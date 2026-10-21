Data Engineering: Building and Operating Reliable Data Systems in the Age of AI

Storing data for processing

Once ingested, records are typically written to a storage layer where they’re available for subsequent processing. Many implementations retain source data before applying business transformations, allowing engineers to inspect incoming records and, where sufficient history is preserved, reprocess them when requirements change.

The storage architecture determines how those records are organized and which processing capabilities are available. Data warehouses provide structured tables and analytical processing, while data lakes commonly retain files in object storage, including information that hasn’t yet been modeled. Lakehouse architectures add transactional table management and analytical processing over lake storage.

Organizations may use more than one approach. Raw events might remain in object storage while standardized and curated records are maintained in warehouse tables. Retaining the original information can be particularly useful when an upstream correction or a revised business rule requires historical reprocessing.

Where multiple processing engines need access to shared data, open table formats such as Apache Iceberg provide table metadata and snapshot management over files. Compatible engines can operate on the same underlying tables, reducing the need to maintain separate copies for every workload. Sharing the storage layer requires compatible catalog integration so the engines reference the intended tables and snapshots, along with access controls that govern which data each engine and its users can access.

How data is retained dictates how far back teams can reconstruct past states. If an aggregate calculation or business rule changes, an immutable event log allows teams to recalculate historical totals without re-extracting data from source systems. This design underpins modern extract, load and transform (ELT) architectures, where data is loaded into scalable cloud storage prior to transformation.

Transforming and modeling data

With the records available for processing, transformations can reconcile information from different sources and apply the rules required by downstream consumers. For a customer revenue table, for example, the workflow may need to associate account identifiers across systems, standardize transaction records and calculate revenue according to an approved business definition. Completed sales, settled payments and recognized revenue can represent different measures even when they originate from the same transaction data.

Historical corrections affect how that logic is implemented. Refunds may change totals for periods that have already been processed, for example, so an incremental transformation needs a way to identify which existing aggregates require revision. Processing only transactions newer than the previous run could leave those historical results incorrect.

Data modeling establishes how the processed information is represented for consumers. A reporting model might organize transactions into fact tables connected to customer and product dimensions, preserving historical customer attributes where necessary. That historical representation determines which questions the data can answer. The transformation logic must preserve and apply the appropriate definition.

For applications generating their own queries, business meaning also needs to be accessible beyond the physical tables. Semantic definitions can identify approved measures, dimensions and relationships so an AI application will use the intended concepts rather than inferring meaning from column names alone.

Other AI workloads may require preparing unstructured information for retrieval. Support documents, for example, may be extracted and indexed with account or product identifiers, source references and access metadata. Those relationships allow an application to combine retrieved text with curated transaction records while maintaining the relevant context.

Coordinating pipeline execution

As transformations accumulate, their dependencies determine how updates propagate through the system. For example, a customer churn scoring table may depend on aggregated behavioral features, which in turn depend on raw application telemetry and account reference data. Downstream processing must account for those dependencies so scoring models execute only after both activity streams and profile updates have fully resolved.

In procedural workflows, orchestration systems often coordinate ingestion and transformation jobs using schedules, dependency rules and execution state. Downstream tasks start when the configured conditions are satisfied, while independent transformations can run concurrently.

Declarative approaches move more of that coordination into the processing platform. Rather than scheduling every transformation separately, an engineer defines the desired output and, where supported, a freshness requirement. The platform manages refresh execution and dependencies according to its processing model.

Whether procedural or declarative, the workflow needs a consistent way to determine when results are ready for consumption. Some implementations publish dependent outputs together after processing succeeds; others allow tables to refresh independently and expose their respective freshness. The appropriate behavior depends on what downstream applications expect.