISMATCH_ANALYSIS FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.DOCUMENT_FINDINGS ORDER BY DOC_ID """).to_pandas() for _, row in findings.iterrows(): with st.expander(f"{row['DOC_ID']} | Claim {row['CLAIM_ID']} | {row['DOC_TYPE']}"): st.markdown(row["MISMATCH_ANALYSIS"]) st.subheader("Hotline and Whistleblower Transcripts") transcripts = session.sql(""" SELECT AUDIO_ID, SOURCE_TYPE, RELATED_PROVIDER, RECEIVED_DATE, TRANSCRIPTION FROM FWA_QS.DETECTION.AUDIO_TRANSCRIPTS ORDER BY RECEIVED_DATE """).to_pandas() st.dataframe(transcripts, use_container_width=True) # --- Tab 6: Investigation Agent --- with tab6: st.header("Ask the Investigation Agent") user_question = st.text_input("Ask a question about claims, providers, fraud rings, or documents:") if user_question: with st.spinner("Agent is investigating..."): import json escaped_q = user_question.replace('"', '\\"') result = session.sql(f""" SELECT SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX.DATA_AGENT_RUN( 'FWA_QS.DETECTION.INVESTIGATION_AGENT', $${{"messages": [{{"role": "user", "content": [{{"type": "text", "text": "{escaped_q}"}}]}}]}}$$, TRUE ) AS RESPONSE """).to_pandas() resp = json.loads(result["RESPONSE"].iloc[0]) for item in resp.get("content", []): if item.get("type") == "text": st.markdown(item["text"])

Security & Access Control

Duration: 5

-- Least-privilege roles: avoid running production workloads as ACCOUNTADMIN CREATE ROLE IF NOT EXISTS FWA_ADMIN; -- manages the platform CREATE ROLE IF NOT EXISTS FWA_INVESTIGATOR; -- reviews and acts on flagged claims -- FWA_ADMIN: full read/write on all FWA objects GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE FWA_QS TO ROLE FWA_ADMIN; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA FWA_QS.DETECTION TO ROLE FWA_ADMIN; GRANT ALL ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA FWA_QS.DETECTION TO ROLE FWA_ADMIN; GRANT USAGE ON WAREHOUSE FWA_WH TO ROLE FWA_ADMIN; -- FWA_INVESTIGATOR: read-only on results, agent access GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE FWA_QS TO ROLE FWA_INVESTIGATOR; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA FWA_QS.DETECTION TO ROLE FWA_INVESTIGATOR; GRANT SELECT ON FWA_QS.DETECTION.PROVIDER_PROFILES TO ROLE FWA_INVESTIGATOR; GRANT SELECT ON FWA_QS.DETECTION.FRAUD_CLASSIFICATIONS TO ROLE FWA_INVESTIGATOR; GRANT SELECT ON FWA_QS.DETECTION.FRAUD_RINGS TO ROLE FWA_INVESTIGATOR; GRANT USAGE ON WAREHOUSE FWA_WH TO ROLE FWA_INVESTIGATOR; -- Dynamic data masking: protects PHI/PII at query time without duplicating data -- Investigators see '***MASKED***' for patient names; admins see real values CREATE OR REPLACE MASKING POLICY FWA_QS.DETECTION.NAME_MASK AS (val STRING) RETURNS STRING -> CASE WHEN CURRENT_ROLE() IN ('FWA_ADMIN','ACCOUNTADMIN') THEN val ELSE '***MASKED***' END; ALTER TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.BENEFICIARIES MODIFY COLUMN FIRST_NAME SET MASKING POLICY FWA_QS.DETECTION.NAME_MASK; ALTER TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.BENEFICIARIES MODIFY COLUMN LAST_NAME SET MASKING POLICY FWA_QS.DETECTION.NAME_MASK;

Operations & Case Management

Duration: 10

Architecture Mapping

Phase Steps Key Snowflake Features 1. Ingest & Contextualize Steps 2-4 Tables, Stages, Dynamic Tables 2. Detect & Score Steps 5-7 Cortex AI, Snowflake ML, SQL Graph Analysis 3. Analyze & Evidence Steps 8-9 AI_PARSE_DOCUMENT, AI_TRANSCRIBE, Cortex Agent 4. Decide & Act Steps 10-12 Streamlit, RBAC, Masking, Case Management

Case Management and Feedback Loop

Investigators can confirm, reject, or escalate flagged claims, and their decisions feed back into model retraining.

-- Tracks investigator decisions: confirm fraud, reject as false positive, or escalate -- Each row is an auditable action tied to a claim and the investigator who made it CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.CASE_ACTIONS ( CASE_ID VARCHAR(10) DEFAULT 'CA-' || SEQ4()::VARCHAR, CLAIM_ID VARCHAR(10), PROVIDER_ID VARCHAR(10), ACTION VARCHAR(20), -- CONFIRMED_FRAUD, FALSE_POSITIVE, ESCALATED, PENDING INVESTIGATOR VARCHAR(100) DEFAULT CURRENT_USER(), ACTION_DATE TIMESTAMP DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP(), NOTES VARCHAR(500), RECOVERY_AMOUNT NUMBER(12,2) DEFAULT NULL ); -- Grant investigators write access to this table GRANT INSERT, UPDATE ON FWA_QS.DETECTION.CASE_ACTIONS TO ROLE FWA_INVESTIGATOR;

Automated Retrain Trigger

-- Stream captures change data (inserts/updates) on CASE_ACTIONS for the task trigger CREATE OR REPLACE STREAM FWA_QS.DETECTION.CASE_ACTIONS_STREAM ON TABLE FWA_QS.DETECTION.CASE_ACTIONS; -- Automated retrain: Snowflake Task checks the stream weekly for new investigator decisions -- Only fires if new case actions exist (SYSTEM$STREAM_HAS_DATA), avoiding unnecessary retrains CREATE OR REPLACE TASK FWA_QS.DETECTION.RETRAIN_ON_NEW_LABELS WAREHOUSE = FWA_WH SCHEDULE = 'USING CRON 0 2 * * 0 America/New_York' -- weekly Sunday 2 AM WHEN SYSTEM$STREAM_HAS_DATA('FWA_QS.DETECTION.CASE_ACTIONS_STREAM') AS CREATE OR REPLACE SNOWFLAKE.ML.CLASSIFICATION FWA_QS.DETECTION.FRAUD_PREDICTION_MODEL( INPUT_DATA => SYSTEM$REFERENCE('VIEW', 'FWA_QS.DETECTION.TRAINING_FEATURES_V'), TARGET_COLNAME => 'IS_FRAUD' ); -- Resume the task so it starts running on schedule ALTER TASK FWA_QS.DETECTION.RETRAIN_ON_NEW_LABELS RESUME;

This completes the cycle: claims flow in (Phase 1) → get detected and scored (Phase 2) → investigators analyze evidence (Phase 3) → they decide and act, and those decisions improve the next round of detection (Phase 4 → back to Phase 2).

Clean Up

Duration: 2

To remove all objects created by this guide and stop the scheduled retrain task:

-- Suspend the scheduled task first ALTER TASK IF EXISTS FWA_QS.DETECTION.RETRAIN_ON_NEW_LABELS SUSPEND; -- Drop the database (removes all tables, views, dynamic tables, stages, -- ML models, search services, agent, stream, task, and Streamlit app) DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS FWA_QS; -- Drop the warehouse DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS FWA_WH; -- Drop the custom roles DROP ROLE IF EXISTS FWA_ADMIN; DROP ROLE IF EXISTS FWA_INVESTIGATOR; -- Drop the Git API integration (account-level, so DROP DATABASE does not remove it) DROP INTEGRATION IF EXISTS FWA_GIT_API_INTEGRATION;

Conclusion & Resources

Duration: 2

Congratulations! You have built a complete Fraud, Waste, and Abuse detection platform on Snowflake — from data ingestion through ML scoring, LLM classification, graph-based ring detection, document/audio analysis, a natural-language investigation agent, and an investigator UI with case management.

What You Learned

How Dynamic Tables replace batch ETL with continuously refreshing provider profiles

How Cortex AI (AI_CLASSIFY, AI_COMPLETE) classifies fraud with plain-English explanations

How Snowflake ML trains anomaly detection and classification models in pure SQL

How SQL graph analysis detects fraud rings without an external graph database

How Cortex AI functions parse documents and transcribe audio for evidence

How Cortex Agents orchestrate structured and unstructured queries in plain English

How Streamlit in Snowflake delivers an investigator application

How RBAC, masking policies, and case management close the decide-and-act loop

Summary

Capability Snowflake Feature Step Data foundation Tables, Stages 2-3 Real-time profiles Dynamic Tables 4 Fraud classification Cortex AI (AI_CLASSIFY, AI_COMPLETE) 5 Anomaly detection Snowflake ML Anomaly Detection 6 Predictive scoring Snowflake ML Classification 6 Fraud ring mapping SQL graph analysis 7 Document analysis Cortex AI (AI_PARSE_DOCUMENT, AI_COMPLETE) 8 Audio analysis Cortex AI (AI_TRANSCRIBE, AI_SUMMARIZE) 8 Natural-language investigation Cortex Agent + Cortex Search + Cortex Analyst 9 Investigator UI Streamlit in Snowflake 10 Data protection Roles, Masking Policies 11 Case management Tables, Streams, Tasks 12

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